Aidan Jacobs Joining 3x Defending Men’s MAC Champions Miami (OH) for Fall 2023

Nova of Virginia Aquatics’ Aidan Jacobs is heading to Miami (OH) to join the Redhawks for the fall of 2023. Jacobs, who competed for Mills E. Goodwin High School as well as NOVA, is a versatile swimmer, excelling most in fly, IM, and back.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Miami University! Huge thanks to my friends, family, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today. GO REDHAWKS‼️” – Aidan Jacobs

At the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships, Jacobs notched a 21st-place finish in the men’s 200 fly, swimming his personal best time of 1:48.10. He also made finals in the 200 back, coming in 30th.

Jacobs was one of the top swimmers at the Virginia High School Class 5 State Championships in February, earning a 2nd-place finish in the 100 fly. Jacobs also came in 3rd in the 200 IM.

Personal Bests (yards):

100 back – 51.38

200 back – 1:48.96

100 fly – 49.47

200 fly – 1:48.10

200 IM – 1:53.10

400 IM – 4:01.37

Jacobs is set to make an immediate impact for the Redhawks. His personal best in the 200 fly would have been fast enough to qualify for the ‘A’ final at the 2023 MAC Championships. Meanwhile, Jacobs’ 100 fly, 400 IM, and 200 back times all would have been good for ‘B’ finals appearances.

As far as his place on Miami goes, Jacobs’ personal bests in the 200 fly and 200 back would have been 4th-fastest on the team last season. Additionally, he would have had the 5th-fastest 100 fly time and the 6th-fastest 400 IM.

Jacobs is Miami’s top recruit coming in this fall. He’ll be joined by Clark Pabst, Joe Miller, George Clark, and Ian Wihebrink in the class of 2027.

The Redhawks won their 3rd-straight men’s MAC title this past season, finishing ahead of the other 6 teams in the conference.

