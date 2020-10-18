Summer Jrs-qualifying Backstroker Charlie Crush Verbally Commits to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Louisville, Kentucky native Charlie Crush has announced on social media his verbal commitment to the hometown Louisville Cardinals. The high school junior will begin at the University of Louisville in the fall of 2022.

“I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to study and swim at the University of Louisville! I want to thank my family and coaches for helping me get where I am today. I’m so excited to be a part of this family! 🔴⚫️GO CARDS!⚫️🔴”

A Summer Juniors Qualifier in the 100 back and a Futures qualifier in the 50 free and 200 back, Crush swims for St. Xavier High School and Lakeside Swim Team. At the 2020 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming & Diving Championships, he placed 4th in the 50 free (21.19) and 3rd in the 100 back (48.78) as a sophomore. Both times were PBs. He also contributed to St. X’s winning 200 and 400 free relays, clocking splits of 20.91 and 47.38, respectively, in prelims. A month earlier, Crush swam three best times in the 500 free, 50 back, and 400 IM at Carmel Swim Club’s Winter Invitational. He finaled in all his events: 50/500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. The rest of his SCY PBs date from December 2019 when he competed at the Music City Invitational hosted by Nashville Aquatic Club. Those include the 100/200 free, 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 24.79

100 back – 48.78

200 back – 1:52.62

50 free – 21.19

100 free – 48.43

200 free – 1:45.30

100 fly – 52.17

200 fly – 1:55.07

200 IM – 1:56.43

400 IM – 4:10.82

Crush comes from a big swim family. His older sister Annabel Crush is ranked #11 on our list of girls recruits in the high school class of 2025 and has verbally committed to North Carolina State University. His parents (Chip Crush and Mimi Bowen Crush) met swimming at Auburn. Chip held the Independent High School National Record in the 100 back in 1994, then went on to Auburn where he was a 3x SEC individual champion and an All-American. Mimi and her sister Maggie Bowen both swam at Auburn, too. Mimi won NCAA titles in the 100 fly and 200 medley relay in 1997. Maggie won 9 NCAA titles during her years with the Tigers (200 IM x3, 400 IM x3, 400 free relay, 800 free relay, 400 medley relay).

