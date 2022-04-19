Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Cody Miller’s Two And A Half Hour Phone Call

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
10.
Open Water Nationals ✅
Gators had a great time in Fort Meyers this weekend! pic.twitter.com/z5OVZfQyLr
— Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) April 3, 2022
Who would win in an open water race between a Florida gator and a real alligator?
9.
Winning four individual events at a single Worlds is a very difficult feat. As of today, only Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel have achieved this feat. Who will be the next one to join this list?
📷: Mike Lewis, Tim Binnings and Jack Spitser. pic.twitter.com/hKIHCRzvjr
— Swimming Stats (@SwimmingStats) April 3, 2022
Michael Andrew: 50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, 50 free.
8.
Crazy to think that I attended—as an athlete—the entire “Omaha era” of trials.. wonder how many did
— Tom Shields (@beefyTshields) March 29, 2022
Tom asks, we answer.
7.
Toronto ✈️ Victoria at 7am tomorrow.
Canadian swim trials to select world championship and Commonwealth Games team begin.
Canada coming off six medals in Tokyo. And 15 medals at short course Worlds. A team brimming with confidence. I have a preview story coming on @cbcsports pic.twitter.com/WwZ7oxKeV8
— Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) April 5, 2022
One of many many Trials meets happening this week!
6.
2024 Olympic schedule sets historic weekend of gymnastics, swimming, track and field https://t.co/uPLMA2OT5G pic.twitter.com/tF7KHqlTZ0
— NBC OlympicTalk (@NBCOlympicTalk) April 4, 2022
Open water for Paris 2024 in the Seine?
5.
LOVE watching @_king_lil win, win, win…@USASwimming @RowdyGaines #TYRProSeries pic.twitter.com/e1whxIfWRD
— Steve Schaefer (@sschaefer01) April 3, 2022
Lilly got that deputy mayoral shoutout!
4.
This bingo sheet made me😃. Some weeks r easier than others. When youre having a rough week take this out, make a few goals &reward yourself when you make a bingo @mycrisiscenter #saam #saa #survivor #metoo #timesup #olympian #saam2022 #motivationalspeaking pic.twitter.com/JmhxvRWTFp
— Margaret Hoelzer (@MargaretHoelzer) April 4, 2022
Who got a bingo this week?
3.
‼ 2022 world top time ‼
Shaine Casas setting the pace for the 200 IM with a blazing 1:56.70 for the fastest time this year! 🤯#TYRProSeries x @BDandCo pic.twitter.com/DMsqltAtP1
— USA Swimming (@USASwimming) April 3, 2022
That 200 IM at Worlds is about to go craaazy.
2.
For all you swimmers out there. 200 fly 11-12 final. You are the only guy in the race and you already suffered through this am. Support from all teams and a 20 sec same day time drop! @adam_peaty @APRaceClinics @Hali_Flickinger @USASwimming @midatlanticswim @speedo pic.twitter.com/yx3OdBX0gz
— Andrew Tinsley (@AndrewTinsley19) April 2, 2022
Honestly I could use this energy for even a 50 butterfly.
1.
Hey @AmericanAir My flight was delayed. Now it’s physically impossible to make the connecting flight home. If I cancel, I get charged.. and I’ve been on hold for 2.5 hours. How about you guys help me out. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/BRqV5DmyQi
— Cody Miller (@swimiller) April 2, 2022
I need to know if Cody found his way home.
Bring farquaad back to his castle