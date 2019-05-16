55 Swimmers, Divers Make Division III Academic All-District Teams

26 Division III swimmers and divers were among the 89 male student-athletes selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large Team. 29 women’s swimmers and divers were selected amongst 90 total honorees.

The 26 men’s swimmers and divers marked the highest number of selections for any at-large sport in 2019 ahead of lacrosse (15), tennis (13) and ice hockey (10).

The 29 women’s swimmers and divers were the most selections for any at-large sport, ahead of tennis (19), lacrosse (12), field hockey (9) and golf (9).

At-Large Teams are selected from all sports except men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country, which have their own Academic All-District and All-America teams selected per sport.

All-District honorees, which are selected from eight geographic regions across the country for Division III, are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June. The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

2019 Division III CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Men’s Teams

NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 1 (MA, ME, NH, VT) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Tyler Barr MIT Sr. 3.76 Mathematics with Computer Science Swimming Jack Bauer Worcester Polytechnic Sr. 3.95 Chemical Engineering Ice Hockey Ryan Bloom Univ. of New England Jr. 3.94 Neuroscience Ice Hockey Josh Bowes Endicott Sr. 3.93 Biology / Biotechnology Tennis Lubomir Cuba Middlebury Sr. 3.87 Economics Swimming Bouke Edskes MIT Jr. 3.76 Mechanical Engineering Gymnastics Jannik Haas Springfield Sr. 3.96 Mathematics Swimming Brandon McKenzie MIT Sr. 3.92 Mechanical Engineering Lacrosse, Hockey Wyatt Pickrell Castleton Sr. 4.00 Biology Ice Hockey Thomas Pisciotta Endicott Gr. 4.00/3.91 Entrepreneurship (UG) / MBA (G) NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 2 (CT, DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, RI, WV) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Wrestling Yoseph Borai Stevens Sr. 3.90 Software Engineering Volleyball Ian Capp Kean Jr. 3.40 Biology Golf Brendan Demitus Fairleigh Dickinson – Florham Sr. 3.96 Biology / Pre-Pharmacy Volleyball Kamil Garbowski Kean Sr. 3.80 Human Resource Management Lacrosse Corey Gwin Salisbury Sr. 3.70 Environmental Studies Lacrosse Carter Hawthorne Wesleyan Sr. 3.84 Economics / Psychology Wrestling Brett Kaliner Stevens So. 3.89 Business & Technology Swimming Emile Kuyl Johns Hopkins Sr. 3.66 Neuroscience / French Volleyball David Lehman Stevens Jr. 3.71 Computer Engineering Wrestling Zack Murillo Wesleyan Sr. 3.90 Economics / Mathematics Fencing Solomon Polansky Johns Hopkins Sr. 3.97 Mechanical Engineering Ice Hockey Tim Sestak Wesleyan Jr. 3.85 Molecular Biology & Biochemistry Lacrosse Luc Swedlund Stockton So. 3.82 History / Education NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 3 (NY) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Ice Hockey Oscar Arfelt Manhattanville Sr. 3.80 Finance Wrestling Jake Ashcraft Ithaca Sr. 3.85 Accounting Ice Hockey Gianluca Baggetta Utica Sr. 3.99 Fraud & Financial Crime Investigation Golf Thomas Conroy Clarkson Sr. 3.99 Electrical Engineering Lacrosse Cam Isaac RIT Sr. 3.97 Biomedical Sciences Ice Hockey Duggie Lagrone SUNY Geneseo Sr. 3.65 Economics Ice Hockey Matt Lippa Manhattanville Sr. 3.75 Finance Skiing Charles Maitland Clarkson Sr. 3.99 Engineering & Management Swimming Trevor Maxfield Rensselaer Polytechnic Sr. 4.00 Mathematics / Computer Science Wrestling Jake O’Brien Ithaca Sr. 3.86 Physics Ice Hockey Jonas Toupal Hobart Sr. 3.91 Geoscience & Planetary Science Tennis Anderson Walker Hobart So. 4.10 History / Psychology NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 4 (PA) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Gabe Bamforth Carnegie Mellon Sr. 3.73 Civil & Environmental Engineering Fencing Gabriel Braun Haverford Sr. 3.98 Chemistry Swimming Justin Britton Carnegie Mellon So. 4.00 Information Systems Wrestling Dan D’Agostini Scranton Sr. 3.74 Electrical Engineering Lacrosse Ben Frost Haverford Sr. 3.99 Chemistry Tennis Brian Harkins Scranton Sr. 3.80 Accounting Lacrosse Brian Kolen Gettysburg Jr. 3.63 Mathematical Economics Lacrosse Billy Sasso York (Pa.) Sr. 3.85 Mechanical Engineering Swimming Jonathon Sinton Franklin & Marshall Jr. 4.00 Physics / Business, Orgs, & Society Tennis Kevin Yan Haverford Jr. 3.81 Economics NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 5 (AL, AR, FL, GA, MO, MS, NC, PR, SC, TN, VA) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Lacrosse Tyler Gallagher Lynchburg Jr. 3.86 Biomedical Science Swimming Thomas Gordon Emory Sr. 3.61 Business Administration & Quantitative Services Tennis Tim Hengst Brevard Sr. 3.91 Business & Org. Leadership / Mathematics Swimming Trey Kolleck Emory Sr. 3.69 Accounting Swimming Victor Kontopanos Randolph-Macon So. 4.06 Chemistry / Engineering Physics Lacrosse Stevan Kriss Washington and Lee Jr. 4.00 Integrated Engineering Lacrosse Brendan Markovic Randolph-Macon Jr. 4.12 Business Finance Tennis Bernardo Neves Washington University (St. Louis) Jr. 3.98 Mechanical Engineering & Computer Science Golf Brian Peccie Washington and Lee Jr. 3.86 Economics / Mathematics Lacrosse Jason Sarro Roanoke Jr. 3.98 Business NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 6 (MI, MN, WI) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Jimmy Engelhart Wisconsin-Whitewater Sr. 3.96 Accounting & Finance Ice Hockey Braden Hellems Adrian Sr. 3.89 Criminal Justice Swimming Ben Holstege Calvin Sr. 3.76 Biochemistry Tennis Chase Johnson Gustavus Adolphus Sr. 3.82 Statistics Volleyball Cullen Liberski Marian (Wis.) Sr. 3.95 Business Administration Golf Nick Ludka Kalamazoo Sr. 3.98 Chemistry & Pre-Med Tennis Micheal O’Neil Gustavus Adolphus Jr. 4.00 Philosophy / Economics Skiing Tyler Radtke St. Olaf Jr. 4.00 Economics Swimming Sharif Shaker Kalamazoo Sr. 3.96 Computer Science Golf Andrew Skibski Adrian Sr. 3.96 Exercise Science / Pre-Athletic Training NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 7 (IL, IN, OH) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Ben Baturka Kenyon Jr. 3.76 Classics Swimming Ryan Campbell Wooster Sr. 3.88 Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Swimming Carson Clear Denison Sr. 3.79 Biology Swimming Lance Culjat University of Chicago Jr. 3.69 Neuroscience Wrestling Dante Ginnetti Baldwin Wallace Jr. 3.97 Accounting / MBA Golf Max Gogel Rose-Hulman So. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering Lacrosse J.C. Grabarek Illinois Wesleyan Sr. 3.94 Business Swimming Drake Horton Denison So. 3.72 Data Analytics Lacrosse Cameron Marous Ohio Northern Jr. 4.00 Marketing / Finance Swimming A.J. Reid Kenyon Sr. 3.78 Film Swim, Tennis Benjamin Strate Rose-Hulman Sr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering Swimming Chris Szymczak Wheaton (Illinois) Sr. 3.91 Economics Swimming Bebe Wang Denison Jr. 3.96 Physics & Mathematics NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 8 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, KS, LA, MT, ND, NE) (NM, NV, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Golf Brice Cooper Texas – Dallas Gr. 3.92 Business Admin. / Healthcare Leadership & Mgmt Tennis Julian Gordy Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Sr. 3.79 Economics Golf Harrison Hicks Texas – Dallas Jr. 4.00 Neuroscience Swimming Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman Trinity Jr. 3.99 Business Administration Lacrosse Brendan Langmack Cornell College Jr. 3.98 Chemistry Swimming Carter Lyons Nebraska Wesleyan Sr. 4.00 Physics / Mathematics Wrestling Taylor Mehmen Coe College Jr. 3.77 Physics / Computer Science / Math Swimming Dan Novinski Nebraska Wesleyan Sr. 4.00 Biology Tennis Varun Shanker Cal Tech So. 4.00 Bioengineering Swimming Daniel Valmassei Trinity So. 3.71 Physics Tennis James Wei Cal Tech So. 4.00 Computer Science

2019 Division III CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Women’s Teams