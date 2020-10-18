John Paul Brostowitz Smashes Mitchell Friedemann’s 200 Back Wisconsin LSC Mark

GREATER MILWAUKEE OPEN

October 16-18, 2020

Brown Deer, WI

Short course yards (SCY)

Full results

12-year-old John Paul Brostowitz had a huge weekend for Schroeder YMCA at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

Brostowitz recorded lifetime bests in the 50 free (25.03), 200 back (2:00.86), 200 breast (2:25.40), 200 fly (2:13.24) and 400 IM (4:31.02). He took a whopping 12 seconds off of his old 200 fly time, more than four seconds off in the 200 breast, three in the 200 back and two in the 50 free.

In the 200 back, Brostowitz set a new Wisconsin LSC 11-12 record, smashing Mitchell Friedemann‘s 2005 mark of 2:02.56. Friedemann would go on to be an Olympic Trials finalist and set an American record on the backstroke leg of the University of Arizona’s NCAA-winning 200 medley relay in 2012 and their 400 medley relay in 2013. Meanwhile, Brostowitz’s 200 fly and 400 IM times set new team records.

Also getting in on the record-breaking action was 14-year-old Jack Sullivan. He led off Schroeder’s 800 free relay in a 1:42.49, taking out a team record that had stood since 1985.

Ziyad Saleem of Schroeder YMCA took the 25 back (10.83), 100 back (48.36) and 200 back (1:44.35). He just missed his lifetime best in the 100, but he clocked a new best in the 200 back, taking down his old best of 1:44.76. The University of Iowa cut the swimming & diving program after Saleem announced his commitment to their class of 2025; his stock continues to rise as he’s yet to announce his intention to swim for another school.

Saleem was also 1:42.07 to take the 200 free.

The Schroeder senior boys wanted to contest a 4×25 free relay and beat Caeleb Dressel‘s 100 free American record of 39.90. They succeeded with ease, combining for a 37.81.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS