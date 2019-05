35 Division II Swimmers, Divers Named to Academic All-District Teams

16 Division II swimmers and divers were among the 84 male student-athletes selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large Team. 19 women’s swimmers and divers were selected amongst 88 total honorees.

The 16 men’s swimmers and divers are tied for the second highest number of selections for any at-large sport in 2019 alongside golf and behind tennis (19).

The 19 women’s swimmers and divers marked the second largest group of selections for any at-large sport, behind by golf (20) and ahead of tennis (13) and lacrosse (11).

At-Large Teams are selected from all sports except men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country, which have their own Academic All-District and All-America teams selected per sport.

All-District honorees, which are selected from eight geographic regions across the country for Division II, are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June. The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

2019 Academic All-District At-Large Men’s Division II Selections

NCAA DIVISION II – DISTRICT 1 (Central Atlantic, East Coast, Northeast 10) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Golf Nicholas Barney Le Moyne Jr. 3.99 Physics Lacrosse Charlie Bertrand Merrimack Jr. 3.94 Mechanical Engineering Tennis Denis Davydov Merrimack Jr. 3.80 Civil Engineering Tennis Alex Fedorov Merrimack Jr. 3.97 Accounting / Finance Tennis Tiago Fernandes Southern New Hampshire Gr. 3.96/4.00 Business Administration / MBA Swimming Dan Galarza Pace Sr. 3.77 Public Accounting / Financial Management Tennis Miguel Marreiros Southern New Hampshire Gr. 3.72/3.96 Business Administration / MBA Lacrosse Brendan McDougal Adelphi Sr. 3.74 Physics Lacrosse Will Moriarty Saint Michael’s Jr. 3.78 Accounting & Business Administration Tennis Ricardo Ruiz Martinez Daemen Sr. 3.95 Business Administration Lacrosse Kyle Souza Dominican Sr. 3.98 Criminal Justice NCAA DIVISION II – DISTRICT 2 (Central Intercollegiate, Mountain East, Pennsylvania State) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Wrestling Greg Bulsak Clarion Jr. 3.84 Nutrition & Fitness Golf Matt Cocorikis Indiana (Pa.) Sr. 3.62 Accounting Lacrosse Brett Craig Seton Hill Sr. 3.71 Communication Golf Eoin Cunniffe Charleston Sr. 3.71 Psychology Wrestling Jared Donahue Wheeling Jesuit Jr. 3.90 Biology Wrestling Damon Greenwald Seton Hill Jr. 3.83 Biology Ice Hockey Joshua Lammon Mercyhurst Sr. 3.95 Computer Systems & Intelligence Studies Tennis Cormac McCooey Mercyhurst Jr. 3.55 Business Swimming Dylan North West Chester Jr. 3.91 Political Science Wrestling David Wuestner Millersville Gr. 3.80/4.00 Assessment, Curriculum & Teaching (G) NCAA DIVISION II – DISTRICT 3 (Conference Carolinas, Peach Belt, South Atlantic) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Agustin Aran Martin Queens (Charlotte) Jr. 3.92 Finance Volleyball Evan Cory Lincoln Memorial Jr. 3.98 Accounting & Finance Swimming Paden Duke Carson-Newman Jr. 4.00 Biology Swimming Markus Furst Wingate Jr. 3.95 Exercise Science Golf Anthony Marcinelli Carson-Newman Sr. 4.00 Business Golf Colt Martin Anderson So. 4.00 Business / Accounting Swimming Niklas Martin Wingate Sr. 3.97 Marketing Tennis Robin Möller Georgia Sr. 3.94 Exercise Science Tennis Martin Moser Mount Olive Sr. 3.94 Business Analytics Volleyball Francisco Salinger Cenzual Limestone So. 4.00 Sport Management / Business Management Swimming Giacomo Viazzo Wingate Jr. 3.95 Chemistry / Mathematics NCAA DIVISION II – DISTRICT 4 (Great Lakes Intercollegiate, Great Lakes Valley, Great Midwest) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Lacrosse Zach Bodeau Rockhurst Jr. 4.00 Criminal Justice Tennis Sam Clarke Illinois-Springfield Sr. 3.91 Business Administration Wrestling Brody Conner UIndy Sr. 3.94 Finance Tennis Nils Hoffacker UIndy Gr. 3.96/4.00 Business Administration & Mgmt. / MBA Swimming Ryan Katulski Wayne State Jr. 3.85 Accounting Tennis Gregor Kokalj Drury So. 3.97 Business Management Wrestling Tyler Kreith Maryville So. 3.94 Financial Services Lacrosse Lucas Shafer Maryville Gr. 3.75/3.75 MBA Volleyball Michael Simmons Lewis Gr. 3.95/3.95 Business Administration Swimming Payton Staman UIndy Jr. 3.91 Mechanical Engineering NCAA DIVISION II – DISTRICT 5 (Gulf South, Southern Intercollegiate, Sunshine State) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Golf Matt Anderson Valdosta State Sr. 3.62 Accounting Golf Christian Bosso West Florida Sr. 3.45 Business Administration Tennis Juan Cabrera West Florida So. 3.89 Accounting Tennis Timo Christen Alabama-Huntsville Jr. 4.00 Chemistry Golf Wesley Hanson Valdosta State So. 4.00 Management Golf Joshua Hickling Embry-Riddle (Fla.) Sr. 4.00 Business Administration Lacrosse Collin McClelland Lynn Jr. 3.86 Criminal Justice Lacrosse Conrad Rhein Lynn Gr. 3.97/4.00 MBA / Entrepreneurial Management Swimming Emanuele Rossi Florida Tech Sr. 3.88 Accounting Swimming Harry Sale Florida Tech Sr. 3.96 Chemical Engineering Lacrosse Logan Sweeney Florida Tech Sr. 3.91 Chemical Engineering NCAA DIVISION II – DISTRICT 6 (Heartland, Lone Star, Rocky Mountain) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Wrestling Jason Buhr Colorado Mesa Sr. 3.79 Exercise Science / Kinesiology Tennis Blake Crawford Newman So. 4.00 Accounting Tennis Mateus de Col St. Edward’s Sr. 3.85 Economics / Political Science Lacrosse Anthony Ferrie Colorado State-Pueblo Sr. 3.72 Engineering Golf Brett Krantz Colorado Mesa Sr. 3.88 Business Finance Swimming Chandler Livingston Colorado Mesa So. 3.79 Pre-Mechanical Engineering Wrestling Tyler Mies Newman Sr. 3.86 Occupational Therapy Assistant Wrestling Noah Ottum Colorado School of Mines Jr. 3.96 Engineering Physics Swimming Peyton Scherschel Colorado School of Mines So. 3.68 Computer Science Wrestling Brandon Supernaw Western Colorado Sr. 3.48 Chemistry / Secondary Education NCAA DIVISION II – DISTRICT 7 (Great American, Mid-America, Northern Sun) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Wrestling Brandon Ball Fort Hays State Jr. 3.77 Technology Studies Ice Hockey Max Coatta Minnesota State – Mankato Sr. 3.85 Psychology Golf Brad Currier Lindenwood Sr. 4.00 Exercise Science / Chemistry Wrestling Kolton Eischens St. Cloud State Jr. 3.87 Technology Management Ice Hockey Edwin Hookenson Minnesota State – Mankato Jr. 4.00 Finance & Accounting Tennis Alejandro Sendra Harding Sr. 3.85 Exercise Science Volleyball Nick Stevenson Lindenwood Sr. 4.00 Biological Sciences Swimming Johnathan Stewart Oklahoma Baptist Sr. 4.00 Business Management Golf Cody Troutman Central Oklahoma Sr. 4.00 Business Wrestling Brett Velasquez St. Cloud State Sr. 3.91 Biomedical Sciences Swimming Justin Winnett Lindenwood Sr. 4.00 Biological Sciences NCAA DIVISION II – DISTRICT 8 (California Collegiate, Great Northwest, Pacific West) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Golf Michael Butler Western Washington Sr. 3.47 Accounting Golf Jaxson Daskalos Concordia – Portland Jr. 3.68 Business Golf Hayden Hui UC San Diego Jr. 3.55 Structural Engineering Swimming Kyle Jones Fresno Pacific Sr. 3.66 Applied Mathematics Ice Hockey Anton Martinsson Alaska Fairbanks Jr. 3.64 Business Administration Tennis Marius Ruh UC San Diego Jr. 3.84 Aerospace Engineering Volleyball Collin Shannon UC San Diego So. 3.85 Cognitive Science Tennis Vaclav Slezak Hawaii – Hilo Sr. 3.35 Business Marketing Golf Kelley Sullivan Chico State Sr. 3.42 Business Administration Swimming Adrian VanderHelm Simon Fraser Sr. 3.30 Business

2019 Academic All-District At-Large Women’s Division II Selections