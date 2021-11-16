Ohio State Cruises In Sweep of Denison

Ohio State vs Denison

Friday, November 12, 2021

Columbus, Ohio

Results

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winning 18 events on the night, Ohio State swimming and diving program defeated Denison Friday evening at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The No. 10 Buckeye women beat the Big Red by a score of 183.50-104.50 and the No. 11 men earned a 184.00-104.00 victory.

Event Wins

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Fulmer, Panitz, Trace, Hall (3:44.09)

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Watkins, Mikesell, Gustafson, Ward (3:17.22)

Women’s 1000 Free – Sally Tafuto (10:10.44)

Men’s 1000 Free – Charlie Clark (9:03.00)

Women’s 200 Free – Katherine Zenick (1:50.07)

Men’s 200 Free – Shaw Satterfield (1:39.68)

Women’s 100 Back – Emily Crane (55.64)

Men’s 100 Back – RJ Kondalski (48.99)

Women’s 100 Breast – Hannah Bach (1:04.16)

Men’s 100 Breast – Ian Mikesell (56.01)

Women’s 200 Fly – Kristen Romano (2:02.96)

Men’s 200 Fly – Chachi Gustafson (1:48.35)

Women’s 50 Free – Amy Fulmer (22.85)

Men’s 50 Free – Sem Andreis (20.17)

Women’s 1-Meter Dive – Mackenzie Crawford (331.13)

Men’s 1-Meter Dive – Joseph Canova (384.14)

Women’s 3-Meter Dive – Amanda Ling (307.28)

Men’s 3-Meter Dive – Joseph Canova (419.55)

Women’s 200 IM – Josie Panitz (2:05.29)

Men’s 400 Free Relay – Watkins, Mikesell, Gustafson, Ward (3:17.22)

Meet Notes

With the win over Denison on Friday, the Buckeye women remain undefeated through four duals on the year. The men earned their third dual win of the season.

Fifteen different Buckeye student-athletes picked up individual event wins. Hannah Bach, Charlie Clark, Emily Crane, Shaw Satterfield, RJ Kondalski, Ian Mikesell, Chachi Gustafson, Sem Andreis, Joey Canova and Kristen Romano all earned their first individual event wins of the season.

Buckeye divers Amanda Ling, Jackie Brenn, Ciara McGing, Joseph Canova, Jacob Siler, Jacob Fielding, Clay Chaplin and Lyle Yost recorded NCAA zone qualifying scores on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.

Crane, Fulmer, Canova and Quach earned team season-best finishes in their respective events on Friday. Crane’s time of 55.64 in the 100 Back is the best time recorded for the Buckeye women this year. Fulmer raced a team season-best in the 50 Free (22.85) and 100 Back (1:58.61). Canova posted a team season-best on the 1-meter (384.15) and 3-meter (419.55) boards. Quach raced a 1:48.13 exhibition race for the best time on the year in the event for Ohio State.

Up Next

Ohio State will once again host its annual OSU Fall Invite next week, Nov. 18-20. The three-day meet is set to include opponents from Kentucky, Pitt, Indiana, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.), UCLA and Navy.

Courtesy: Denison Athletics

Women’s Recap

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (November 13, 2021) – The third-ranked Denison University women’s swimming & diving team dropped a 184-104 decision to the No. 10-ranked team in NCAA Division I, The Ohio State University, on Friday night at the McCorckle Aquatic Pavilion.

The meet was kicked off by the 400 medley relay in which Annalise Cheshire , Devin Javens , Emma Pritchett and Tara Culibrk finished fifth with a time of 3:58.71.

In the first individual event of the meet, the 1000 freestyle, Taryn Wisner was sixth with a time of 10:38.17 and Nikki Barnas was seventh with a time of 10:50.48.

Next was the 200 freestyle in which Alix O’Brien was fifth with a time of 1:54.95.

In the 100 backstroke, Cheshire was sixth with a time of 1:00.63 and Ali Burns was seventh with a time of 1:01.15; and in the 100 breaststroke, Christina Crane was fourth with a time of 1:08.56.

In the 200 butterfly, Pritchett was tied for third with a time of 2:08.36; and in the 50 freestyle, Grace Kadlecik was fifth with a time of 24.72 seconds.

The competition on the diving boards started with the 3-meter dive in which Kerstyn Johnson was sixth with a score of 219.45.

Back in the pool, the 100 freestyle saw Esme Wright finish fourth with a time of 53.86 seconds.

Next was the 200 backstroke in which Wisner finished fourth with a time of 2:10.18.

In the 200 breaststroke, Zoe Barclay (2:29.40) finished first, Savannah Sargent (2:30.24) was second and Olivia Lantry (2:31.49) was third.

In the 500 freestyle, O’Brien (5:06.02) finished first, Culibrk (5:12.00) was second and Tara Witkowski (5:16.59) was third.

In the 100 butterfly, Amber Croonquist (59.18 seconds) finished first, Crane (1:00.56) was second and Maja Palmroos (1:01.48) was third.

In the second diving competition, the 1-meter dive, Johnson was again in sixth place, this time with a score of 209.55

In the final individual event of the meet, the 200 IM, Maria Mrosko (2:14.15) was second, Sargent (2:17.03) was third and Javens (2:17.19) was fourth.

Denison closed out the meet with the 400 freestyle relay in which Culibrk, Avery Vogen , Croonquist and Kadlecik were first with a time of 3:18.15 while Wisner, Annie Pfeufer , Crane and O’Brien were second with a time of 3:38.96.

Next up will be the Denison Invitational, featuring six sessions over three days (Dec. 2-4) inside the Trumbull Aquatics Center.

Men’s Recap

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (November 13, 2021) – The fourth-ranked team in NCAA Division III squared off against the No. 11-ranked team in NCAA Division I on Friday night, and in the end, The Ohio State University handed Denison University’s men’s swimming & diving team a 183.5-104.5 loss at the McCorckle Aquatic Pavilion.

The meet was kicked off by the 400 medley relay in which Chris Luus , Richie Kurlich , Ethan Bevill and Kyle Verstandig finished fourth with a time of 3:25.34.

In the first individual event of the meet, the 1000 freestyle, Lucas Conrads was fifth with a time of 9:42.92 while Sam Myaard was sixth with a time of 9:46.56.

Next was the 200 freestyle in which Verstandig took sixth with a time of 1:45.36 while Ryan Foreback was seventh with a time of 1:46.84.

In the 100 backstroke, Luss was third with a time of 51.91 seconds; in the 100 breaststroke, Kurlich was fourth with a time of 57.20 seconds; in the 200 butterfly, Eric Chimes was fourth with a time of 1:54.70; and in the 50 freestyle, Trey Ike was fourth with a time of 21.12 seconds while Aidan Lane was fifth with a time of 21.43 seconds.

The competition on the diving boards started with the 3-meter dive in which Liam Simmons took ninth with a score of 272.70 and Brendan Downey was 10th with a score of 200.78.

Back in the pool, the 100 freestyle saw Ike take third place with a time of 46.40 seconds.

Next was the 200 backstroke in which Chimes was fourth with a time of 1:57.15 and Liam Picozzi was fifth with a time of 1:57.41.

In the 200 breaststroke, Kurlich (2:03.40) finished first, Gavin Jones (2:09.80) was second and Christian Narcelles (2:10.71) was third.

In the 500 freestyle, Christian McIntire (4:44.98) finished first, Foreback (4:46.98) was second and Myaard (4:47.05) was third.

In the 100 butterfly, Bevill (51.00 seconds) finished first, Michael Arpasi (52.21 seconds) was second and Noah Houskeeper (52.40 seconds) was third.

In the second diving competition, the 1-meter dive, Simmons (261.68 points) was again ninth while Downey (198.83) was again 10th.

In the final individual event of the meet, the 200 IM, Patrick Daly (1:55.29) finished first, Narcelles (1:58.52) was second and Houskeeper (1:59.15) was third.

Denison closed out the meet with the 400 freestyle relay in which Verstandig, Ike, Picozzi and Kurlich were second with a time of 3:09.35 and Lane, Nicholas Czepukaitis , Luus and Dhinal Weerasinghe were third with a time of 3:11.62.

Next up will be the Denison Invitational, featuring six sessions over three days (Dec. 2-4) inside the Trumbull Aquatics Center.