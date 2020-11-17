Shane Ryan Predicts Bright Future for Toronto Titans After Inaugural Season

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2
- Sunday, November 15th: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Monday, November 16th: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: Cali Condors / LA Current / Iron / Toronto Titans
- Startlists Day 2
- Results Day 1
- Full Meet Results
Reported by Reid Carlson.
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE
Ryan Murphy was bested in the men’s 100 backstroke, though the margins were narrow. Murphy finished third, tied with Iron’s Guilherme Basseto. Cali’s Coleman Stewart finished second though the biggest surprise was Iron’s Robert Glinta who finished in a very strong 25.47 and got his hand on the wall first for a total time of 49.64.
It’s sad he thinks there’s gonna be another season