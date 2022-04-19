Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Cody Miller’s Two And A Half Hour Phone Call

by Ben Dornan 1

April 18th, 2022 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

Who would win in an open water race between a Florida gator and a real alligator?

9.

Michael Andrew: 50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, 50 free.

8.

Tom asks, we answer.

7.

One of many many Trials meets happening this week!

6.

Open water for Paris 2024 in the Seine?

5.

Lilly got that deputy mayoral shoutout!

4.

Who got a bingo this week?

3.

That 200 IM at Worlds is about to go craaazy.

2.

Honestly I could use this energy for even a 50 butterfly.

1.

I need to know if Cody found his way home.

daeleb cressel
13 seconds ago

Bring farquaad back to his castle

