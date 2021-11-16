Michigan HS State Champ Angelina Baker Commits to Oakland for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Angelina Baker, a senior at Portage Northern High School in Portage, Michigan, has announced her intention to swim at Oakland University in the class of 2026.

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Oakland University! I’m extremely thankful for the love and support of my family and teammates! Most importantly I’m thankful for my coach (since I was 6 years old), Ty Parker because I wouldn’t be who I am today without him. I chose Oakland University because of the amazing coaching staff and team culture. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team! Go Golden Grizzlies!”

Baker specializes in mid-distance freestyle and butterfly. She won the 500 free (4:57.75) and was fourth in the 100 fly (57.50) at the 2021 Michigan High School Girls Division 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships last January. She was named to the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Dream Team (which is made up of the fastest individual winners from all three divisions), and was all-conference and all-state in her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.

Baker does her club swimming with Greater Kalamazoo Crocs. She is a Futures qualifier and competed at Huntsville Futures in the 400/800 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She had a big meet at Elkhart Sectionals, placing 4th in the 800 free, 4th in the 1500 free, 5th in the 200 fly, and 7th in the 400 free and picking up new PBs in the LCM 400 free (4:29.16), 800 free (9:20.36), 1500 free (17:48.23), 100 fly (1:06.22), 200 fly (2:21.53), and 200 back (2:27.65).

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:57.75

1000 free – 10:19.30

1650 free – 17:27.38

200 fly – 2:05.41

100 fly – 57.50

200 back – 2:07.16

400 IM – 4:34.63

200 IM – 2:09.87

Baker would have been an A-finalist in the 500 free at 2021 Horizon League Championships, where then-sophomores Emily Aycock and Sohvi Nenonen went 1-2 with matching 4:53s. She also would have been top-8 in the 1650 and 200 fly, and top-16 in the 100 fly, 200 back, and 400 IM.

