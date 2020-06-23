70 Fitter and Faster Swim Camps Across the USA This Summer

After several months of not being able to do swim camps, Fitter and Faster is coming back in full force with 70 swim camps (and counting) on their calendar from now through the end of August. Due to smaller session sizes, these camps are selling out FAST! Find one in your city or plan a road trip and register before the sessions fill up.

Fitter and Faster is producing two series of camps in the DC area. Each of these series consists of 7 camps – each with a different focus – and will be led by Elite Clinicians who competed in the Olympics, hold American Records, won NCAA D1 Individual Titles and more! All sessions are limited to 24 swimmers!

MANASSAS, VA – June 22-August 21: SEVEN CAMPS. Each camp has sessions for 4 different age groups: 10 & under; 11/12; 13/14 and 15 and older!

NORTH POTOMAC, MD – July 5-August 28: SEVEN CAMPS. Time standards determine which sessions the participants should register for!

Upcoming Swim Camps

6 NEW Camps Added this Week!

If a camp you are interested in is sold out – JOIN THE WAITLIST because we are looking to add more sessions and this will help ensure you get in!

June

Manassas, VA – June 22-26

Starts, Relay Exchanges, and Dolphin Kicking

Zoom Program – June 23-July 18

Strength and Athleticism (Ages 11 & 12)

Zoom Program – June 26-July 19

Strength and Athleticism (Ages 15 & Over)

Cottonwood Heights, UT – June 26 & 27

High Performance Freestyle and Backstroke

(MORE SESSIONS ADDED!)

Erie, PA – June 27 & 28

High Performance Starts, Turns, & Freestyle

(Waitlist Closed: New Dates Added HERE)

Sarasota, FL – June 27 & 28

High Performance Butterfly & Breaststroke

(Waitlist Closed: New Dates Added HERE)

Miami, FL – June 27 & 28

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

Fargo, ND – June 27 & 28

Speed & Power Racing Camp

Zoom Program – June 28-July 22

Strength and Athleticism (Ages 13 & 14)

Manassas, VA – June 29-July 3

Powerful Turns and Finishes

July

North Potomac, MD – July 5-11

3 Day Freestyle Racing Camp

Manassas, VA – July 6-9

Training Boot Camps (Ages 13/14 AND 15 & up)

Snohomish, WA – July 11 & 12

Comprehensive Freestyle Camp

Rock Hill, SC – July 11 & 12

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

Camas, WA – July 11 & 12

Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing Camp

Voorhees, NJ – July 13 & 14

High Performance Technique Camp

(SOLD OUT – Please join the waitlist)

Manassas, VA – July 13-16

Training Boot Camps (Ages 10 & under AND 11/12)

Charleston, WV – July 13 & 14

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

North Potomac, MD – July 13-19

3 Day Backstroke Racing Camp

Tyler, TX – July 17-19

Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing Camp

McHenry, IL – July 18 & 19

High Performance Speed and Power

(MORE SESSIONS ADDED!)

Sarasota, FL – July 18 & 19

Comprehensive Freestyle Racing

North Potomac, MD – July 21-27

3 Day Breaststroke Racing Camp

Erie, PA – July 25 & 26

High Performance Butterfly Camp

Wilmington, DE – July 18 & 19

High Performance Freestyle & Backstroke

Fremont, CA – July 23-25

High Performance Freestyle & Backstroke

Plainfield, IL – July 25 & 26

High Performance Freestyle & Backstroke

Camas, WA – July 25 & 26

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

Elkhart, IN – July 25 & 26

High Performance Racing Camp

Charlotte, NC – July 25 & 26

Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp

Haven Beach, NJ – July 28-30

Butterfly & Breaststroke Racing Camp

Manassas, VA – July 27-31

Comprehensive Backstroke Racing Camp

North Potomac, MD – July 29-August 4

3 Day Butterfly Racing Camp

Tyler, TX – July 31-August 2

Comprehensive Butterfly Racing Camp

August

St. Louis, MO – August 1 & 2

Comprehensive Freestyle Camp

Eugene, OR – August 1 & 2

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

(SOLD OUT – Please join the waitlist)

Cumming, GA – August 1 & 2

Comprehensive Butterfly Racing Camp

Voorhees, NJ – August 1-3

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

(SOLD OUT – Please join the waitlist)

Mt. Airy, MD – August 1 & 2

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

Manassas, VA – August 3-7

Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing Camp

North Potomac, MD – August 6-10

Fast & Powerful Turns Camp

Venice, FL – August 8 & 9

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

Clermont, FL – August 8 & 9

IM Racing & Strategy Camp

Manassas, VA – August 10-14

Comprehensive Butterfly Racing Camp

North Potomac, MD – August 12-18

IM Racing & Strategy Camp

Fremont, CA – July 13-15

High Performance Butterfly & Breaststroke

Wilmington, DE – August 15 & 16

High Performance Butterfly and Breaststroke

Waterford, MI – August 13-16

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

New Orleans, LA – August 15 & 16

Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp

Sarasota, FL – August 15 & 16

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

Charlotte, NC – August 15 & 16

Sprint and Speed/Power Camp

Manassas, VA – August 17-21

Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp

Roseville, CA – August 15 & 16

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

North Potomac, MD – August 20-28

Speed & Power Boot Camp

Lewisville, TX – August 22 & 23

Comprehensive Breaststroke Racing Camp

Bay Area, CA – August 22 & 23

Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp

Hobart, IN – August 22 & 23

Freestyle & Backstroke Racing Camp

O’Fallon, IL – August 22 & 23

High Performance IM Racing Camp

Indianapolis, IN – August 22 & 23

Comprehensive Starts Camp

Sugarland, TX – August 22 & 23

High Performance Technique Camp

Wellesley, MA – August 22 & 23

Sprint, Speed, and Power Camp

Elkhart, IN – August 22 & 23

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

Voorhees, NJ – August 26-28

Short Course Training Boot Camp

Bethel Park, PA – August 29 & 30

Butterfly & Breaststroke Racing Camp

Northfield, MN – August 29 & 30

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

Waterford, MI – August 29 & 30

High Performance Butterfly and Breaststroke

Columbus, OH – August 29 & 30

Freestyle & Backstroke Racing Camp

Cumming, GA – August 29 & 30

Comprehensive Freestyle Racing Camp

Sugar Land, TX – August 29 & 30

Explosive Performance: Starts & Turns

Indianapolis, IN – August 29 & 30

Comprehensive Turns Camp

