2020 University of Northern Colorado Swimming Camps – Sign Up Today

2020 University of Northern Colorado Swimming Camps

UNC Swimming Camps are designed to teach athletes the technical aspects of swimming to help them achieve success at the next level. While the main focus of our camp is on stroke analysis and technique for starts and turns, we also provide elite training sessions, team building activities, nutritional education, competition preparation tools and mental training.

We group athletes according to skill level and are able to accommodate swimmers of all levels.

Elite Track

Learn how to take your swimming to the next level with the skills and drills used by swimmers at the top NCAA and Olympic levels. In addition to the training and conditioning, our elite track will provide swimmers with one on one stroke technique instruction and video analysis for all four strokes as well as starts and turns. Swimmers will benefit from video review sessions and learn how to maximize their training with Nutrition Education, Team Building, Competition Preparation and Mental Training.

Intermediate Track

Swimmers at the intermediate level will greatly benefit from our one on one technique instruction. Athletes will learn about the foundation of each of the four strokes and how to apply basic technical principals to maximize their efficiency in the water. This is a great opportunity for swimmers at the summer league or high school level who are looking to improve for the next season.

Beginner Track

Our beginner track is focused on water safety through our learn to swim program. Swimmers will have experienced instructors who will teach the basic foundations of swimming. Lessons will be individualized so each swimmer can move at his or her own pace. Beginner campers will be included in all of the games and out of water activities with the other campers that set our camp apart and make the week a lot of fun!

Event Date(s): 06/08/2020 – 06/12/2020

Price: $400.00 | Half-Day Camper Price: $525.00 | Day Camper Price: $650.00 | Residential (Overnight) Camper

Event Date(s): 06/15/2020 – 06/19/2020

Price: $400.00 | Half-Day Camper Price: $525.00 | Day Camper Price: $650.00 | Residential (Overnight) Camper

Prices include:

Motivational talks from Surprise Olympic Medalists

Elite stroke technique instruction

Underwater video analysis for all four strokes

Start and turn clinics

Education on nutrition and race preparation

Team Building Activities

College Recruiting seminar from American College Connection for High School Campers

Camp t-shirt and a camp cap

Lodging and meals (all meals for overnight campers / lunch and dinner for full day campers, lunch for half day campers)

›› Discounts → A $25.00 discount is available for campers who register before January 1st, 2020. A 10% discount is also available for UNC Employees.

›› Sample Daily Schedule → Click Here To View Schedule

Day Campers:

Half-Day Campers: Regular Schedule Monday/Friday 8:30 am – 3:00 pm Tuesday – Thursday

Full Day Campers Regular Schedule Monday/Friday 8:30 am – 8:30 pm Tuesday – Thursday



UNC Swimming Camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).

