GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 1/5/2024

Syunta Lee, 14, West Coast Aquatics (PN): Lee was on fire at the Washington State Senior SC Champs in mid-December, posting best times across eight events while moving into (or improving his ranking) in the top 100 ranks for 13-14 boys. Lee’s top performance came in the 400 IM, where he dropped three seconds in the prelims (3:58.42) and then unloaded a time of 3:57.08 in the final, moving him into 27th all-time in the age group. Lee also moved into 62nd all-time in the 200 IM (1:52.17), 68th in the 500 free (4:32.40), 75th in the 1650 free (15:45.84) and tied for 81st in the 200 back (1:50.08). The 14-year-old West Coast Aquatics product added best times in the 50 free (21.96), 200 free (1:42.75) and 1000 free (9:32.55).

Adalyn Lee, 12, Brea Aquatics (CA): Lee put her medley ability on display at the CA/NV Sectionals in December, hitting a pair of best times that rank in the top 25 all-time in her age group. After setting a best time of 2:06.20 in the 200 IM one week prior, Lee clocked 2:05.74 to move into 20th all-time for 11-12 girls. Before her 2:06 swim, she held a best time of 2:11.10, set in October. In the 400 IM, the Brea Aquatics member dropped from 4:34.04 to 4:30.38 in the prelims, and then got down to 4:26.43 in the final, ranking her 23rd all-time for 11-12 girls. She also swam a lifetime best in the 200 free (1:54.30) and came close in the 200 back (2:05.66) and 200 breast (2:20.90).

Ethan Han, 12, Whitewaters Swimming (NJ): Han produced some blistering times at the EEX Holiday Classic in Piscataway, N.J., including a showing in the 100 breaststroke that slots into the top 25 all-time in his age group. Han clocked 1:01.50 to rank 23rd all-time among 11-12 boys, obliterating his previous best of 1:04.49 set last April. The 12-year-old added a PB of 57.02 in the 100 IM which ranks 79th all-time, and he also posted a time of 2:19.59 in the 200 breast that sits #5 in the 11-12 age group this season.

Vicky Sluk, 13, Lakeland Hills YMCA (NJ): Also competing at the EEX Holiday Classic, Sluk had a pair of big performances in the backstroke events. The Lakeland Hills YMCA product clocked 56.11 in the 100 back final, also going 56.19 leading off the medley relay after entering the meet with a PB of 57.54, to crack the top 100 all-time for 13-year-old girls. In the 200 back, Sluk dropped more than five seconds in one day, going from 2:05.03 to 2:01.70 in the prelims, and then breaking the 2:00 barrier for the first time in the final, touching in 1:59.87 to rank 62nd all-time among 13-year-olds. She also swam best times in six other events, including a 26.54 clocking in the 50 back.

Alexander Jungbluth, 14, Rockville Montgomery Swim Club (PV): Jungbluth posted lifetime bests in every event he swam at the Riley Eaton Holiday Invitational, setting multiple meet records and notably moving up the seasonal rankings in the 50 free. The Rockville Montgomery Swim Club product had never broken 22 seconds coming into the meet, but did so three times throughout the four-day competition, with his fastest time of 21.24—a drop of exactly one second relative to his PB coming in—tying for fourth in the 2023-24 season in the boys’ 13-14 age group. Jungbluth also swam best times in the 100 back (52.00), 100 fly (50.64), 200 fly (1:52.66) and 200 IM (1:54.70) that cracked 900 Power Points.

Shannon Conway, 14, North Baltimore Aquatic Club (NBAC): Conway was a force at NBAC’s 49th annual Christmas Invitational, picking up eight best times to go along with eight individual victories. In the 1000 free, the 14-year-old became the first swimmer in the girls’ 13-14 age group to break the 10:00 marker this season, clocking 9:57.25 to knock 10 seconds off her previous best time set in April. She also broke 1:50 for the first time in the 200 free (1:49.86) to rank #5 in the age group this season, and added best times in the 50 free (23.58), 100 free (50.94), 200 back (2:04.56), 100 fly (56.13), 200 IM (2:03.52) and 400 IM (4:20.76).

