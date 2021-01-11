85-Strong Roster Of First-Ever England Swimming Team Revealed

Last week Swim England announced that an enlarged national squad would be supported with an eye towards the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Just today, a roster of 85 English swimmers have been revealed as the first-ever England Swimming Team, giving a glimpse into the type of talent that may represent the nation at the home-based Games.
As we reported, English elite swimmers such Adam Peaty and Freya Anderson are included in the squad for the first time. These World Class Pathway (WCP) athletes will still be managed by British Swimming but will be involved in England Swimming Team camps in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games. Training camps are also part of the squad’s package.
Based on performances pointing to medal potential in Birmingham, as well as podium prospects for further down the road in Paris 2024, the England Swimming Team’s composition includes a spectrum of age, talent and promise. Swim England says the enlarged squad’s aim is to cultivate an England Swimming Team identity ahead of what promises to be an ‘exhilarating experience’ of a home Games.
Grant Robins, Swim England Head of Talent, said of today’s announcement,“We’d like to offer our congratulations to everyone who has been named in the first England Swimming Team – we hope it will lead to a real team unity that will deliver the best games ever.
“Obviously there is still some time until the Commonwealth Games and there will be a selection policy that gives a period for performances once we are back in the pool for swimmers to demonstrate their potential.”
England Swimming Team
- Jonathan Adam
- Freya Anderson
- Jessica-Jane Applegate
- Amy Bell
- William Bell
- Lily Booker
- Jonny Booth
- Cameron Brooks-Clarke
- Cameron Brooker
- Charlie Brown
- Jack Burnell
- Greg Butler
- Jordan Catchpole
- Imogen Clark
- Elliott Clogg
- Georgia Coates
- Freya Colbert
- Harry Constantine
- Lauren Cox
- Leah Crisp
- Ryan Crouch
- Katie Crowhurst
- David Cumberlidge
- Tom Dean
- Alice Dearing
- Reece Dunn
- Louise Fiddes
- Sophie Freeman
- Michaella Glenister
- Chloe Golding
- Jakob Goodman
- Izzy Goodwin
- Luke Greenbank
- Jacob Greenow
- James Guy
- Tom Hamer
- Grace Harvey
- Holly Hibbott
- James Hollis
- Anna Hopkin
- Nathan Hughes
- Ollie Hynd
- Mikey Jones
- Cameron Kurle
- Emily Large
- James Leach
- Jay Lelliott
- Joe Litchfield
- Max Litchfield
- Katie Matts
- James McFazden
- Ed Mildred
- Stephanie Milward
- David Murphy
- Siobhan Marie O’Connor
- Honey Osrin
- Hector Pardoe
- Adam Peaty
- Will Perry
- Jacob Peters
- Ben Proud
- Nick Pyle
- Rebecca Redfern
- Molly Renshaw
- Megan Richter
- Toby Robinson
- Harriet Rodgers
- Hannah Russell
- Ciara Schlosshan
- Ellie Simmonds
- Mia Slevin
- Laura Stephens
- Maisie Summers-Newton
- Alice Tai
- Luke Turley
- Kayla Van Der Merwe
- Sarah Vasey
- Tamryn Van Selm
- Brock Whiston
- Jacob Whittle
- James Wilby
- Brodie Williams
- Aimee Willmot
- Betsy Wizard
- Abbie Wood
Isabella Hindley is where on this list? Top 3 GB 50 Free and top 4 100 free. Guess this is how you get treated when you choose to balance academics and swimming in the NCAA instead of dropping out of school and hanging out in Loughborough.
It is easy to pick out names not on the list but i will say i do agree with this, especially after coming out of an ISL season with Iron where she swam decently.
With Hopkin, Anderson and O’Connor it does seem odd to leave out a 100 Freestlyer but i guess Wood and Van Selm would be around her times, if not faster judging by Wood in the ISL.
I would also say that Emily Crane is also not on the list and has PBd the same time as Hindley last year. Think she has moved into the NCAA this year aswell so may do a hopkin and greatly improve soon
Where is Matt Richards? Am I just missing him or is he actually not on the list?
He’s Welsh
Oh that makes sense.
Thanks