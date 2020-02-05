Heavy Lies The Crown Part 2: Men With OLY Qualifying Times

We are one month into the year of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games bound for Tokyo, Japan, which means swimmers are making every start, every stroke, and every finish count as a final preparation step in qualification.
Jockeying for the top spot in the season’s world rankings may not be the top priority at this point in time for the upper echelons of the world’s elite, but it doesn’t hurt to carry the confidence with you that comes with ranking #1 in the world heading into your nation’s Olympic Trials.
Earlier this year we published the complete list of Olympic Trials meets per nation. But, as we mentioned in that piece, although FINA dictates the overall Olympic qualification process in terms of consideration times and the time frame window to make the cut, most individual nations also draft their own official selection criteria that stands as the ultimate say in whether or not a swimmer books his or her ticket to Tokyo.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top performers in each event for the time period of August 2, 2019, through January 29, 2020, who have achieved a FINA ‘A’ cut for the 2020 Olympic Games, knowing that, for most swimmers, that time is arbitrary.
This post will include the men’s events, while you can find our previously published women’s version here.
|Men 50 Freestyle (22.01)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|21.27
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|15/08/2019
|2
|21.56
|MANAUDOU Florent
|FRA
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|25/01/2020
|3
|21.59
|FRATUS Bruno
|BRA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|4
|21.78
|ANDREW Michael
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|15/08/2019
|5
|21.81
|APPLE Zach
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|6
|21.86
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|GRE
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|7
|21.92
|SHIOURA Shinri
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|8
|21.93
|MATSUI Kosuke
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Berlin
|GER
|11/10/2019
|9
|21.97
|BUKHOV Vladyslav
|UKR
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|25/01/2020
|9
|21.97
|CHADWICK Michael
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|11
|21.99
|DOTTO Luca
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|12/12/2019
|Men 100 Freestyle (48.57)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|47.69
|APPLE Zach
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|2
|47.78
|GRINEV Vladislav
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|02/11/2019
|3
|47.88
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|16/08/2019
|4
|47.99
|CHALMERS Kyle
|AUS
|South Australian State Championships
|Adelaide
|AUS
|21/02/2020
|5
|48.15
|PIERONI Blake
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|16/08/2019
|6
|48.22
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|13/12/2019
|7
|48.38
|VENDRAME Ivano
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|13/12/2019
|8
|48.41
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|02/11/2019
|9
|48.45
|FARRIS Dean
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|9
|48.45
|SZABO SZEBASZTIAN
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|3/8/2019
|11
|48.48
|FERREIRA JUNIOR Marco Antonio
|BRA
|Campeonato Brasileiro
|Sao Jose
|BRA
|07/09/2019
|12
|48.52
|CONDORELLI Santo
|ITA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|3/8/2019
|13
|48.55
|GROUSSET Maxime
|FRA
|International Meeting of Hortillons
|Amiens
|FRA
|22/12/2019
|Men 200 Freestyle (1:47.02)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|01:44.38
|RAPSYS Danas
|LTU
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|16/08/2019
|2
|01:45.55
|SUN Yang
|CHN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|3
|01:45.77
|KOZMA Dominik
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|4/8/2019
|4
|01:45.82
|MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|5
|01:45.92
|HAAS Townley
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|6
|01:46.54
|JI Xinjie
|CHN
|CISM Military World Games
|Wuhan
|CHN
|19/20/2019
|7
|01:46.61
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|03/11/2019
|8
|01:46.62
|PIERONI Blake
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|4/8/2019
|9
|01:46.76
|APPLE Zach
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|10
|01:46.99
|STJEPANOVIC Velimir
|SRB
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|26/01/2020
|Men 400 Freestyle (3:46.78)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|03:43.91
|RAPSYS Danas
|LTU
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Jinan
|CHN
|8/8/2019
|2
|03:44.07
|SUN Yang
|CHN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|15/01/2020
|3
|03:46.57
|COSTA Guilherme
|BRA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|Men 800 Freestyle (7:54.31)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|07:47.37
|COSTA Guilherme
|BRA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|04/12/2019
|2
|07:48.56
|PALTRINIERI Gregorio
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|14/12/2019
|3
|07:48.90
|ROMANCHUK Mykhailo
|UKR
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|25/01/2020
|4
|07:49.05
|JERVIS Daniel
|GBR
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|25/01/2020
|5
|07:49.76
|WILIMOVSKY Jordan
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|04/12/2019
|6
|07:51.53
|GROTHE Zane
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|04/12/2019
|7
|07:51.93
|DETTI Gabriele
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|13/12/2019
|8
|07:54.29
|FINKE Robert
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|04/12/2019
|Men 1500 Freestyle (15:00.99)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|14:42.66
|PALTRINIERI Gregorio
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|14/12/2019
|2
|14:51.61
|ROMANCHUK Mykhailo
|UKR
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|08/11/2019
|3
|14:55.49
|COSTA Guilherme
|BRA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|4
|14:57.83
|WELLBROCK Florian
|GER
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Budapest
|HUN
|05/10/2019
|5
|14:57.90
|JERVIS Daniel
|GBR
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|24/01/2020
|6
|14:58.14
|NGUYEN Huy Hoang
|VIE
|30th South East Asian Games
|New Park City
|PHI
|05/12/2019
|7
|14:58.30
|MICKA Jan
|CZE
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|08/11/2019
|8
|14:59.88
|GYURTA Gergely
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|08/11/2019
|9
|15:00.45
|IPSEN Anton
|DEN
|Flanders Swimming Cup
|Antwerpen
|BEL
|19/01/2020
|Men 100 Backstroke (53.85)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|52.59
|IRIE Ryosuke
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|2
|52.97
|XU Jiayu
|CHN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|3
|53.14
|CASAS Shane
|USA
|Art Adamson Invitational
|College Station
|USA
|22/11/2019
|4
|53.54
|GREVERS Matt
|USA
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|14/01/2020
|5
|53.68
|BOHUS Richard
|HUN
|XIII Gyor Open
|Gyor
|HUN
|20/12/2019
|6
|53.76
|TARASEVICH Grigory
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|03/11/2019
|6
|53.76
|LARKIN Mitch
|AUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|4/8/2019
|8
|53.79
|QUAH Zheng Wen
|SGP
|30th South East Asian Games
|New Park City
|PHI
|04/12/2019
|9
|53.80
|CECCON Thomas
|ITA
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|24/01/2020
|10
|53.85
|SABBIONI Simone
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|13/12/2019
|Men 200 Backstroke (1:57.50)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|01:55.35
|IRIE Ryosuke
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|2
|01:55.97
|LARKIN Mitch
|AUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|3
|01:56.37
|PEBLEY Jacob
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|4
|01:56.39
|SUNAMA Keita
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|5
|01:56.47
|RESTIVO Matteo
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|14/12/2019
|6
|01:56.48
|TELEGDY Adam
|HUN
|XIII Gyor Open
|Gyor
|HUN
|19/12/2019
|7
|01:56.58
|MENCARINI Luca
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|14/12/2019
|8
|01:56.88
|LI Guangyuan
|CHN
|CISM Military World Games
|Wuhan
|CHN
|19/10/2019
|9
|01:57.04
|REID Chris
|RSA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|Men 100 Breaststroke (59.93)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|58.61
|KAMMINGA Arno
|NED
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|14/01/2020
|2
|58.73
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|BLR
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|3
|58.75
|MARTINENGHI Nicolo
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|12/12/2019
|4
|58.83
|YAN Zibei
|CHN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|5
|58.93
|WILSON Andrew
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|16/08/2019
|6
|58.94
|CHUPKOV Anton
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|01/11/2019
|7
|59.01
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|8
|59.36
|BALANDIN Dmitriy
|KAZ
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|9
|59.56
|WANG Lizhuo
|CHN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Jinan
|CHN
|8/8/2019
|10
|59.58
|POGGIO Federico
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|12/12/2019
|11
|59.62
|WILBY James
|GBR
|Northampton Swimming Club Winter Festival
|Corby
|GBR
|20/12/2019
|12
|59.63
|QIN Haiyang
|CHN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Jinan
|CHN
|2/8/2019
|13
|59.71
|SILADI Caba
|SRB
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Berlin
|GER
|11/10/2019
|14
|59.80
|SCOZZOLI Fabio
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|12/12/2019
|15
|59.81
|MILLER Cody
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|16
|59.83
|STUBBLETY-COOK Zac
|AUS
|Queensland Championships
|Brisbane
|AUS
|14/12/2019
|17
|59.84
|YAMANAKA Yoshiki
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|18
|59.85
|LIMA Felipe
|BRA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|07/11/2019
|19
|59.89
|PACKARD Jake
|AUS
|South Australian State Championships
|Adelaide
|AUS
|21/01/2020
|20
|59.90
|SAKCI Huseyin
|TUR
|Turkish Turkcell LCM National Team Selection Meet
|Istanbul
|TUR
|24/12/2019
|Men 200 Breaststroke (2:10.35)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|02:07.28
|STUBBLETY-COOK Zac
|AUS
|Queensland Championships
|Brisbane
|AUS
|14/12/2019
|2
|02:07.58
|SATO Shoma
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|3
|02:07.71
|CHUPKOV Anton
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|03/11/2019
|4
|02:07.77
|WILSON Andrew
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|4/8/2019
|5
|02:07.86
|WATANABE Ippei
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|6
|02:07.96
|KAMMINGA Arno
|NED
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Budapest
|HUN
|06/10/2019
|7
|02:08.41
|QIN Haiyang
|CHN
|CISM Military World Games
|Wuhan
|CHN
|19/20/2019
|8
|02:08.49
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|4/8/2019
|9
|02:08.98
|SETO Daiya
|JPN
|Tokyo Open
|Tokyo
|JPN
|21/11/2019
|10
|02:09.67
|MILLER Cody
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|11
|02:09.71
|BALANDIN Dmitriy
|KAZ
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|12
|02:09.73
|GIORGETTI Edoardo
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|14/12/2019
|13
|02:09.81
|KOCH Marco
|GER
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|15/01/2020
|14
|02:09.86
|CHO Sungjae
|KOR
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|03/11/2019
|15
|02:09.89
|ZHANG Ruixuan
|CHN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Berlin
|GER
|13/10/2019
|16
|02:10.05
|MURA Ryuya
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|USA
|4/8/2019
|17
|02:10.17
|ROY Daniel
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|18
|02:10.34
|LICON Will
|USA
|TYR Pro Swim Series
|Knoxville
|USA
|18/01/2020
|Men 100 Butterfly (51.96)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|51.11
|ISHIKAWA Shinnosuke
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|07/09/2019
|2
|51.26
|IRVINE Grant
|AUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|15/08/2019
|3
|51.27
|MILAK Kristof
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Budapest
|HUN
|04/10/2019
|4
|51.28
|SZABO Szebasztian
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|15/08/2019
|5
|51.34
|SELISKAR Andrew
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|6
|51.56
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|01/11/2019
|7
|51.70
|LE CLOS Chad
|RSA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|07/11/2019
|8
|51.71
|TEMPLE Matthew
|AUS
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|19/01/2020
|9
|51.73
|MINAKOV Andrei
|RUS
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|15/01/2020
|10
|51.84
|SCHOOLING Joseph
|SGP
|30th South East Asian Games
|New Park City
|PHI
|06/12/2019
|11
|51.86
|ANDREW Michael
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|01/11/2019
|12
|51.87
|QUAH Zheng Wen
|SGP
|30th South East Asian Games
|New Park City
|PHI
|06/12/2019
|13
|51.89
|MARTINEZ Luis Carlos
|GUA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|13
|51.89
|SETO Daiya
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|15
|51.92
|FRANKEL Tomer
|ISR
|Swimcup Amsterdam
|Amsterdam
|NED
|15/12/2019
|Men 200 Butterfly (1:56.48)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|01:52.53
|SETO Daiya
|JPN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|2
|01:53.75
|MILAK Kristof
|HUN
|Tokyo Open
|Tokyo
|JPN
|21/11/2019
|3
|01:55.11
|BURDISSO Federico
|ITA
|National Winter Championships
|Riccione
|ITA
|13/12/2019
|4
|01:55.17
|KENDERESI Tamas
|HUN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|14/01/2020
|5
|01:55.25
|HOROMURA Nao
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|3/8/2019
|6
|01:55.48
|SAKAI Masato
|JPN
|Tokyo Open
|Tokyo
|JPN
|21/11/2019
|7
|01:55.53
|TANAKA Daiki
|CLB
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|06/09/2019
|8
|01:55.60
|URLANDO Luca
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|9
|01:55.72
|WANG Kuan-Hung
|TPE
|2019 National Games
|Taoyuan
|TPE
|21/10/2019
|10
|01:55.94
|IRVINE Grant
|AUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Jinan
|CHN
|9/8/2019
|11
|01:56.26
|HARTING Zach
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|06/09/2019
|12
|01:56.33
|TERADA Takumi
|CLB
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|06/09/2019
|Men 200 Medley (1:59.67)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|01:55.55
|SETO Daiya
|JPN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|2
|01:56.25
|WANG Shun
|CHN
|CISM Military World Games
|Wuhan
|CHN
|19/10/2019
|3
|01:56.79
|QIN Haiyang
|CHN
|CISM Military World Games
|Wuhan
|CHN
|19/10/2019
|4
|01:57.06
|LARKIN Mitch
|AUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|3/8/2019
|5
|01:57.28
|KALISZ Chase
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|5/12/2019
|6
|01:57.59
|DESPLANCHES Jeremy
|CLB
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|26/01/2020
|7
|01:57.59
|FOSTER Carson
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|8
|01:58.54
|CASAS Shane
|USA
|Art Adamson Invitational
|College Station
|USA
|23/11/2019
|9
|01:58.73
|GONZALEZ Hugo
|ESP
|Swimcup Amsterdam
|Amsterdam
|NED
|15/12/2019
|10
|01:58.89
|LOCHTE Ryan
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|11
|01:58.92
|HEINTZ Philip
|GER
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|26/01/2020
|12
|01:59.02
|ANDREW Michael
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Budapest
|HUN
|05/10/2019
|13
|01:59.04
|PRENOT Josh
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|3/8/2019
|14
|01:59.14
|RAPSYS Danas
|LTU
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|16/08/2019
|15
|01:59.27
|IKARI Yuki
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|07/09/2019
|16
|01:59.28
|SUNAMA Keita
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|08/11/2019
|17
|01:59.30
|UCHIYAMA Takumi
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|07/09/2019
|18
|01:59.35
|HAGINO Kosuke
|JPN
|Tokyo Open
|Tokyo
|JPN
|21/11/2019
|19
|01:59.40
|MIYAMOTO Ippei
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|07/09/2019
|20
|01:59.45
|POLONSKY Ron
|ISR
|Swimcup Amsterdam
|Amsterdam
|NED
|15/12/2019
|21
|01:59.47
|STEWART Samuel Wesley
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|Men 400 Medley (4:15.84)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meet City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|04:13.07
|KALISZ Chase
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|2
|04:13.83
|IKARI Yuki
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|08/09/2019
|3
|04:13.94
|MIYAMOTO Ippei
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|08/09/2019
|4
|04:14.76
|FOSTER Carson
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|5
|04:15.12
|KNIPPING Arjan
|NED
|Swimcup Amsterdam
|Amsterdam
|NED
|14/12/2019
|6
|04:15.17
|HOLLO Balazs
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|09/11/2019
|7
|04:15.32
|VERRASZTO David
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Budapest
|HUN
|06/10/2019
|8
|04:15.74
|PONS RAMON Joan Lluis
|ESP
|Swimcup Amsterdam
|Amsterdam
|NED
|14/12/2019
Seto for the 400IM?
Vlad’s 21.2 was dirty. A crazy number of guys can 47 100 free or 51 100 fly. 1500 field might be the closest one in a while. 200 brst should be fun to watch too.