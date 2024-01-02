By the Numbers: Looking Back at Legendary Coach Don Gambril’s Career on His 90th Birthday

In honor of Don Gambril‘s 90th birthday today, let’s look back at the career accomplishments of the legendary U.S. Olympic coach who also turned University of Alabama into a powerhouse swim program starting in the 1970s.

1 – season playing center and linebacker for Cal State LA’s football team in 1956.

2 – years serving in the U.S. Navy and swimming for the All-Navy “B” team, which he credited for getting him into the best shape of his life.

3 – SEC crowns captured during his tenure at Alabama (men in 1982 and 1987, women in 1985).

4 – college head coaching stops at Pasadena City College (1965-67), Long Beach State (1967-71), Harvard (1971-73), and Alabama (1973-90), where he was a four-time SEC Coach of the Year and the Crimson Tide earned four top-5 finishes at the NCAA Championships.

5 – U.S. Olympic coaching staffs served on from 1968-84, though America ultimately boycotted the 1980 Olympics on Moscow.

7 – NCAA champions who competed for Gambril at Alabama, two of whom (Jonty Skinner and Casey Converse) set NCAA records.

11 – Hall of Fame inductions, including into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1983.

14 – Olympic gold medals won by swimmers that Gambril trained, including Mark Spitz, Sharon Stouder, and Mary T. Meagher.

16 – top-10 NCAA finishes by the Crimson Tide during Gambril’s 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa. Across all four of his collegiate head coaching stops, his teams also won 16 league championships.

19 – national teams coached throughout his career.

20 – world records broken by swimmers that Gambril trained.

21 – gold medals won by the U.S. Olympic swim team at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles, where Gambril was head coach. Team USA also broke 20 world records in the pool.

25 – gold medals won by U.S. swim team at the 1983 Pan American Games in Caracas, Venezuela.

38 – total years coaching.

114 – All-American swimmers coached throughout his career.

300 – total college wins accumulated as a head coach, the majority (237) of which came at Alabama. He also posted an incredible 48-3 dual meet record at Long Beach State, where he mentored future Stanford coach Skip Kenney.