See 22 Swim Camps You Might Love

2020 BOLLES SWIM CAMP – SIGN UP TODAY

The Bolles Sharks has made a significant impact on the national and international swimming scene. The Bolles Sharks had its first national finalist in 1980. Since that time the Bolles Sharks swimmers have captured 23 individual national championships and 16 relay championships as well as 34 team championships. Bolles Sharks swimmers have won at the World Championships, Asian games, Pam Am Games, Southeast Asian Games, World University Games, and the Olympic Games, as well as many other international meets.

2020 ARMY WEST POINT SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

At the Army West Point Swim Camps our goal is to create a positive atmosphere where competitive swimmers can learn and improve the skills needed to compete at a higher level. We offer a unique balance of stroke/skill instruction, intensive training, and individualized analysis. The Army West Point Swim Camp offers both overnight and commuter options. Campers will receive an Army Swim Camp t-shirt, cap, and water bottle.

2020 DESERT SWIM CAMPS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA – SIGN UP TODAY

Desert Swim Camp is hosted at the University of Arizona. The U of A coaching staff aims to create a positive atmosphere where competitive swimmers can learn and improve the skills needed to compete at a higher level. Desert Swim Camp offers a unique balance of intensive conditioning and thorough stroke instruction and analysis with our coaches and experienced staff.

2020 LONGHORNS SWIM CAMP – SIGN UP TODAY

For 42 seasons, the Longhorns Swim Camp has offered elite-level instruction with a fantastic summer camp experience! Led by Texas Head Coaches Eddie Reese and Carol Capitani, camp is held in the world renown Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the University of Texas at Austin campus. Home to 23 National Championship teams, it is considered one of the finest aquatic venues in the world.

2020 GATOR SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

The University of Florida GATOR SWIM CAMPS are developmental camps designed to teach swimmers proper technique and provide quality training to swimmers of ALL abilities between 8 and 18 years old. The camps emphasizes technical skills, training habits, and mental preparation as well as the importance of health and fitness in a structured, fun, and enthusiastic Gator environment. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic and World Championship coaches.

2020 AUBURN WAR EAGLE SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

Gary Taylor will lead the Auburn Swim Camps along with a staff of highly qualified, accomplished, and enthusiastic coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Head Coachwill lead the Auburn Swim Camps along with a staff of highly qualified, accomplished, and enthusiastic coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Gary Taylor ‘s coaching staff will combine the best of the Auburn Camp Tradition while incorporating the techniques used to create champions across the globe. This camp will feature technique instruction which will provide swimmers with the tools for success that can be applied to their training and development throughout their careers.

2020 UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO SWIMMING CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

UNC Swimming Camps are designed to teach athletes the technical aspects of swimming to help them achieve success at the next level. While the main focus of our camp is on stroke analysis and technique for starts and turns, we also provide elite training sessions, team building activities, nutritional education, competition preparation tools and mental training.

2020 PENN STATE COMPETITIVE SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

Penn State boasts some of the finest swimming facilities in the nation. McCoy Natatorium has a heated Olympic-size (50m) outdoor pool; an Endless Pool Elite system, that helps swimmers analyze strokes on an individual basis; and three indoor pools: a six-lane, 25-yard racing pool; a six-lane, 25-meter instructional pool; and a deep diving well, used for start and turn instruction. The Natatorium has more than 500 lockers and a gallery that seats 1,000. The pool deck has ample space for stretching and dryland instruction.

2019 SERGIO LOPEZ SWIM CAMPS AT VIRGINIA TECH – SIGN UP TODAY Join Virginia Tech Head Coach Sergio Lopez in a dynamic learning environment for swim camp this summer. This camp focuses on technique instruction, race preparation, & mental training. We also offer an additional early morning training session for swimmers 13 and older. Coach Sergio will be joined by the Virginia Tech coaching staff as well as additional expert university staff, camp counselors, and guest speakers to provide a positive, informative, and fun experience.

2020 EAGLE SWIM CAMPS @ FGCU FEATURING OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS Improve your skills at the most unique camping experiences in the country. Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.

2020 UPPER VALLEY SWIM CAMP AT DARTMOUTH COLLEGE – SIGN UP TODAY

The Upper Valley Swim Camp is designed for competitive swimmers who are looking to improve technique across all strokes, starts and turns. Swimmers will focus on a specific stroke and skill each day of the camp, swimmers will improve their technique through a progression of drills and video review led by a member of the coaching staff. Each camper will leave with an under and above water video of all four stroke, inducing a voice over with tips for improving each area.

2020 NORTHWESTERN WILDCAT SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

COACH KIPP PRESENTS THE NORTHWESTERN WILDCAT SWIM CAMPS: “Welcome to our 2020 New Look Swimming camps at Northwestern University. Our staff at Northwestern will be running 2 camps for the 2020 summer. As the Director of Swimming and Diving at Northwestern, I can guarantee that your swimmers will have a world class experience and walk away with a great appreciation for the sport and, of course, Northwestern Swimming.”

2020 MICHIGAN WOLVERINE SWIM CAMP – SIGN UP TODAY

The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive swimmer with the opportunity to improve their pursuit of excellence both in and out of the pool. It is open to any and all participants limited only by age and specified number of campers. During registration, campers will select from one of two tracts depending upon their needs.

KENTUCKY SWIMMING CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

At the University of Kentucky Elite Swim Camp, swimmers will receive assessment of strokes, power, strength and flexibility. Daily professional instruction by the UK Varsity swim staff. Two daily water sessions. Dryland training and educational lectures

2020 RISING TIDE SWIM CAMP – SIGN UP TODAY

Our camp is all about teaching athletes the foundation skills and drills they will need to perfect their technique. We take the time to teach them how the brain manages everything they do, and how to program the brain in a way that helps them “upgrade the neural software” needed to reproduce perfect skills without having to think about them. It involves critical thinking and exploring new ways to achieve new skills since we’re all built differently and there isn’t a one size fits all technique.

2020 NEAL STUDD SWIM CAMP @ FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will recieve specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport!

2020 NAVY ELITE SWIM CAMP – SIGN UP NOW

The Navy Swim Elite Training Camp is designed and implemented by our Navy Coaching staff to take swimmers to the next level of performance by focusing on a progressive stroke technique session, while adding an elite level pool training session to each day. The technique session will include competitive stroke progressions in all strokes, starts and turns, racing prep, and video analysis. The training component will incorporate the learned techniques with a high level energy systems based training program to prepare the swimmer for excellence in the summer season.

2020 TOTAL PERFORMANCE SWIM CAMPS AT KENYON COLLEGE

The cornerstone of the Competitive Stroke Camp’s success is a dedication to helping campers improve each of the four strokes when it comes to technique, training and race strategy. Our campers receive small-group instruction in a low swimmer-to-coach environment, team and leadership building sessions, daily video analysis of strokes and classroom sessions. Most importantly, Total Performance campers have FUN – both in and out of the pool – with scavenger hunts, variety shows, games and meeting new friends!

2020 CAVALIER SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY Our goal is to create a positive atmosphere where competitive swimmers can learn and improve the skills needed to compete at a higher level. Cavalier Swim Camp offers a unique balance of intensive conditioning, thorough stroke instruction and analysis with our coaches and experienced staff. Each day of camp features daily workouts, clinics on stroke mechanics and a “race preparation” session. Workouts will be conducted under the direction of the camp staff featuring the University of Virginia swim coaches. 2019-2020 BOB BOWMAN SUN DEVIL SWIM CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY Campers will have the opportunity to improve their swimming technique and training directly from Coach Bowman and his talented staff. Each coach brings an extensive history of knowledge and expertise of the sport that will benefit swimmers of all levels. Hosted at the newly renovated Mona Plummer Aquatic Complex, Bob Bowman Sun Devil Camps offer pre-workout routines, tailored swim sets and drills, video demonstration and instruction, technique review, dryland workouts, and coaching talks.

