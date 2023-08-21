Miami (OH) Hires Auburn Grad Assistant Kile Aukerman as Assistant Coach

Miami University in Ohio has hired Auburn graduate assistant Kile Aukerman as its assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.

At his most recent stop, Aukerman helped Auburn rack up 21 NCAA qualifiers and 17 SEC Championship finalists last season. The Auburn men earned a runner-up finish at the 2023 SEC Championships and placed 10th at NCAAs, scoring 105 more points than the previous year.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Aukerman worked as a volunteer assistant and interim director of operations at Ohio State. He helped guide both the Buckeye men and women to Big Ten titles and top-10 finishes at NCAAs. Prior to joining the college coaching ranks, he worked with Tokyo 2021 Olympian Claire Curzan as the lead age group coach for the TAC Titans in Cary, North Carolina.

As a swimmer, Aukerman set six program program records at Wright State, serving as team captain from 2013-15. The Raiders are a Division I school that competes in the Horizon League.

Aukerman joins the RedHawks’ staff under head coach Hollie Bonewit-Cron along with associate head coach Noah Hensley and diving coach Jason Glorius. Associate head coach Jake Larson left the program earlier this week to take an assistant coaching job at Alabama.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Miami University Swimming and Diving staff. This is an esteemed institution to be a part of, and Hollie and her team are committed to sustained excellence,” Aukerman said. “I want to extend my gratitude to Hollie, Jake, Noah and Jason for their warm welcome and trust in me to work with these exceptional athletes. I am eager to get to work and learn from some of the most talented athletes and coaches in the country! Go RedHawks!”

The Miami men won their third straight Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championship last season while the women’s team placed 3rd out of 8 teams.

“I am thrilled to have Kile onboard with our program and work with our student-athletes,” Bonewit-Cron said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge with having worked previously at Ohio State and Auburn, respectively. We are excited to have him on staff as we continue the success with our program!”