AgonSwim Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/21/2016

Presenting the AgonSwim Weekly Wonders for the weekend of December 16-18, 2016.

Joseph Ahia, 16, Splash Aquatics: 50y free (20.98) – Ahia won the boys’ 15-16 50 free at the Hawaiian Swimming Age Group SCY Championships hosted by Maui Dolphins Swim Club, going his first sub-21 time. It was a PB by 7/10 and fully 1.1 seconds faster than his time at the same meet last year. Ahia also won the 100/200 breast and 100 fly. He left the meet with his first three Winter Juniors cuts ever: 50 free and 100/200 breast.

Belinda Donohoe, 18, Shawmut Aquatic Club: 100y free (50.48) – Donohoe dropped a whole second and won the women’s 100 free at the New England Swimming Senior Championships. She also earned a new PB in the 50 free, in which she placed third, and scored her first two Winter Juniors invitations in those events in short-course format (she had made the cuts in LCM this past summer).

River Wright, 15, Bluefish Swim Club: 200y free (1:39.73) – Wright led off Bluefish Swim Club’s 800 free relay with a big 1:39.73, his first sub-1:40 and a PB by a half-second. It was the fifth-fastest 200 free for 18-and-unders of the weekend, and 1.4 seconds better than his time from the same weekend last year. Wright also went best times in the 100 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Cole Westendorf, 17, Tri-city Channel Cats: 500y free (4:34.67) – Westendorf dropped 4.8 seconds to finish second in the men’s 500 free at the Washington State Senior SC Championships. His time was 12.5 seconds faster than it had been last year at this time. Westendorf left Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center with new PBs in the 100/200/500/1650 free as well as the 100 fly.

Sarah Dimeco, 15, Issaquah Swim Team: 1000y free (9:53.59) – Also swimming at the Washington State Senior Champs, Dimeco notched her first U.S. Open-worthy 1000 free, winning the event with the #1 time in the country for the weekend for 18-and-unders. She was 31.5 seconds faster than she’d been a year ago. Dimeco finished the meet with best times in the 100 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM in addition to the 1000 free.

David Walton, 12, Glens Falls Family YMCA: 1650y free (17:01.78) – Swimming at the 2016 Northeastern YMCA Winter Championships hosted by YMCA Southcoast, Walton dropped an entire minute in the 1650 free. But that wasn’t all; he went best times in a total of 11 events: 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 100/400 IM.

Jordan Claypoole, 11, Parkersburg/PKBY: 100y back (1:02.04) – Claypoole improved her best 100 back time by2.4 seconds at the 55th Annual Christmas Meet sponsored by Team Pittsburgh Aquatics and held at the University of Pittsburgh. She was 4.6 seconds faster than she’d been at this time last year. Claypoole also went PBs in the 50/500 free, 50/200 back, and 100 fly during the weekend.

Evan McCormick, 14, Life Time Northern California: 200y breast (2:09.50) – McCormick put up his first sub-2:10 200 breast at the 6th Annual San Diego-Imperial Winter Age Group Championships at the Brian Bent Memorial Aquatics Complex in Coronado. He won the boys’ 13-14 event with a new LSC and meet record, and improved 6 seconds from last year at this time. McCormick also won the 100 breast with an LSC and meet record, the 100 free and 100 back, each with a meet record, and the 200 IM.

Emma Muzzy, 16, Virginia Gators: 200y IM (1:58.04) – Muzzy led the nation for the weekend with the #1 200 IM time for 18-and-under girls, dropping 1.9 seconds and winning the event at the TPIT 55th Annual Christmas Meet. Muzzy has now improved 3.9 seconds in a year in that event. She also took home new times in the 100 back and 100 breast, dropping 1.8 and .7 seconds respectively and earning her first Winter Juniors cut in the latter.

Reminder: The Weekly Wonders column is a celebration of age-group swimming, where new champions are made every day. Anyone can look up the top swims of the week. That’s not what we’re doing here. If we were only reporting on the week’s top swims we would feature the same handful of athletes every Wednesday. Instead, this is an opportunity to introduce the swimming community to athletes who have made great strides in the context of their own particular swimming worlds. By association, it also celebrates their coaches and their teams. The Weekly Wonders column, therefore, amounts to a pat on the back for a job well done, and hopefully encourages swimmers of all levels to continue to reach from within to get to that next level.

