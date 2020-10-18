Relay Analysis: Apple Torches Pair of 45-Point Free Splits For DC Trident

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

The London Roar won three of the four relays on day one of the International Swimming League’s second match in Budapest, propelling them to a 97-point advantage at the halfway mark. The Aqua Centurions lead a tight race for second, thanks in part to a decisive win in the men’s 400 free relay.

Below, we’ll dive into the splits from all four relays on day one and look at the key difference makers.

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay

Lead-offs

Swimmer Split Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO) 52.02 Marie Wattel (LON) 52.49 Kylee Perry (DCT) 53.83 Lidon Munoz del Campo (AQC) 53.91 Katrina Konopka Reid (AQC) 54.24 Veronika Andrusenko (IRO) 54.29 Leah Gingrich (DCT) 55.61 Sydney Pickrem (LON) 55.64

Flying Splits

Swimmer Split Maria Kameneva (LON) 52.14 Linnea Mack (DCT) 52.31 Valentine Dumont (AQC) 52.60 Larissa Oliveira (AQC) 53.10 Anna Hopkin (LON) 53.12 Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (LON) 53.16 Amy Bilquist (DCT) 53.19 Ting Wen Quah (DCT) 53.39 Valerie van Roon (IRO) 53.39 Isabella Hindley (IRO) 53.56 Maria Ugolkova (IRO) 53.81 Etiene Medeiros (AQC) 54.34 Rosalia Nasretdinova (DCT) 54.55 Emilie Beckmann (IRO) 54.56 Theodora Drakou (AQC) 54.74 Daria K Ustinova (IRO) 54.97 Sasha Touretski (AQC) 54.98 Aimee Willmott (LON) 55.08 Kathrin Demler (DCT) 55.16 Daria Zevina (IRO) 55.17 Emily Large (LON) 55.20 Kathryn Greenslade (AQC) 55.43 Kathleen Dawson (LON) 55.68 Ali Galyer (DCT) 56.16

The Roar won the women’s 400 free relay fairly decisively, with Marie Wattel‘s 52.49 lead-off and Maria Kameneva‘s 52.14 third split leading the way.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo led an otherwise mediocre Iron squad to third with an impressive 52.02 first leg, while Linnea Mack and Valentine Dumont also impressed for the DC Trident and Aqua Centurions, respectively.

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay

Lead-offs

Swimmer Split Szebasztian Szabo (AQC) 46.83 Marco Orsi (IRO) 47.13 Vini Lanza (LON) 47.23 Gabriel Santos (AQC) 47.36 Mikhail Vekovishchev (LON) 47.42 Velimir Stjepanovic (DCT) 47.89 Artyom Machekin (IRO) 48.07 Matheus Santana (DCT) 48.30

Flying Splits

Swimmer Split Zach Apple (DCT) 45.15 Alessandro Miressi (AQC) 45.77 Marcelo Chierighini (AQC) 46.29 Duncan Scott (LON) 46.51 Breno Correia (AQC) 46.52 Emre Sakci (IRO) 46.55 Marius Kusch (LON) 46.74 Marco Orsi (IRO) 46.96 Thom de Boer (IRO) 46.99 Nicholas Santos (IRO) 47.05 Maxim Lobanovszkij 47.12 Jacob Pebley (DCT) 47.14 Robert Howard (DCT) 47.53 Andreas Vazaios (LON) 47.92 Scott McLay (LON) 47.96 Luiz Altamir Melo (AQC) 48.00 Zach Harting (DCT) 48.04 Philip Heintz (AQC) 48.38 Elliot Clogg (LON) 48.57 Oussama Sahnoune (IRO) 48.69 Amaury Leveaux (LON) 48.89 Leonardo de Deus (AQC) 48.90 Meiron Cheruti (DCT) 49.00 Mohamed Samy (DCT) 49.00

A couple of swims jump off the page here, but none more so than Zach Apple‘s 45.15 anchor, which moved the DC Trident up from fourth at the exchange to second at the finish. The split is only 0.21 off of the individual world record (44.94), and is the fastest we’ve seen in the ISL. Per USA Swimming’s Data Hub, it is the 12th-fastest relay split of all-time. Maxime Rooney had the top split in the first match at 45.86.

Alessandro Miressi joined Apple sub-46, anchoring home the victorious Aqua Centurions, who had all-around strong legs, in 45.77. The Centurions could’ve been even faster if they had Szebasztian Szabo on the ‘A’ squad, as the Hungarian had the fastest lead-off (46.83) from their ‘B’ team.

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Backstroke Lead-off

Swimmer Split Kira Toussaint (LON) 56.56 Amy Bilquist (DCT) 56.91 Linnea Mack (DCT) 57.62 Kathleen Dawson (LON) 57.93 Daria Zevina (IRO) 59.04 Daria K. Ustinova (IRO) 59.36 Theodora Drakou (AQC) 1:00.26 Etiene Medeiros (AQC) 1:00.78

Breaststroke Split

Swimmer Split Alia Atkinson (LON) 1:03.83 Arianna Castiglioni (AQC) 1:04.40 Ida Hulkko (IRO) 1:04.58 Jenna Laukkanen (IRO) 1:04.63 Martina Carraro (AQC) 1:05.10 Annie Lazor (LON) 1:05.22 Lindsey Kozelsky (DCT) 1:05.75 Miranda Tucker (DCT) 1:07.12

Butterfly Split

Swimmer Split Emilie Beckmann (IRO) 56.83 Marie Wattel (LON) 56.87 Ting Wen Quah (DCT) 58.00 Tain Bruce (AQC) 58.06 Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (LON) 58.15 Leah Gingrich (DCT) 58.43 Haley Black (AQC) 59.82

Freestyle Split

Swimmer Split Larissa Oliveira (AQC) 52.70 Margo Geer (DCT) 52.83 Anna Hopkin (LON) 52.87 Maria Kameneva (LON) 53.01 Lidon Munoz del Campo (AQC) 53.10 Valerie van Roon (IRO) 53.30 Kylee Perry (DCT) 53.39

Kira Toussaint and Amy Bilquist had strong 56-second performances for London and DC on backstroke, as the two clubs would ultimately go 1-2 in the event. On the other end of the spectrum, the lead-off was a major issue for the Centurions, as neither of their women were under a minute, and they would end up placing sixth and seventh (with one of Iron’s teams DQed).

The breaststrokers were also impressive, with four under 1:05, led by world record holder Alia Atkinson in 1:03.83.

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

Backstroke Lead-offs

Swimmer Split Guilherme Basseto (IRO) 50.24 Guilherme Guido (LON) 50.25 Christian Diener (LON) 50.38 Matteo Rivolta (AQC) 51.17 Jacob Pebley (DCT) 51.28 Mark Nikolaev (DCT) 52.03 Fabio Santi (AQC) 52.07 Yakov Toumarkin (IRO) 52.72

Breaststroke Splits

Swimmer Split Nicolo Martinenghi (AQC) 56.24 Adam Peaty (LON) 56.53 Kirill Prigoda (LON) 56.78 Emre Sakci (IRO) 56.83 Thomas Cope (DCT) 57.25 Fabio Scozzoli (AQC) 57.72 Ross Murdoch (IRO) 58.64 Ian Finnerty (DCT) 59.25

Butterfly Splits

Swimmer Split Szebasztian Szabo (AQC) 49.78 Marius Kusch (LON) 50.23 Mikhail Vekovishchev (LON) 50.33 Philip Heintz (AQC) 50.60 Nicholas Santos (IRO) 51.06 Giles Smith (DCT) 51.46 Marco Orsi (IRO) 52.31 Matheus Santana (DCT) 53.99

Freestyle Splits

Apple, Szabo and Miressi kept their momentum rolling from the free relay, also producing standout legs in the medley. Apple hit 45.43 for two sub-46 free swims, while Miressi clocked 46.06, and Szabo was the only one sub-50 on fly. Duncan Scott and Marcelo Chierighini were also in the 46s for the second time in the session.

Guilherme Basseto was a pleasant surprise for Iron, beating London’s Guilherme Guido on backstroke in 50.24, while four breaststrokers were impressively under 57.