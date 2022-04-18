Ukranian Zevina On Racing In Italy, Relationship With Russian Swimmers

The Italian Federation showed support to the Ukrainian people by hosting athletes in different cities. While the Artistic Swimming team is training at the Federal Centre in Ostia, Rome; 14 swimmers are in Lignano Sabbiadoro, in the North East of Italy. All these 14 athletes have been invited to the Italian Championships that took place last week.

SwimSwam asked Daryna Zevina about her stayed in Italy

During the interview, the Ukrainian backstroker admits that she feels guilty because she’s safe while people are in danger in her hometown. Of course, she is not in good shape, but training and competition help her mind to keep a whit of normality. Her family, settled in Kyiv, now lives near the Polish border.

Daryna also reveals that at the beginning of the war, she tried to contact as many Russian swimmers as she could and ask them how they felt, but sometimes she received some responses that led her to no longer want to hear, and she lost touch with them.

