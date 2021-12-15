Breaststroke Specialist Caroline Kudela Commits to South Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top swimmers in North Carolina, Caroline Kudela has announced that she will be joining the South Carolina Gamecocks under new head coach Jeff Poppell in 2022. Kudela is currently in her senior year at Weddington High School and swims club with the Life Time Swim Team – Cary.

In February, Kudela finished as the runner-up at the 2021 NCHSAA 3A State Championships in the 100 breast. After taking 4th in the event during her freshman year and climbing to third as a sophomore, Kudela continued her climb towards the state title with a time of 1:04.11. With state record holder and 2021 gold medalist Kaylee Hamblin having graduated and joined the NC State Wolfpack, the field is open for her to claim the title in her senior year. The biggest threat will come in the form of the 2021 bronze medalist, Kudela’s younger sister Katie, who finished half a second back from second place.

Back in January of this year, Kudela competed at the Pro Swim Series Meet held in Richmond, Virginia. There, while racing alongside names such as Letitia Sim and Emily Escobedo, she posted lifetime best times in both breaststroke events. In the 100, she touched in a time of 1:13.97 during prelims, while in the 200 she posted a time of 2:39.77 during finals.

Best SCY Times

100 breast – 1:02.48

200 breast – 2:16.01

200 IM – 2:05.60

400 IM – 4:36.28

Kudela’s breaststroke times will be a huge addition to a Gamecocks squad currently rebuilding under Poppell. At the 2021 Southeastern Conference Swimming and Diving Championships, the team only finished ahead of one team, Vanderbilt. The team’s only finalist in the breaststroke events was Taylor Steele, who made it into the B-final of the 100 and C-final of the 200.

While Kudela’s times don’t put her in scoring range at the SEC Championships quite yet, she isn’t far off with a year to improve before she even joins her future college team. In 2021, it took 1:01.48 to earn a second swim in the 100 and 2:14.45 in the 200.

Poppell has a history of taking teams from the bottom of the SEC to the top. Prior to taking over as the head women’s coach at Florida, the team had finished 7th at the SEC Championships two years in a row. In his first year at the helm, the team climbed to second. The team also learned it’s first number one ranking in the CSCAA poll in ten years under his guidance. Before coming to Florida he helped the University of Arkansas to it’s top finishes at both the SEC level and the NCAA level.

