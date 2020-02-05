2020 Penn State Competitive Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

2020 Penn State Competitive Swim Camps

Who Should Attend

Penn State Swimming Camps are open to students entering grades 4-12 next fall. It is preferred, but not required, that swimmers have a year competitive swimming as the camps are not “learn-to-swim” camps. Recent high school graduates not currently enrolled in college are also eligible to attend.

Performance Swim Camp

Grades 4-12

Swim I June 5-7

Penn State Performance Swim Camp is designed to refine the athlete’s technique in starts, turns, finishes and all four competitive strokes. This camp will emphasize the skills, in and out of the water, that will allow swimmers to improve their competitive experience. Each swimmer will receive specific instruction on all facets of a competitive race as well as workout fundamentals and tips. Campers will have one of the most comprehensive and up-to-date training camp experiences available in the United States. Each camper will recieve a link to gain access to a DropBox analyzing all four strokes.

Swim I Fees

$465 resident (includes instruction, housing, meals, camp shirt, swim cap)

$415 day camper (includes instruction, all meals, camp shirt, swim cap, no housing)

Meals: Dinner on the first day to lunch on the last day

Competitive Swimming Camps

Grades 4-12



Swim II June 14-17

Swim III June 30-July 3

Penn State Competitive Swimming Camps are structured around a philosophy of teaching skill acquisition and development in all four competitive strokes. Daily water sessions are led by a world-class staff. Workouts are structured to improve stroke technique with a combination of drills, skills and training. Each athlete will have opportunities to enhance all phases of competitive swimming through individualized attention from our excellent coaches and counselors. Individual stroke analysis, dryland instruction, nutrition, lecture and video sessions will give the campers one of the most comprehensive and up-to-date training camp experiences available in the United States. Each camper will receive a link to gain access to a DropBox analyzing all four strokes.

Swim II & Swim III Fees

$600 resident (includes instruction, housing, meals, camp shirt, swim cap)

$525 day camper (includes instruction, all meals, camp shirt, swim cap, no housing)

Meals: Dinner on the first day to lunch on the last day

Facilities

Penn State boasts some of the finest swimming facilities in the nation. McCoy Natatorium has a heated Olympic-size (50m) outdoor pool; an Endless Pool Elite system, that helps swimmers analyze strokes on an individual basis; and three indoor pools: a six-lane, 25-yard racing pool; a six-lane, 25-meter instructional pool; and a deep diving well, used for start and turn instruction. The Natatorium has more than 500 lockers and a gallery that seats 1,000. The pool deck has ample space for stretching and dryland instruction. Campers will train in the short-course, yard/meter indoor facility.

Equipment — The campers must bring their own goggles, swim suits, towel(s), tennis shoes and appropriate dry land attire.

The NCAA prohibits any Penn State Booster (other than a parent/legal guardian or close family member) from paying any portion of a camper’s camp fees.

All Penn State Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level, and/or gender.