Eastern Michigan Hosts Unique Senior Meet “Extravaganza” (Video)

Eastern Michigan Senior Extravaganza

Saturday, February 1st, 2020

Jones Natatorium, Ypsilanti, MI

Short Course Yards

The Eastern Michigan Eagles women’s swim team had their senior meet this past Saturday. Due to a scheduling conflict, Albion College, who they were supposed to compete against Saturday, was not available to compete. Without a team to compete against for senior day, EMU decided to host an instraquad meet instead, ending up mixing in traditional swimming events with unique swimming events, as well as activities on land.

The schedule for the meet included the following:

Seniors names announced, run through tunnel to meet parents and coaches

Senior video

Senior photos

300 medley relay

Cannonball contest

10×100 free relay, where the goal was to break the American Record for the 1000 free (which they did)

200 free

100 back

100 breast

100 fly

Daddy/daughter football toss

50 underwater

Mystery draw 50

300 free

Senior contest

Diving

200 IM mystery medley

Senior relay with tech suits and fins

Some highlights of the meet included the daddy/daughter football toss, where the seniors jumped off the blocks and their dads threw them a football to catch while they were in the air. There was also a dance-off of sorts at the beginning of the meet, where the team members took turns dancing in the middle of a circle before they did their team cheer.

The senior contest was fun as well. The seniors lined up behind each lane, and the goal was to be the first to put on all their equipment (fins, drag socks, paddles, snorkel, and a t-shirt) and swim a 50. The meet concluded with the senior relay, where the seniors put on tech suits and fins to race.

Eastern Michigan swimming alum Kevin Doak put together this video recap of the meet, including an interview with first-year head coach, Derek Perkins.

Seniors honored: