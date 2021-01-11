85-Strong Roster Of First-Ever England Swimming Team Revealed

Last week Swim England announced that an enlarged national squad would be supported with an eye towards the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Just today, a roster of 85 English swimmers have been revealed as the first-ever England Swimming Team, giving a glimpse into the type of talent that may represent the nation at the home-based Games.

As we reported, English elite swimmers such Adam Peaty and Freya Anderson are included in the squad for the first time. These World Class Pathway (WCP) athletes will still be managed by British Swimming but will be involved in England Swimming Team camps in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games. Training camps are also part of the squad’s package.

Based on performances pointing to medal potential in Birmingham, as well as podium prospects for further down the road in Paris 2024, the England Swimming Team’s composition includes a spectrum of age, talent and promise. Swim England says the enlarged squad’s aim is to cultivate an England Swimming Team identity ahead of what promises to be an ‘exhilarating experience’ of a home Games.

Grant Robins, Swim England Head of Talent, said of today’s announcement,“We’d like to offer our congratulations to everyone who has been named in the first England Swimming Team – we hope it will lead to a real team unity that will deliver the best games ever.

“Obviously there is still some time until the Commonwealth Games and there will be a selection policy that gives a period for performances once we are back in the pool for swimmers to demonstrate their potential.”

England Swimming Team