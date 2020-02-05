Nordin, Gowlett Named Pac-12’s Women’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that Emma Nordin of ARIZONA STATE was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the week and Naomi Gowlett of USC was named Pac-12 Diver of the Week.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Emma Nordin, Jr., Arizona State (Carmel, Ind.)

Nordin (Carmel, Ind.) dominated in her individual events as ASU hosted No. 10 Texas on Friday. Despite the Sun Devils’ loss (117-177) in the dual meet, Nordin won every single individual event she entered. The junior swimmer tabbed her fifth win in both the 500-yard (4:44.57) and 1,000-yard freestyle (9:42.97). She also had her first win in the 200- free (1:47.41), her first time swimming in the event this season.

Nordin has not placed lower than second in any single dual meet this season. This is the first time this season that Nordin has been named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week.

Also Nominated: Alicia Wilson, California; Alex Crisera, Stanford; Sara McClendon, Utah.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Naomi Gowlett, Sr., USC (Queensland, Australia)

Gowlett (Queensland, Australia) won two events over the weekend as USC was defeated in dual meets against top-talent in No. 1 California (136.5-161.5) and No. 5 Stanford (110.50-183.50).

Gowlett took first in the 1-meter event on both days of competition, scoring 291.00 points versus Cal on Friday and 298.80 versus Stanford on Saturday. The senior’s two victories were the most in a weekend since she won three events against the Arizona schools in November. Gowlett has won the 1-meter four times this season and the 3-meter event once in dual-meet action.

This is the first time this season that Gowlett has been named Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week.

Also Nominated: Ruby Neave, UCLA; Emma Ruchala, Utah.

PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP

