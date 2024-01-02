Aiden Hayes Rips 20.36 50 Backstroke Suited In Practice During Winter Training

NC State junior Aiden Hayes ripped a 20.36 lead off split in the middle of practice during winter training with the Wolfpack. That would be tied for the 7th fastest performer in the event all-time.

As Hayes’ time was during practice, the time will not officially go into the record books, but it is a huge swim. Hayes’ time would tie Dean Farris as the 7th fastest performer in the event ever.

All-Time Top 10 Performers Men’s 50 Backstroke:

More known for his butterfly, Hayes won the NCAA title last spring in the 200 butterfly swimming a 1:38.79. He also finished 6th in the 100 butterfly in Minneapolis. He did not swim any backstroke at NCAAs last spring.

Despite not competing in backstroke in Minneapolis, Hayes time trialed the 100 backstroke at ACCs last February. There he swam a 45.60. It took a 45.54 to make the 100 backstroke ‘B’ final at NCAAs.

Hayes did not swim on NC State’s 200 medley relay last spring that captured the NCAA title in an NCAA record time of a 1:20.67. Kacper Stokowski led off that relay in the exact same time Hayes just went, a 20.36. Stokowski won the NCAA 100 backstroke title in 2022 and was 2nd in the event in 2023. Stokowski is currently at NC State for his COVID-19 fifth year.

Hayes did not compete at midseasons this past November for the Wolfpack. He did attend the US Open Championships where he was highlighted by a 6th place finish in the LCM 100 fly (52.10).