Heavy Lies The Crown Part 2: Men With OLY Qualifying Times

We are one month into the year of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games bound for Tokyo, Japan, which means swimmers are making every start, every stroke, and every finish count as a final preparation step in qualification.

Jockeying for the top spot in the season’s world rankings may not be the top priority at this point in time for the upper echelons of the world’s elite, but it doesn’t hurt to carry the confidence with you that comes with ranking #1 in the world heading into your nation’s Olympic Trials.

Earlier this year we published the complete list of Olympic Trials meets per nation. But, as we mentioned in that piece, although FINA dictates the overall Olympic qualification process in terms of consideration times and the time frame window to make the cut, most individual nations also draft their own official selection criteria that stands as the ultimate say in whether or not a swimmer books his or her ticket to Tokyo.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top performers in each event for the time period of August 2, 2019, through January 29, 2020, who have achieved a FINA ‘A’ cut for the 2020 Olympic Games, knowing that, for most swimmers, that time is arbitrary.

This post will include the men’s events, while you can find our previously published women’s version here.

 

Men 50 Freestyle (22.01)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 21.27 MOROZOV Vladimir RUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Singapore SGP 15/08/2019
2 21.56 MANAUDOU Florent FRA 22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet Luxembourg LUX 25/01/2020
3 21.59 FRATUS Bruno BRA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 05/12/2019
4 21.78 ANDREW Michael USA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Singapore SGP 15/08/2019
5 21.81 APPLE Zach USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 05/12/2019
6 21.86 GKOLOMEEV Kristian GRE FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Beijing CHN 18/01/2020
7 21.92 SHIOURA Shinri JPN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 2/8/2019
8 21.93 MATSUI Kosuke JPN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Berlin GER 11/10/2019
9 21.97 BUKHOV Vladyslav UKR 22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet Luxembourg LUX 25/01/2020
9 21.97 CHADWICK Michael USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 05/12/2019
11 21.99 DOTTO Luca ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 12/12/2019
Men 100 Freestyle (48.57)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 47.69 APPLE Zach USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 07/12/2019
2 47.78 GRINEV Vladislav RUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Kazan RUS 02/11/2019
3 47.88 MOROZOV Vladimir RUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Singapore SGP 16/08/2019
4 47.99 CHALMERS Kyle AUS South Australian State Championships Adelaide AUS 21/02/2020
5 48.15 PIERONI Blake USA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Singapore SGP 16/08/2019
6 48.22 MIRESSI Alessandro ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 13/12/2019
7 48.38 VENDRAME Ivano ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 13/12/2019
8 48.41 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail RUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Kazan RUS 02/11/2019
9 48.45 FARRIS Dean USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 07/12/2019
9 48.45 SZABO SZEBASZTIAN HUN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 3/8/2019
11 48.48 FERREIRA JUNIOR Marco Antonio BRA Campeonato Brasileiro Sao Jose BRA 07/09/2019
12 48.52 CONDORELLI Santo ITA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 3/8/2019
13 48.55 GROUSSET Maxime FRA International Meeting of Hortillons Amiens FRA 22/12/2019
Men 200 Freestyle (1:47.02)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 01:44.38 RAPSYS Danas LTU FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Singapore SGP 16/08/2019
2 01:45.55 SUN Yang CHN FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Beijing CHN 18/01/2020
3 01:45.77 KOZMA Dominik HUN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 4/8/2019
4 01:45.82 MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro JPN Kitajima Cup Tokyo JPN 24/01/2020
5 01:45.92 HAAS Townley USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 06/12/2019
6 01:46.54 JI Xinjie CHN CISM Military World Games Wuhan CHN 19/20/2019
7 01:46.61 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail RUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Kazan RUS 03/11/2019
8 01:46.62 PIERONI Blake USA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 4/8/2019
9 01:46.76 APPLE Zach USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 06/12/2019
10 01:46.99 STJEPANOVIC Velimir SRB 22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet Luxembourg LUX 26/01/2020
Men 400 Freestyle (3:46.78)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 03:43.91 RAPSYS Danas LTU FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Jinan CHN 8/8/2019
2 03:44.07 SUN Yang CHN FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Shenzen CHN 15/01/2020
3 03:46.57 COSTA Guilherme BRA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 05/12/2019
Men 800 Freestyle (7:54.31)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 07:47.37 COSTA Guilherme BRA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 04/12/2019
2 07:48.56 PALTRINIERI Gregorio ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 14/12/2019
3 07:48.90 ROMANCHUK Mykhailo UKR 22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet Luxembourg LUX 25/01/2020
4 07:49.05 JERVIS Daniel GBR 22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet Luxembourg LUX 25/01/2020
5 07:49.76 WILIMOVSKY Jordan USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 04/12/2019
6 07:51.53 GROTHE Zane USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 04/12/2019
7 07:51.93 DETTI Gabriele ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 13/12/2019
8 07:54.29 FINKE Robert USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 04/12/2019
Men 1500 Freestyle (15:00.99)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 14:42.66 PALTRINIERI Gregorio ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 14/12/2019
2 14:51.61 ROMANCHUK Mykhailo UKR FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Doha QAT 08/11/2019
3 14:55.49 COSTA Guilherme BRA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 07/12/2019
4 14:57.83 WELLBROCK Florian GER FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Budapest HUN 05/10/2019
5 14:57.90 JERVIS Daniel GBR 22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet Luxembourg LUX 24/01/2020
6 14:58.14 NGUYEN Huy Hoang VIE 30th South East Asian Games New Park City PHI 05/12/2019
7 14:58.30 MICKA Jan CZE FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Doha QAT 08/11/2019
8 14:59.88 GYURTA Gergely HUN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Doha QAT 08/11/2019
9 15:00.45 IPSEN Anton DEN Flanders Swimming Cup Antwerpen BEL 19/01/2020
Men 100 Backstroke (53.85)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 52.59 IRIE Ryosuke JPN Kitajima Cup Tokyo JPN 24/01/2020
2 52.97 XU Jiayu CHN FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Beijing CHN 18/01/2020
3 53.14 CASAS Shane USA Art Adamson Invitational College Station USA 22/11/2019
4 53.54 GREVERS Matt USA FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Shenzen CHN 14/01/2020
5 53.68 BOHUS Richard HUN XIII Gyor Open Gyor HUN 20/12/2019
6 53.76 TARASEVICH Grigory RUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Kazan RUS 03/11/2019
6 53.76 LARKIN Mitch AUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 4/8/2019
8 53.79 QUAH Zheng Wen SGP 30th South East Asian Games New Park City PHI 04/12/2019
9 53.80 CECCON Thomas ITA 22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet Luxembourg LUX 24/01/2020
10 53.85 SABBIONI Simone ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 13/12/2019
Men 200 Backstroke (1:57.50)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 01:55.35 IRIE Ryosuke JPN Kitajima Cup Tokyo JPN 24/01/2020
2 01:55.97 LARKIN Mitch AUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 2/8/2019
3 01:56.37 PEBLEY Jacob USA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 2/8/2019
4 01:56.39 SUNAMA Keita JPN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 2/8/2019
5 01:56.47 RESTIVO Matteo ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 14/12/2019
6 01:56.48 TELEGDY Adam HUN XIII Gyor Open Gyor HUN 19/12/2019
7 01:56.58 MENCARINI Luca ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 14/12/2019
8 01:56.88 LI Guangyuan CHN CISM Military World Games Wuhan CHN 19/10/2019
9 01:57.04 REID Chris RSA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 07/12/2019
Men 100 Breaststroke (59.93)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 58.61 KAMMINGA Arno NED FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Shenzen CHN 14/01/2020
2 58.73 SHYMANOVICH Ilya BLR FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 2/8/2019
3 58.75 MARTINENGHI Nicolo ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 12/12/2019
4 58.83 YAN Zibei CHN FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Beijing CHN 18/01/2020
5 58.93 WILSON Andrew USA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Singapore SGP 16/08/2019
6 58.94 CHUPKOV Anton RUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Kazan RUS 01/11/2019
7 59.01 KOSEKI Yasuhiro JPN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 2/8/2019
8 59.36 BALANDIN Dmitriy KAZ Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 06/12/2019
9 59.56 WANG Lizhuo CHN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Jinan CHN 8/8/2019
10 59.58 POGGIO Federico ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 12/12/2019
11 59.62 WILBY James GBR Northampton Swimming Club Winter Festival Corby GBR 20/12/2019
12 59.63 QIN Haiyang CHN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Jinan CHN 2/8/2019
13 59.71 SILADI Caba SRB FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Berlin GER 11/10/2019
14 59.80 SCOZZOLI Fabio ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 12/12/2019
15 59.81 MILLER Cody USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 06/12/2019
16 59.83 STUBBLETY-COOK Zac AUS Queensland Championships Brisbane AUS 14/12/2019
17 59.84 YAMANAKA Yoshiki JPN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 2/8/2019
18 59.85 LIMA Felipe BRA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Doha QAT 07/11/2019
19 59.89 PACKARD Jake AUS South Australian State Championships Adelaide AUS 21/01/2020
20 59.90 SAKCI Huseyin TUR Turkish Turkcell LCM National Team Selection Meet Istanbul TUR 24/12/2019
Men 200 Breaststroke (2:10.35)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 02:07.28 STUBBLETY-COOK Zac AUS Queensland Championships Brisbane AUS 14/12/2019
2 02:07.58 SATO Shoma JPN Kitajima Cup Tokyo JPN 24/01/2020
3 02:07.71 CHUPKOV Anton RUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Kazan RUS 03/11/2019
4 02:07.77 WILSON Andrew USA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 4/8/2019
5 02:07.86 WATANABE Ippei JPN Kitajima Cup Tokyo JPN 24/01/2020
6 02:07.96 KAMMINGA Arno NED FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Budapest HUN 06/10/2019
7 02:08.41 QIN Haiyang CHN CISM Military World Games Wuhan CHN 19/20/2019
8 02:08.49 KOSEKI Yasuhiro JPN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 4/8/2019
9 02:08.98 SETO Daiya JPN Tokyo Open Tokyo JPN 21/11/2019
10 02:09.67 MILLER Cody USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 07/12/2019
11 02:09.71 BALANDIN Dmitriy KAZ Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 07/12/2019
12 02:09.73 GIORGETTI Edoardo ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 14/12/2019
13 02:09.81 KOCH Marco GER FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Shenzen CHN 15/01/2020
14 02:09.86 CHO Sungjae KOR FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Kazan RUS 03/11/2019
15 02:09.89 ZHANG Ruixuan CHN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Berlin GER 13/10/2019
16 02:10.05 MURA Ryuya JPN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo USA 4/8/2019
17 02:10.17 ROY Daniel USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 07/12/2019
18 02:10.34 LICON Will USA TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville USA 18/01/2020
Men 100 Butterfly (51.96)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 51.11 ISHIKAWA Shinnosuke JPN Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition Tokyo JPN 07/09/2019
2 51.26 IRVINE Grant AUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Singapore SGP 15/08/2019
3 51.27 MILAK Kristof HUN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Budapest HUN 04/10/2019
4 51.28 SZABO Szebasztian HUN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Singapore SGP 15/08/2019
5 51.34 SELISKAR Andrew USA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 2/8/2019
6 51.56 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail RUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Kazan RUS 01/11/2019
7 51.70 LE CLOS Chad RSA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Doha QAT 07/11/2019
8 51.71 TEMPLE Matthew AUS FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Beijing CHN 19/01/2020
9 51.73 MINAKOV Andrei RUS FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Shenzen CHN 15/01/2020
10 51.84 SCHOOLING Joseph SGP 30th South East Asian Games New Park City PHI 06/12/2019
11 51.86 ANDREW Michael USA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Kazan RUS 01/11/2019
12 51.87 QUAH Zheng Wen SGP 30th South East Asian Games New Park City PHI 06/12/2019
13 51.89 MARTINEZ Luis Carlos GUA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 06/12/2019
13 51.89 SETO Daiya JPN Kitajima Cup Tokyo JPN 24/01/2020
15 51.92 FRANKEL Tomer ISR Swimcup Amsterdam Amsterdam NED 15/12/2019
Men 200 Butterfly (1:56.48)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 01:52.53 SETO Daiya JPN FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Beijing CHN 18/01/2020
2 01:53.75 MILAK Kristof HUN Tokyo Open Tokyo JPN 21/11/2019
3 01:55.11 BURDISSO Federico ITA National Winter Championships Riccione ITA 13/12/2019
4 01:55.17 KENDERESI Tamas HUN FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Shenzen CHN 14/01/2020
5 01:55.25 HOROMURA Nao JPN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 3/8/2019
6 01:55.48 SAKAI Masato JPN Tokyo Open Tokyo JPN 21/11/2019
7 01:55.53 TANAKA Daiki CLB Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition Tokyo JPN 06/09/2019
8 01:55.60 URLANDO Luca USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 07/12/2019
9 01:55.72 WANG Kuan-Hung TPE 2019 National Games Taoyuan TPE 21/10/2019
10 01:55.94 IRVINE Grant AUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Jinan CHN 9/8/2019
11 01:56.26 HARTING Zach USA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 06/09/2019
12 01:56.33 TERADA Takumi CLB Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition Tokyo JPN 06/09/2019
Men 200 Medley (1:59.67)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 01:55.55 SETO Daiya JPN FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 Beijing CHN 18/01/2020
2 01:56.25 WANG Shun CHN CISM Military World Games Wuhan CHN 19/10/2019
3 01:56.79 QIN Haiyang CHN CISM Military World Games Wuhan CHN 19/10/2019
4 01:57.06 LARKIN Mitch AUS FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 3/8/2019
5 01:57.28 KALISZ Chase USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 5/12/2019
6 01:57.59 DESPLANCHES Jeremy CLB 22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet Luxembourg LUX 26/01/2020
7 01:57.59 FOSTER Carson USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 05/12/2019
8 01:58.54 CASAS Shane USA Art Adamson Invitational College Station USA 23/11/2019
9 01:58.73 GONZALEZ Hugo ESP Swimcup Amsterdam Amsterdam NED 15/12/2019
10 01:58.89 LOCHTE Ryan USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 05/12/2019
11 01:58.92 HEINTZ Philip GER 22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet Luxembourg LUX 26/01/2020
12 01:59.02 ANDREW Michael USA FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Budapest HUN 05/10/2019
13 01:59.04 PRENOT Josh JPN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Tokyo JPN 3/8/2019
14 01:59.14 RAPSYS Danas LTU FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Singapore SGP 16/08/2019
15 01:59.27 IKARI Yuki JPN Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition Tokyo JPN 07/09/2019
16 01:59.28 SUNAMA Keita JPN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Doha QAT 08/11/2019
17 01:59.30 UCHIYAMA Takumi JPN Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition Tokyo JPN 07/09/2019
18 01:59.35 HAGINO Kosuke JPN Tokyo Open Tokyo JPN 21/11/2019
19 01:59.40 MIYAMOTO Ippei JPN Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition Tokyo JPN 07/09/2019
20 01:59.45 POLONSKY Ron ISR Swimcup Amsterdam Amsterdam NED 15/12/2019
21 01:59.47 STEWART Samuel Wesley USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 05/12/2019
Men 400 Medley (4:15.84)
Rank Time Name Team Meet Name Meet City Meet Country Date
1 04:13.07 KALISZ Chase USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 06/12/2019
2 04:13.83 IKARI Yuki JPN Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition Tokyo JPN 08/09/2019
3 04:13.94 MIYAMOTO Ippei JPN Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition Tokyo JPN 08/09/2019
4 04:14.76 FOSTER Carson USA Winter National Championships Atlanta USA 06/12/2019
5 04:15.12 KNIPPING Arjan NED Swimcup Amsterdam Amsterdam NED 14/12/2019
6 04:15.17 HOLLO Balazs HUN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Doha QAT 09/11/2019
7 04:15.32 VERRASZTO David HUN FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Budapest HUN 06/10/2019
8 04:15.74 PONS RAMON Joan Lluis ESP Swimcup Amsterdam Amsterdam NED 14/12/2019

