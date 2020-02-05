Minnesota, Purdue & Indiana Earn Women’s Big Ten Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Lindsey Kozelsky, Minnesota
Sr. – Albert Lea, Minn. – Albert Lea – Elementary Education
- Posted two first-place finishes to help Minnesota earn a triangular meet wins against Northwestern and Purdue
- Recorded first-place finishes and NCAA B-cut times in the 100 free (1:00.50) and 200 breast (2:12.87), while also placing second in the 50 free and as a member of the 200 free relay
- Garners her third career Swimmer of the Week award and second this season
- Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Lindsey Kozelsky (Nov. 13, 2019)
Diver of the Week
Emily Bretscher, Purdue
Jr. – Knoxville, Tenn. – L&N Stern Academy – General Management/Marketing
- Recorded three NCAA Zone qualifying scores in a triangular meet against Minnesota and Northwestern last weekend
- Finished first in the 1-meter (301.60) and second in the 3-meter (324.60) and platform (266.45)
- Delivered a season-high score on the platform
- Earns her sixth career Diver of the Week award and fourth this season
- Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Emily Bretscher (Jan. 15, 2020)
Freshman of the Week
Cora Dupre, Indiana
Cincinnati, Ohio – Mariemont – Undeclared
- Won three events in dual meet vs. Louisville last weekend
- Finished first in the 50 free (:22.93), 100 free (:49.45) and 200 free (1:47.49), posting an NCAA B-cut time in the 100 free
- Garners her first career Freshman of the Week
- Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Noelle Peplowski (Nov. 21, 2018)
