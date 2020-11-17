49-second 100 Flyer David Bocci Chooses Clarion University for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

David Bocci, a senior at Butler Area Senior High School in Butler, Pennsylvania, has announced his intention to swim for D2 Clarion University in 2021-22.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to Clarion University. I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me achieve this goal in my career. I chose Clarion because of the amazing future the program has, the new facilities, and it gives me the necessary tools I need to further my academic and athletic career. I Can’t wait to be apart of an amazing team. Go Golden Eagles!!!!!”

Bocci swims for his high school and for the club team Lake Erie Silver Dolphins. At the 2020 Pennsylvania High School AAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships, he placed 5th in the 100 fly (49.64), 9th in the 500 free (4:36.36), swam fly (22.51) on the 12th-place 200 medley relay, and contributed a leg (47.53) on the 19th-place 400 free relay.

In addition to the PBs he earned in his junior year high school season, Bocci clocked best times in the LCM 100 back (1:00.97), 200 back (2:11.85), 100 fly (58.78), and 200 IM (2:15.50) at Buffalo Sectionals in March 2019. He won the 100/200 back and was 4th in the 100/200 fly. Later that summer at Cleveland Sectionals, he added new PBs in the LCM 200 free (2:00.99) and 200 fly (2:09.90).

In November at the 2019 Mark J. Braun Fall Classic, he finaled in the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 100/200 fly with PBs in the 100 back and 200 free. The following month he competed at Allegheny Mountain LSC’s 58th Annual Christmas Invite, finishing 2nd in the 100/200 fly and 5th in the 200 IM and leaving with new times in the 200 fly and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 49.64

200 fly – 1:53.84

100 back – 52.72

200 back – 1:54.51

200 IM – 1:55.64

500 free – 4:36.36

200 free – 1:44.27

Bocci’s father, Dave Bocci, was an All-American swimmer at Edinboro University, which competes in the same conference as Clarion. Bocci told SwimSwam, “[My father] was the head coach at Butler in 2000-01, then was hired at Duquesne University as the assistant coach from 2003-2010, then came back to Butler from 2013 to present, and was able to coach me all through middle school and high school. I couldn’t have made it this far without him.”

Clarion men finished 5th at the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships. Bocci’s best times would have scored in the A finals of the 500 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly and the B finals of the 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM.

