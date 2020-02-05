Heavy Lies The Crown Part 2: Men With OLY Qualifying Times

We are one month into the year of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games bound for Tokyo, Japan, which means swimmers are making every start, every stroke, and every finish count as a final preparation step in qualification.

Jockeying for the top spot in the season’s world rankings may not be the top priority at this point in time for the upper echelons of the world’s elite, but it doesn’t hurt to carry the confidence with you that comes with ranking #1 in the world heading into your nation’s Olympic Trials.

Earlier this year we published the complete list of Olympic Trials meets per nation. But, as we mentioned in that piece, although FINA dictates the overall Olympic qualification process in terms of consideration times and the time frame window to make the cut, most individual nations also draft their own official selection criteria that stands as the ultimate say in whether or not a swimmer books his or her ticket to Tokyo.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top performers in each event for the time period of August 2, 2019, through January 29, 2020, who have achieved a FINA ‘A’ cut for the 2020 Olympic Games, knowing that, for most swimmers, that time is arbitrary.

This post will include the men’s events, while you can find our previously published women’s version here.