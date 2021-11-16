Yale Women Break Pool Records in Home Opener Against Columbia

Yale University vs. Columbia University Dual Meet

November 12, 2021

Kiphuth Pool, New Haven, CT

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores: Yale women 194 – Columbia women 106

The Yale women hosted Columbia on Friday at Kiphuth Pool, earning a 194-106 victory over their Ivy opponents to move to 2-0 for the 2021-22 season.

Iszac Henig and teammates broke three pool records in the dual meet, beginning with the 200 medley relay in which Lindsey Wagner (25.59), Ava Franks (28.61), Alex Massey (24.89), and Henig (21.98) combined for 1:41.07 to down the previous mark. Yale bookended that record with one in the 200 free relay at the end of the meet, when Henig (22.58), Wagner (22.97), Franks (23.62), and Ophelia Pilkinton (23.11) posted a time of 1:32.28. In between, Henig was responsible for yet another pool record with a 49.30 to win the 100 free. Henig also won the 50 free (22.38), 1.4 seconds ahead of teammate Pilkinton (23.74).

Yale’s Franks swept the breaststroke events (1:03.39/2:19.00); Massy came in first in the 100/200 fly (55.82/2:01.35); Ashley Loomis got a win in the 500 free (4:57.24); and Junseo Kim won the 200 IM (2:04.76).

Columbia first-year Aziza Ganihanova won two events for the Lions and was runner-up in a third. She led the field in the 1000 free with 10:05.65 and the 200 back (2:00.86) and was second to Kim in the IM (2:06.28).

Divers Macy Pine and Alice Diakova each took home a gold medal, with Pine winning the 3m event (285.60 points) and Diakova outscoring the field on the 1m board (291.60 points). Olivia Jubin contributed a second-place finish in the 500 free (4:58.42) and a third in the 1000 (10:08.64). Jubin also competed in 1m diving, finishing 9th with 215.55 points.