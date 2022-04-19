4x South Carolina 3A 100 Fly Champion Jill Smiley to Swim for Gamecocks

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jill Smiley, who hails from Charleston, South Carolina, will remain in-state to swim and study at the University of South Carolina next fall. She wrote on social media:

“… I am humbled yet incredibly proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina! Mega shoutout to my best friends—my teammates—who have trained alongside me for the past 10 years, every coach who’s helped push me in the right direction, my overly supportive parents, God, and everyone else who has played a part in getting me to this point in my career. I quite literally could not be more excited to compete in the SEC (the best conference😎😎). Sooo, SPURS UP!🤙🏼🤙🏼 #$wag”

Smiley is a senior at Bishop England High School. She does her club swimming with Mount Pleasant Swim Club and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly. In high school swimming, she won the 100 fly at the South Carolina High School 3A State Championships in each of her four years. She also competed in the 500 free as a freshman and a junior (sixth and second), the 200 IM as a sophomore (runner-up), and the 200 free as a senior (fifth).

Last summer, she had a big showing at the South Carolina Senior State Championships, earning PBs in the LCM 50/100/400 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. Notably, she was runner-up in both the 100 fly (1:02.71) and 200 fly (2:18.76), third in the 100 free (59.32) and 200 IM (2:27.41), and fourth in the 400 free (4:34.00).

Her best SCY times include:

200 fly – 2:01.06

100 fly – 55.43

100 back – 58.11

200 IM – 2:07.70

400 IM – 4:35.92

50 free – 24.66

100 free – 53.26

200 free – 1:54.77

Smiley will join the South Carolina class of 2026 with Claire Dafoe, Amy Riordan, Caroline Kudela, MaKayla Ciancanelli, Meaghan Harnish, Megan Fox, Megan Maholic, and Sterling Burd.

