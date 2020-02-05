Indiana, Northwestern and Purdue Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Bruno Blaskovic, Indiana
Jr. – Vodnjan, Croatia – SMSI Dante Aligheri Pula – Major: Sports Psychology
• Won two individual titles and contributed to a relay crown in Indiana’s dual meet victory over Louisville last weekend
• Captured the 50 free (:19.95) and 100 free (:43.52), posting NCAA ‘B’ cut times in both events
• Won the 50 and 100 free in the same meet for the first time this season
• Swam leadoff for the victorious 400 free relay (2:52.84) that also was an NCAA ‘B’ cut time
• Earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor
• Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Mohamed Samy (Nov. 27, 2019)
Diver of the Week
Greg Duncan, Purdue
Sr. – Oakton, Va. – James Madison – Major: General Management
• Swept the one-meter (344.80) and three-meter (406.55) boards in a triangular meet with Minnesota and Northwestern last weekend
• Recorded NCAA Zone qualifying marks in both events
• Has won 10 of 12 events this season, including four sweeps of the one and three-meter boards
• Garners his fifth Diver of the Week award this season
• Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Greg Duncan (Nov. 27, 2019)
Freshman of the Week
Federico Burdisso, Northwestern
Fr. – Pavia, Italy – Mount Kelly – Major: Undeclared
• Won six individual titles and contributed to two relay crowns in Northwestern’s triangular meet victories over Minnesota and Purdue last weekend
• Won the 50 free (:20.05), 100 free (:44.10) and 100 fly (:47.71) and was a member of the winning 800 free relay unit (6:34.87) in the wins over the Golden Gophers and Boilermakers
• Instrumental in helping the Wildcats beat Minnesota in a dual meet for the first time in program history and earn their first dual meet win over Purdue since 2006-07
• Collects his fourth consecutive and career Freshman of the Week accolade
• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Federico Burdisso (Jan. 29, 2020)
2019-20 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Sept. 25
S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH
D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH
F: River Wright, MICH
Oct. 9
S: Anze Fers-Erzen, So., IOWA
D: Anton Hoherz, Jr., IOWA
F: Michael Huebner, IOWA
Oct. 16
S: Michael Daly, So., PSU
D: Jake Butler, Fr., MINN
F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU
Oct. 23
S: Paul DeLakis, Jr., OSU
D: Greg Duncan, Sr., PUR
F: Keelan Hart, Fr., PUR
Oct. 30
S: Max McHugh, So., MINN
D: Greg Duncan, Sr., PUR
F: Gavin Olson, MINN
Nov. 6
S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH
D: Yohan Eskrik-Parkinson, So., NU
F: Marcus Mok, NU
Nov. 13
S: Max McHugh, So., MINN
D: Greg Duncan, Sr., PUR
F: Gavin Olson, MINN
Nov. 20
S: Jason Mathews, So., OSU
D: None selected
F: Thomas Watkins, OSU
Nov. 27
S: Mohamed Samy, Sr., IND
D: Greg Duncan, Sr., PUR
F: Michael Juengel, PUR
Dec. 11
S: Max McHugh, So. MINN
D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH
F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU
Jan. 15
S: Tommy Cope, Sr., MICH
D: Mory Gould, Jr., IND
F: Federico Burdisso, NU
Jan. 22
S: Federico Burdisso, Fr., NU
D: Joseph Canova, Jr., OSU
F: Federico Burdisso, NU
Jan. 29
S: Federico Burdisso, Fr., NU
D: Jacob Fielding, So., OSU
F: Federico Burdisso, NU
Feb. 5
S: Bruno Blaskovic, Jr., IND
D: Greg Duncan, Sr., PUR
F: Federico Burdisso, NU
