Jack Hendrick Heads to UC Santa Barbara for Fall 2023 with MPSF ‘A’ Final Times

Livermore Aqua Cowboys Club’s Jack Hendrick is heading to UC Santa Barbara this fall, joining their freshmen class of 2023. Hendrick, who competes for Granada high school, is primarily a middle-distance and distance freestyler, with a great 400 IM to boot. In May, he took 2nd in the 500 free at the CIF State Championships, swimming a 4:24.24.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at UCSB! I’d like to thank my family, LAC coaches, and the Gaucho community for giving me this opportunity. I am humbled and very excited to begin my new adventure as a Gaucho!” – Jack Hendrick

Most recently, Hendrick competed at the Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine, where he had boasted a 25th-place finish in the LCM 1500 free (15:56.36). Hendrick also competed in the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, and 400 IM in Irvine. Prior to Junior Nationals, Hendrick competed at the Speedo Sectional in Roseville, where he won the men’s 800 free.

Career Bests (Yards):

200 free – 1:39.60

500 free – 4:24.03

1650 free – 15:17.02

200 fly – 1:52.78

200 back – 1:50.16

400 IM – 3:54.40

Hendrick joins a relatively small incoming freshmen class for the Gauchos. Owen Berry, Bryden Thielenhaus, Jack Nugent, William Cussimanio, and Jonah Lee are also heading to Santa Barabara this fall.

Hendrick highlights this incoming freshmen class, boasting some of the best freestyle times in his the 2023 class. He’ll make an immediate impact, both on UCSB and in the MPSF. His 500 free personal best would of ranked him 2nd on UCSB’s roster last season, while his 1650 time would have been good for 2nd as well. Hendrick’s PB in the 1650 would have been good for a 2nd place finish at the 2023 MPSF Championships as well.

The Gauchos are the defending men’s champions in the MPSF, having beat BYU by 61 points last season.

