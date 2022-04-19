Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Cody Miller’s Two And A Half Hour Phone Call

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

Open Water Nationals ✅ Gators had a great time in Fort Meyers this weekend! pic.twitter.com/z5OVZfQyLr — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) April 3, 2022

Who would win in an open water race between a Florida gator and a real alligator?

9.

Winning four individual events at a single Worlds is a very difficult feat. As of today, only Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel have achieved this feat. Who will be the next one to join this list?

📷: Mike Lewis, Tim Binnings and Jack Spitser. pic.twitter.com/hKIHCRzvjr — Swimming Stats (@SwimmingStats) April 3, 2022

Michael Andrew: 50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, 50 free.

8.

Crazy to think that I attended—as an athlete—the entire “Omaha era” of trials.. wonder how many did — Tom Shields (@beefyTshields) March 29, 2022

Tom asks, we answer.

7.

Toronto ✈️ Victoria at 7am tomorrow. Canadian swim trials to select world championship and Commonwealth Games team begin. Canada coming off six medals in Tokyo. And 15 medals at short course Worlds. A team brimming with confidence. I have a preview story coming on @cbcsports pic.twitter.com/WwZ7oxKeV8 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) April 5, 2022

One of many many Trials meets happening this week!

6.

2024 Olympic schedule sets historic weekend of gymnastics, swimming, track and field https://t.co/uPLMA2OT5G pic.twitter.com/tF7KHqlTZ0 — NBC OlympicTalk (@NBCOlympicTalk) April 4, 2022

Open water for Paris 2024 in the Seine?

5.

Lilly got that deputy mayoral shoutout!

4.

Who got a bingo this week?

3.

‼ 2022 world top time ‼ Shaine Casas setting the pace for the 200 IM with a blazing 1:56.70 for the fastest time this year! 🤯#TYRProSeries x @BDandCo pic.twitter.com/DMsqltAtP1 — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) April 3, 2022

That 200 IM at Worlds is about to go craaazy.

2.

For all you swimmers out there. 200 fly 11-12 final. You are the only guy in the race and you already suffered through this am. Support from all teams and a 20 sec same day time drop! @adam_peaty @APRaceClinics @Hali_Flickinger @USASwimming @midatlanticswim @speedo pic.twitter.com/yx3OdBX0gz — Andrew Tinsley (@AndrewTinsley19) April 2, 2022

Honestly I could use this energy for even a 50 butterfly.

1.

Hey @AmericanAir My flight was delayed. Now it’s physically impossible to make the connecting flight home. If I cancel, I get charged.. and I’ve been on hold for 2.5 hours. How about you guys help me out. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/BRqV5DmyQi — Cody Miller (@swimiller) April 2, 2022

I need to know if Cody found his way home.