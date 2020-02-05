Indiana, Northwestern and Purdue Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Bruno Blaskovic, Indiana

Jr. – Vodnjan, Croatia – SMSI Dante Aligheri Pula – Major: Sports Psychology

• Won two individual titles and contributed to a relay crown in Indiana’s dual meet victory over Louisville last weekend

• Captured the 50 free (:19.95) and 100 free (:43.52), posting NCAA ‘B’ cut times in both events

• Won the 50 and 100 free in the same meet for the first time this season

• Swam leadoff for the victorious 400 free relay (2:52.84) that also was an NCAA ‘B’ cut time

• Earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor

• Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Mohamed Samy (Nov. 27, 2019)

Diver of the Week

Greg Duncan, Purdue

Sr. – Oakton, Va. – James Madison – Major: General Management

• Swept the one-meter (344.80) and three-meter (406.55) boards in a triangular meet with Minnesota and Northwestern last weekend

• Recorded NCAA Zone qualifying marks in both events

• Has won 10 of 12 events this season, including four sweeps of the one and three-meter boards

• Garners his fifth Diver of the Week award this season

• Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Greg Duncan (Nov. 27, 2019)

Freshman of the Week

Federico Burdisso, Northwestern

Fr. – Pavia, Italy – Mount Kelly – Major: Undeclared

• Won six individual titles and contributed to two relay crowns in Northwestern’s triangular meet victories over Minnesota and Purdue last weekend

• Won the 50 free (:20.05), 100 free (:44.10) and 100 fly (:47.71) and was a member of the winning 800 free relay unit (6:34.87) in the wins over the Golden Gophers and Boilermakers

• Instrumental in helping the Wildcats beat Minnesota in a dual meet for the first time in program history and earn their first dual meet win over Purdue since 2006-07

• Collects his fourth consecutive and career Freshman of the Week accolade

• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Federico Burdisso (Jan. 29, 2020)

2019-20 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Sept. 25

S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH

D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH

F: River Wright, MICH

Oct. 9

S: Anze Fers-Erzen, So., IOWA

D: Anton Hoherz, Jr., IOWA

F: Michael Huebner, IOWA

Oct. 16

S: Michael Daly, So., PSU

D: Jake Butler, Fr., MINN

F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU

Oct. 23

S: Paul DeLakis, Jr., OSU

D: Greg Duncan, Sr., PUR

F: Keelan Hart, Fr., PUR

Oct. 30

S: Max McHugh, So., MINN

D: Greg Duncan, Sr., PUR

F: Gavin Olson, MINN

Nov. 6

S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH

D: Yohan Eskrik-Parkinson, So., NU

F: Marcus Mok, NU

Nov. 13

S: Max McHugh, So., MINN

D: Greg Duncan, Sr., PUR

F: Gavin Olson, MINN

Nov. 20

S: Jason Mathews, So., OSU

D: None selected

F: Thomas Watkins, OSU

Nov. 27

S: Mohamed Samy, Sr., IND

D: Greg Duncan, Sr., PUR

F: Michael Juengel, PUR

Dec. 11

S: Max McHugh, So. MINN

D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH

F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU

Jan. 15

S: Tommy Cope, Sr., MICH

D: Mory Gould, Jr., IND

F: Federico Burdisso, NU

Jan. 22

S: Federico Burdisso, Fr., NU

D: Joseph Canova, Jr., OSU

F: Federico Burdisso, NU

Jan. 29

S: Federico Burdisso, Fr., NU

D: Jacob Fielding, So., OSU

F: Federico Burdisso, NU

Feb. 5

S: Bruno Blaskovic, Jr., IND

D: Greg Duncan, Sr., PUR

F: Federico Burdisso, NU