70 Fitter and Faster Swim Camps Across the USA This Summer

After several months of not being able to do swim camps, Fitter and Faster is coming back in full force with 70 swim camps (and counting) on their calendar from now through the end of August. Due to smaller session sizes, these camps are selling out FAST! Find one in your city or plan a road trip and register before the sessions fill up.
Fitter and Faster is producing two series of camps in the DC area. Each of these series consists of 7 camps – each with a different focus – and will be led by Elite Clinicians who competed in the Olympics, hold American Records, won NCAA D1 Individual Titles and more! All sessions are limited to 24 swimmers!
MANASSAS, VA – June 22-August 21: SEVEN CAMPS. Each camp has sessions for 4 different age groups: 10 & under; 11/12; 13/14 and 15 and older!
NORTH POTOMAC, MD – July 5-August 28: SEVEN CAMPS. Time standards determine which sessions the participants should register for!
Upcoming Swim Camps
6 NEW Camps Added this Week!
If a camp you are interested in is sold out – JOIN THE WAITLIST because we are looking to add more sessions and this will help ensure you get in!
June
Manassas, VA – June 22-26
Starts, Relay Exchanges, and Dolphin Kicking
Zoom Program – June 23-July 18
Strength and Athleticism (Ages 11 & 12)
Zoom Program – June 26-July 19
Strength and Athleticism (Ages 15 & Over)
Cottonwood Heights, UT – June 26 & 27
High Performance Freestyle and Backstroke
(MORE SESSIONS ADDED!)
Erie, PA – June 27 & 28
High Performance Starts, Turns, & Freestyle
(Waitlist Closed: New Dates Added HERE)
Sarasota, FL – June 27 & 28
High Performance Butterfly & Breaststroke
(Waitlist Closed: New Dates Added HERE)
Miami, FL – June 27 & 28
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
Fargo, ND – June 27 & 28
Speed & Power Racing Camp
Zoom Program – June 28-July 22
Strength and Athleticism (Ages 13 & 14)
Manassas, VA – June 29-July 3
Powerful Turns and Finishes
July
North Potomac, MD – July 5-11
3 Day Freestyle Racing Camp
Manassas, VA – July 6-9
Training Boot Camps (Ages 13/14 AND 15 & up)
Snohomish, WA – July 11 & 12
Comprehensive Freestyle Camp
Rock Hill, SC – July 11 & 12
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
Camas, WA – July 11 & 12
Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing Camp
Voorhees, NJ – July 13 & 14
High Performance Technique Camp
(SOLD OUT – Please join the waitlist)
Manassas, VA – July 13-16
Training Boot Camps (Ages 10 & under AND 11/12)
Charleston, WV – July 13 & 14
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
North Potomac, MD – July 13-19
3 Day Backstroke Racing Camp
Tyler, TX – July 17-19
Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing Camp
McHenry, IL – July 18 & 19
High Performance Speed and Power
(MORE SESSIONS ADDED!)
Sarasota, FL – July 18 & 19
Comprehensive Freestyle Racing
North Potomac, MD – July 21-27
3 Day Breaststroke Racing Camp
Erie, PA – July 25 & 26
High Performance Butterfly Camp
Wilmington, DE – July 18 & 19
High Performance Freestyle & Backstroke
Fremont, CA – July 23-25
High Performance Freestyle & Backstroke
Plainfield, IL – July 25 & 26
High Performance Freestyle & Backstroke
Camas, WA – July 25 & 26
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
Elkhart, IN – July 25 & 26
High Performance Racing Camp
Charlotte, NC – July 25 & 26
Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp
Haven Beach, NJ – July 28-30
Butterfly & Breaststroke Racing Camp
Manassas, VA – July 27-31
Comprehensive Backstroke Racing Camp
North Potomac, MD – July 29-August 4
3 Day Butterfly Racing Camp
Tyler, TX – July 31-August 2
Comprehensive Butterfly Racing Camp
August
St. Louis, MO – August 1 & 2
Comprehensive Freestyle Camp
Eugene, OR – August 1 & 2
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
(SOLD OUT – Please join the waitlist)
Cumming, GA – August 1 & 2
Comprehensive Butterfly Racing Camp
Voorhees, NJ – August 1-3
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
(SOLD OUT – Please join the waitlist)
Mt. Airy, MD – August 1 & 2
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
Manassas, VA – August 3-7
Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing Camp
North Potomac, MD – August 6-10
Fast & Powerful Turns Camp
Venice, FL – August 8 & 9
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
Clermont, FL – August 8 & 9
IM Racing & Strategy Camp
Manassas, VA – August 10-14
Comprehensive Butterfly Racing Camp
North Potomac, MD – August 12-18
IM Racing & Strategy Camp
Fremont, CA – July 13-15
High Performance Butterfly & Breaststroke
Wilmington, DE – August 15 & 16
High Performance Butterfly and Breaststroke
Waterford, MI – August 13-16
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
New Orleans, LA – August 15 & 16
Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp
Sarasota, FL – August 15 & 16
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
Charlotte, NC – August 15 & 16
Sprint and Speed/Power Camp
Manassas, VA – August 17-21
Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp
Roseville, CA – August 15 & 16
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
North Potomac, MD – August 20-28
Speed & Power Boot Camp
Lewisville, TX – August 22 & 23
Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing Camp
Bay Area, CA – August 22 & 23
Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp
Hobart, IN – August 22 & 23
Freestyle & Backstroke Racing Camp
O’Fallon, IL – August 22 & 23
High Performance IM Racing Camp
Indianapolis, IN – August 22 & 23
Comprehensive Starts Camp
Sugarland, TX – August 22 & 23
High Performance Technique Camp
Wellesley, MA – August 22 & 23
Sprint, Speed, and Power Camp
Elkhart, IN – August 22 & 23
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
Voorhees, NJ – August 26-28
Short Course Training Boot Camp
Bethel Park, PA – August 29 & 30
Butterfly & Breaststroke Racing Camp
Northfield, MN – August 29 & 30
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
Waterford, MI – August 29 & 30
High Performance Butterfly and Breaststroke
Columbus, OH – August 29 & 30
Freestyle & Backstroke Racing Camp
Cumming, GA – August 29 & 30
Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp
Sugar Land, TX – August 29 & 30
Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns
Indianapolis, IN – August 29 & 30
Comprehensive Turns Camp
SIGN UP OR FITTER AND FASTER’S SWIM VIDEOS ON DEMAND
VISIT SWIMVIDEOS.NET
ABOUT FITTER AND FASTER
Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.
FFT SOCIAL
Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour
Facebook – @fitterandfastertour
Twitter – @fitterandfaster
FFT is a SwimSwam partner.
Leave a Reply