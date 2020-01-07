Bolles Swim Camp 2020

Bolles Tradition in Excellence

The Bolles Sharks is very proud of its team’s accomplishments since its inception in 1977. In its 39 years of existence, the Bolles Sharks has proven itself as the top team in the state of Florida by winning District, State, Southeastern, Regional, and National competitions as well as setting National Age Group. Junior National, Senior National, International and World Records. The Bolles Sharks program has developed individual and relay champions at every level of competitive swimming.

The Bolles Sharks has also made a significant impact on the national and international swimming scene. The Bolles Sharks had its first national finalist in 1980. Since that time the Bolles Sharks swimmers have captured 23 individual national championships and 16 relay championships as well as 34 team championships. Bolles Sharks swimmers have won at the World Championships, Asian games, Pam Am Games, Southeast Asian Games, World University Games, and the Olympic Games, as well as many other international meets. Over 100 members of the Bolles Sharks family have represented the United States and other countries in international competition traveling to Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Canada,China, Columbia, Croatia, Ecuador, East Germany, France, Guam, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Holland, Israel, Laos, Mexico, The Philippines, Peru, Qatar, Russia, Spain, Thailand and West Germany. The Bolles Sharks tradition in excellance serves as a foundation upon which to build for even greater success in the future. We look forward to seeing our swimmers continue their dominance at the local level and further their achievements at the regional, national and international levels.

Bolles Swim Camp 2020 – What To Expect

The training is intense and demanding as we prepare all our athletes to perform at their best. This is the type of training that has propelled the Bolles School High School Team and The Bolles School Sharks to one of the top High Schools and USS Swim Programs in the Nation. The practices will average between 6,500 – 8,500 meters per practice depending on the emphasis of the session. We will have 11 practices a week having Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday off. Thursday practices will be recovery with a technical focus. Each day we will do 45 minutes to an hour of dry-land training. This will consist of body weight exercises, running, stadiums, medicine balls, plyometrics, abdominals, as well as dry-land tubing. Running shoes and workout clothes are a must.