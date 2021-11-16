Trials Wave I Qualifier Audrey Portello Commits to Duke for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Davis, California native Audrey Portello has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at Duke University beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I am so honored to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Duke University! A huge thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for all of their support! I can’t wait to join this amazing team- Go Blue Devils!!”

Portello trains year-round with DART Swimming and specializes in free, breast, and IM. This summer, she clocked an Olympic Trials Wave I qualification winning the 400 IM (4:49.22) at the California-Nevada Sectionals in Roseville. She also picked up new PBs in the 200 breast (2:38.83) and 400 free (4:24.94) and came in 6th in the 400 free, 7th in the 200 breast, and 2nd in the 200 IM (2:19.90). She improved her 200 IM time a week later at Santa Clarita Futures, where she was runner-up in the 400 IM and took third in the 200 IM (2:19.79).

Most of her best SCY times come from this past spring, when she won the 500 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM at DART’s Senior Finals Meet.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:16.67

200 IM – 2:01.84

200 breast – 2:16.43

100 breast – 1:05.25

500 free – 4:53.05

200 free – 1:50.68

Portello will join Kaelyn Gridley, Martina Peroni, Tatum Wall, Issie Abrajan, Kiki Kennedy, and Madeline Meredith in the Blue Devils’ class of 2026.

