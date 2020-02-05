Utah’s Fridlander, Chen Claim Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that David Fridlander of UTAH was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and fellow Ute Tony Chen was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: David Fridlander, R-So., Utah (Netanya, Israel)

Fridlander earned three titles last week, helping the Utes sweep in-state rival BYU as the men won 160-138. The sophomore swimmer had a standout performance, taking first in the 100-yard backstroke (49.57), the 200-yard backstroke (1:50.35), and the 400-yard freestyle relay (2:59.20). The computer science major earns his first-career swimmer of the week honor.

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Tony Chen, So., Utah (Cypress, Calif.)

Chen had a great performance last week after helping the Utes to a strong win over BYU (160-138), competing against the Cougars on the road for the first time in four years. The sophomore won the 3-meter with a score of 365.93, and took third in the 1-meter with a score of 316.70 last Saturday. Chen earns his second Pac-12 Diver of the Week award this season.

