Shane Ryan Predicts Bright Future for Toronto Titans After Inaugural Season

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2

Reported by Reid Carlson.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

Ryan Murphy was bested in the men’s 100 backstroke, though the margins were narrow. Murphy finished third, tied with Iron’s Guilherme Basseto. Cali’s Coleman Stewart finished second though the biggest surprise was Iron’s Robert Glinta who finished in a very strong 25.47 and got his hand on the wall first for a total time of 49.64.

1
DresselApologist
1 hour ago

It’s sad he thinks there’s gonna be another season

4
-4
