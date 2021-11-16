Harvard Women Kick Off 2021-22 Season with Wins over Cornell, Dartmouth

Cornell University vs. Dartmouth College vs. Harvard University Tri-Meet

November 13, 2021

Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium, Ithaca College, NY

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores Harvard 213-Cornell 87 Harvard 192-Dartmouth 107 Cornell 155-Dartmouth 143



Cornell women’s swimming and diving team hosted Harvard and Dartmouth at a tri-meet on Saturday at Ithaca College’s Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium. Harvard overpowered its two Ivy League adversaries, while Cornell wrangled a narrow win over Dartmouth.

Harvard senior Felicia Pasadyn contributed to four event wins for the Crimson, taking first place in the 200 free (1:51.50) and 500 free (4:54.15) and swimming on the first-place 200 medley (25.17 fly) and 400 free (51.68) relays. First-year Molly Hamlin also won two individual events, touching first in the 50 free (23.82) and the 200 back (2:02.99); she also anchored the winning medley relay (23.67). Diver Morgane Herculano won on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.

Other Harvard event winners included Marcella Ruppert-Gomez in the 1000 free (10:27.07) and first-years Erin Cavanagh in the 100 breast (1:07.43), Maggie Buckley in the 200 breast (2:21.37), and Aleksandra Denisenko in the 200 IM (2:04.75).

The Crimson racked up a lot of points with 1-2 finishes, including the 200 back (with Addie Rose Bullock going 2:03.45 for second), the 200 breast (Cavanagh, 2:25.20), both diving events (Georgina Milne was second in 3m, Katie Laverty was runner-up in 1m), and both relays. Harvard also went 1-2-3 in the 200 IM, with first-year Maggie Buckley (2:05.57) and sophomore Kate Hazlett (2:07.54) placing second and third.

Cornell got an individual win in the 100 free from sophomore Priscilla Wongso, whose 52.06 beat out a pair of Dartmouth swimmers by .08. The Big Green’s Ashley Post (52.14) and Zoe Wortzman (52.62) came to the wall a second ahead of Harvard’s Darlene Fung. Wongso finished third in the 50 free (24.26) behind Harvard’s Hamlin and Dartmouth’s Wortzman (23.84).

Dartmouth’s Mia Leko was a double event winner, beating out the field in both the 200 fly (2:01.95) and the 100 fly (55.77), while Mary Howley won the 100 back (57.82).