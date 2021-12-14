Delaney Barbee Becomes AZ State Record Holder in 11-12 50 free in All 3 Courses

2021 Candy Cane Classic

Dec. 10 – Dec. 13, 2021

Paradise Valley, AZ

Short Course Yards

Delaney Barbee, who swims for the Arizona Dolphins under Coach Paul Root, broke the Arizona 11-12 SCY 50 free record on December 12, making her the state record holder in the 50 free in SCY, SCM, and LCM.

Barbee swam a 23.82 at the Candy Cane Classic meet in Paradise Valley, AZ, breaking Miriam Sheehan’s old state record of 23.98. Before the meet, Barbee’s best time was a 24.61 set back in October.

Her 23.82 is the fastest in the 11-12 age group this season, a full .24 ahead of the second fastest time. In fact, Barbee (who ages up at the end of December) is already in the top 30 in the 13-14 age group this year. Barbee’s time is the 20th fastest in the 11-12 age group since 2000, according to the USA Swimming SWIMS database.

Her SCM record came at the Anthem Ride the Slide meet earlier this year, where she crushed Irena Putikova’s old mark of 29.65 by swimming a 27.71.

Barbee’s LCM record was a 27.56 at the Arizona Long Course Age Group State meet in July. She broke Angie Diez’s record time of 27.71. Her LCM time ranks 79th on the all-time list in the 11-12 age group according to the SWIMS database.