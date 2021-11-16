4x Missouri High School Champion Will Bonnet Commits to BYU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Will Bonnett from St. Louis, Missouri, has committed to swim at Brigham Young University beginning in the class of 2026. He will be the third of three siblings to attend BYU.

“As a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, BYU has much appeal to me. My standards and beliefs not only align with that of the school, but I also have been able to meet with the coaches who I love. Much of my family has gone to BYU, and I’m super excited to continue the tradition.”

A senior at Parkway West High School, Bonnett recently won the 200 IM and 100 breast, both for the second consecutive year, at the Missouri High School Class 1 Swimming and Diving State Championships. He notched a pair of personal-best times (1:48.91 in the IM and 54.27 in the breast), and broke his own Class 1 record in the breaststroke.

Bonnett swims year-round with Parkway Swim Club. He is a Winter US Open qualifier in the 100 breast and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and 200 IM. He had a big long course season this summer, improving his times in the 50 free (24.27), 100 free (52.69), 200 free (1:59.92), 200 breast (2:26.05), 200 IM (2:09.26), and 400 IM (4:40.97) at Lenexa Sectionals and West Fargo Futures.

Many of his SCY times come from last December’s 18&U Winter Championships, where he placed 10th in the 100 free, 13th in the 200 free, 2nd in the 100 breast, 9th in the 200 breast, 4th in the 200 IM, and 4th in the 400 IM.

Best SCY Times:

100 breast – 54.27

200 breast – 2:03.99

200 IM – 1:48.91

400 IM – 4:02.82

50 free – 21.25

100 free – 46.16

200 free – 1:41.33

500 free – 4:36.81

Bonnett’s best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100 breast and 200 IM and the B finals of the 200/500 free, 200 breast and 400 IM at 2021 MPSF Championships.

