2021 Geneva Challenge Welcomes French, Dutch, Italians & More

54ème Challenge International de Genève (SUI)

Friday, January 15th – Sunday, February 17th

Geneva, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

Entry Lists

A host of top athletes from around Europe are set to descend upon Switzerland this weekend to race at the 54th Geneva Challenge. Along with top domestic stars to the tune of Jeremy Desplanches, Roman Mityukov and Nina Kost, racers from the Netherlands, France, Russia and more are ready to get their 2021 calendar year off to a fast start.

Italy’s Olympic icon Federica Pellegrini is among the entrants, with the versatile 32-year-old coming off of an abbreviated International Swimming League (ISL) season as a member of the Aqua Centurions. The world record holder tested positive for coronavirus before the start of the season and wound up getting to Budapest in early November, missing the first 3 matches.

On-fire Kira Toussaint is ready to rock in her backstroke events, joining Dutch teammates Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Femke Heemskerk and Arno Kamminga. Both Toussaint and Kamminga were on a record-breaking tear in 2020, with the former taking down the SCM world record in the 50 back before the ISL season was done.

Below are some additional key players expected to race this weekend in Geneva:

Switzerland – Nils Liess, Jeremy Desplanches, Roman Mityukov, Nona Kost

The Netherlands – Kira Toussaint, Femke Heemskerk, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Arno Kamminga, Nyls Korstanje, Kenzo Simons, Luc Kroon, Tes Schouten, Marrit Steenbergen, Maaike de Waard, Kim Busch

France – David Aubry, Maxime Grousset, Fantine Lesaffre, Yohann Ndoye Brouard, Damien Joly, Jordan Pothain

Italy – Nicolo Martinenghi, Federica Pellegrini, Stefania Pirozzi

Russia – Anna Egorova

Germany – Jessica Steiger