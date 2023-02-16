Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Mountain West Champs: San Diego State Wins Relays, Nevada Divers Place 1-4 on Day 1

2023 MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 1 RESULTS

Team Scores

  1. San Diego State — 223
  2. Nevada — 211
  3. Wyoming –154
  4. UNLV — 136
  5. Fresno State — 133
  6. San Jose State — 112
  7. Air Force — 110
  8. Colorado State — 107
  9. New Mexico — 84

After the first day of the Mountain West Championships returning champions San Diego State have already taken a commanding lead. San Diego sits first with 223 points ahead of last year’s runner-up Nevada at 211 points. Nevada’s second-place spot is mostly due to their divers who placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in the 1-meter finals racking up 113 points total, led by freshman Lucia Gabino. Wyoming is making an early push sitting in third with 154 points, ahead of UNLV in fourth with a score of 136.

San Diego State got off to a roaring start in the 200-yard medley relay, winning by more than three seconds in an NCAA B-cut of 1:36.62, marking the #2 time in conference history. The Aztecs were led off by Alex Roberts in 24.47, Meredith Smithbaker in 26.84, Elizabeth Menzmer in 23.55, and anchored by Jeanette King in a blistering 21.76. Smithbaker’s breaststroke split was more than a half second faster than anyone else in the field, and King’s anchor was the only freestyle leg under 22 seconds. UNLV picked up 2nd in 1:39.95, and Nevada was 3rd in 1:40.02.

Fresno State got off to a quick start in the 800-yard freestyle relay with Athena Clayson’s lead-off leg of 1:48.25, but was quickly passed up by San Diego State’s Wilma Johansson who clocked a 1:45.87 on the second leg. San Diego State won in a time of 7:12.98, with a very tight race for second with UNLV coming out on top (7:15.49), and Wyoming (7:15.92) out-touching Fresno State (7:15.97) by 0.05 hundreths of a second for third.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!