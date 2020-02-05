Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Utah’s Fridlander, Chen Claim Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Awards

February 05th, 2020

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that David Fridlander of UTAH was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and fellow Ute Tony Chen was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: David Fridlander, R-So., Utah (Netanya, Israel)
Fridlander earned three titles last week, helping the Utes sweep in-state rival BYU as the men won 160-138. The sophomore swimmer had a standout performance, taking first in the 100-yard backstroke (49.57), the 200-yard backstroke (1:50.35), and the 400-yard freestyle relay (2:59.20). The computer science major earns his first-career swimmer of the week honor.

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Tony Chen, So., Utah (Cypress, Calif.)
Chen had a great performance last week after helping the Utes to a strong win over BYU (160-138), competing against the Cougars on the road for the first time in four years. The sophomore won the 3-meter with a score of 365.93, and took third in the 1-meter with a score of 316.70 last Saturday. Chen earns his second Pac-12 Diver of the Week award this season.

2019-20 Men’s Swimmers of the Month/Week

Month/Week Swimmer Diver
November Alexei Sancov, USC Youssef Selim, Arizona State
December Ryan Hoffer, California Luke McDivitt, Utah
Jan. 8 Brooks Fail, Arizona Youssef Selim, Arizona State
Jan. 15 Grant Shoults, Stanford Conor Casey, Stanford
Jan. 22 Alexei Sancov, USC Tony Chen, Utah
Jan. 29 Reece Whitley, California Youssef Selim, Arizona State 
Feb. 5 David Fridlander, Utah Tony Chen, Utah

PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP
• Tickets for the 2020 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship on Mar. 4-7 in Federal Way, Wash. are on sale now. Tickets can be found at pac-12.com or by clicking the link here.

