2021-22 Nat’l Jr Teamer Jacob Pishko Changes Commitment from Navy to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Jacob Pishko has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Louisville for the fall of 2022. He had previously committed to the United States Naval Academy.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to further my swimming and academic careers at the University of Louisville!! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and the Louisville coaching staff who have helped me get to this point! Can’t wait to take flight with @uoflswim_dive this fall!”

Pishko currently makes Fort Worth, Texas his home, but a year ago, when he announced his verbal commitment to Navy, he was based in Raleigh, North Carolina and attached to TAC Titans. Pishko finished the Bolles School in the spring of 2021 and reclassified to the class of 2022 in order to attend Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania, one of the schools in the Naval Academy Foundation Preparatory Program.

A member of the USA Swimming 2021-22 National Junior Team, selected for his 2021 national title in 7.5km open water event, Pishko excels in distance freestyle, 200 fly, and 400 IM. Since the start of his PG year at Mercersburg, he has improved his lifetime bests in the 50/500/1650 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM. He placed third in the 500 free at Easterns in February, and finished sixth in the 200 fly at Winter Juniors West. He finished eighth in the 200m fly at Olympic Trials Wave I last summer.

In SCY, his best times include:

500 free – 4:25.35

1000 free – 9:19.30

1650 free – 15:36.85

200 fly – 1:46.37

400 IM – 4:00.37

Louisville’s class of 2026 will also include Charlie Crush, Jackson Millard, and Rob Ehrenborg. Piskho’s best mile time would have scored 23rd at 2022 ACC Championships. He would have been a C finalist in the 200 fly, as well. It took 4:23.67 to get a second swim in the 500 free at the conference meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.