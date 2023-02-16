ACC Champs Day 2 Race Videos: Watch UVA Women Break Two NCAA Records In One Night

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2023 ACC Championships included another two NCAA records, courtesy of the University of Virginia in the 200 freestyle relay and Gretchen Walsh in the 50 free. Check out all the action from each championship final thanks to uvaswimming4385 on YouTube and NC State’s Twitter account:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

Top 3:

Virginia – 1:23.87 Louisville – 1:25.29 NC State – 1:26.54

Things started off with a bang here as the Virginia women (Douglass/Walsh/Cuomo/Walsh) brought the NCAA record under 1:24 with a 1:23.87.

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

Top 3:

NC State – 1:15.10 Virginia – 1:15.89 Louisville – 1:15.90

Next up, the NC State men took their first title of the night when they out-swam Virginia with a 1:15.10. David Curtiss had a big split for the Wolfpack, hitting an 18.99 to lead off.

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 3:

We had our first tie of the night in the women’s 500 freestyle final where Deniz Ertan and Ella Nelson each swam the fastest time of the night. They hit a 4:38.04 to snag gold for Georgia Tech and UVA, respectively, while Maddie Donohoe picked up bronze for Virginia.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 3:

We had yet another photo finish in the men’s 500 freestyle when James Plage of NC State touched 0.02 seconds before Georgia Tech’s Baturalp Unlu. Those two weren’t the only 4:12s of the heat, however, as Yordan Yanchev touched 3rd in 4:12.97.

Watch the first individual WIN of the week. pic.twitter.com/KPBbfFtY0z — NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) February 16, 2023

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINALS

Top 3:

While we were on high alert for an NCAA record-breaking swim here, Kate Douglass swam just a fraction of a second slower than Alex Walsh‘s 1:50.08 record with her 1:50.15. It was enough to take gold by almost four seconds as Duke’s Sarah Foley took second with a 1:54.12.

MEN’S 200 IM — FINALS

Top 3:

The men’s 200 IM was also a battle to the finish considering that Giovanni Izzo was in first place at the 150-meter mark. He couldn’t quite seal the deal in the end, however, as Arsenio Bustos and Carles Coll Marti both closed the gap, winding up in the #1 and #2 positions.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 3:

The energy at the pool spiked again in the penultimate swimming event as Gretchen Walsh soared to a 20.83 NCAA record, undercutting Kate Douglass‘ 20.84 from 2022. Gabi Albiero had a solid swim for second with a 21.36 and Louisville’s Christina Regenauer made it 2/3 Louisville on the podium with her 21.58.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 3:

In the final race of the night, Abdelrahman Elaraby managed to pull off the win with an 18.79 to Youseff Ramadan’s 18.82. Chris Guiliano rounded out the top 3, also cracking 19 seconds.