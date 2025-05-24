Spectrum Aquatics Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming: 5/24/2025

Brought to you by Spectrum Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner, our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Zaryna Wardlay, 12, Metroplex Aquatics (NT): Wardlay set four best times at the MAC Senior Open (LCM) last weekend in Mansfield, Texas, taking over the top spot in the girls’ 11-12 age group this season in two of them. Wardlay clocked 27.33 in the 50 free and 29.13 in the 50 fly to rank 1st in the age group this season, and they also rank her tied for 62nd and 56th all-time, respectively. She also set PBs in the 100 fly (1:07.44) and 200 free (2:17.03), ranking her 4th and 12th, respectively, this season for 11-12 girls.

Daniel Bunge, 12, NOVA of Virginia Aquatics (VA): Competing at the South Freedom Splash (LCM) in Richmond, Bunge set best times across the board, moving into the top three in the boys’ 11-12 age group this season in six of the seven events he raced. Bunge now ranks 2nd this season in the 50 free (26.44), 200 free (2:04.93), 50 fly (28.46) and 200 IM (2:22.24), and 3rd in the 100 free (57.74) and 400 free (4:25.78). His swim in the 200 free also ranks him 71st all-time for 11-12 boys. In his seventh event, the 100 fly, Bunge’s time of 1:05.33 ranks him 9th in the age group.

Delaney O’Toole, 14, Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics (AM): O’Toole was on fire at last weekend’s Busbey Invitational (LCM) in Cleveland, highlighted by her performances in the sprint free events. In the 50 free, O’Toole clocked 26.28 to lower her previous best of 26.69 and rank her 2nd this season in the girls’ 13-14 age group and 56th all-time. She put up a time of 57.30 in the 100 free, crushing her previous best of 58.13 to rank 4th this season and tied for 84th all-time in the age group. She also set a PB in the 100 back (1:04.64), ranking her 5th this season in the age group, and was .01 off her best in the 100 fly (1:04.37) to rank 17th this season.

Cullen Kahl, 14, Magnolia Aquatic Club (GU): Kahl delivered a few massive swims at the Gulf Swimming Duel in the Pool (LCM) last weekend in Dallas, moving up the all-time ranks in the three events. In the 100 breast, Kahl shattered his best time of 1:08.67 in 1:05.02, ranking him 12th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group and 2nd this season. In the 200 IM, the Magnolia Aquatic Club product chipped six one-hundredths off his best time in 2:07.66, ranking him 21st all-time in the age group and 1st this season. He also set a best time of 4:33.62 in the 400 IM, good for 31st all-time and 1st this season, and his time of 2:25.86 in the 200 breast ranks 5th this season (shy of his 2024 best of 2:23.14).

Renee Pang, 10, Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (PC): At the Pacific Swimming Zone All-Star Meet (SCY), Pang swept her individual events, setting new best times in the 50 free and 50 fly. In the 50 free, the 10-year-old clocked 26.84 to rank 16th this season in the girls 10 & under age group, and in the 50 fly, her PB of 29.04 also ranks 16th in the age group. Coming into the meet, she owned bests of 26.88 in the 50 free and 29.46 in the 50 fly. She also won the 100 free in 1:00.38, just shy of the 59.95 best time she set in March.

Elias Kite, 11, Virginia Gators (VA): Kite hit five best times at the TAC Titans Spring Fling Meet last weekend in Cary, N.C., cracking the top 10 in the boys’ 10 & under age group this season in four of them. Kite, who has turned 11 in the past week but recorded these times prior to his birthday, posted times to rank 3rd this season for 10 & unders in the 50 free (29.92), 6th in the 200 free (2:23.76), 7th in the 100 free (1:06.78) and 10th in the 400 free (5:08.58). He also set a PB of 38.60 in the 50 back and added a season-best of 37.40 in the 50 fly.

About Spectrum

Since 1972, Spectrum Aquatics has been setting the standard for excellence in competition. Backed by a team of driven professionals, we proudly design and manufacture high-quality, custom products in our Missoula, Montana facility. With unmatched expertise and an unrelenting commitment to innovation, we don’t just meet expectations—we exceed them, delivering superior solutions tailored to your specific needs and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in competitive swimming.

Follow Spectrum Aquatics

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpectrumAquatics

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectrum-products

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spectrumaquatics

Spectrum is a SwimSwam partner.