2023 Mountain West Champs: San Diego State Wins Relays, Nevada Divers Place 1-4 on Day 1

2023 MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 1 RESULTS

Team Scores

San Diego State — 223 Nevada — 211 Wyoming –154 UNLV — 136 Fresno State — 133 San Jose State — 112 Air Force — 110 Colorado State — 107 New Mexico — 84

After the first day of the Mountain West Championships returning champions San Diego State have already taken a commanding lead. San Diego sits first with 223 points ahead of last year’s runner-up Nevada at 211 points. Nevada’s second-place spot is mostly due to their divers who placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in the 1-meter finals racking up 113 points total, led by freshman Lucia Gabino. Wyoming is making an early push sitting in third with 154 points, ahead of UNLV in fourth with a score of 136.

San Diego State got off to a roaring start in the 200-yard medley relay, winning by more than three seconds in an NCAA B-cut of 1:36.62, marking the #2 time in conference history. The Aztecs were led off by Alex Roberts in 24.47, Meredith Smithbaker in 26.84, Elizabeth Menzmer in 23.55, and anchored by Jeanette King in a blistering 21.76. Smithbaker’s breaststroke split was more than a half second faster than anyone else in the field, and King’s anchor was the only freestyle leg under 22 seconds. UNLV picked up 2nd in 1:39.95, and Nevada was 3rd in 1:40.02.

Fresno State got off to a quick start in the 800-yard freestyle relay with Athena Clayson’s lead-off leg of 1:48.25, but was quickly passed up by San Diego State’s Wilma Johansson who clocked a 1:45.87 on the second leg. San Diego State won in a time of 7:12.98, with a very tight race for second with UNLV coming out on top (7:15.49), and Wyoming (7:15.92) out-touching Fresno State (7:15.97) by 0.05 hundreths of a second for third.