Minnesota, Purdue & Indiana Earn Women’s Big Ten Weekly Honors

Indiana Associate Head Coach Jonty Skinner Retires Mid-Season “Although my departure isn’t super timely, we’ve both benefited from the experience,” the veteran coach Skinner said in a statement to SwimSwam.

Training Blocks: A Week With Ray Looze & the Indiana Pro Group Training Blocks: workouts from top college & pro training groups over the course of a week, to see how the top minds in our sport build a training block.