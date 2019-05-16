55 Swimmers, Divers Make Division III Academic All-District Teams

26 Division III swimmers and divers were among the 89 male student-athletes selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large Team. 29 women’s swimmers and divers were selected amongst 90 total honorees.
The 26 men’s swimmers and divers marked the highest number of selections for any at-large sport in 2019 ahead of lacrosse (15), tennis (13) and ice hockey (10).
The 29 women’s swimmers and divers were the most selections for any at-large sport, ahead of tennis (19), lacrosse (12), field hockey (9) and golf (9).
At-Large Teams are selected from all sports except men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country, which have their own Academic All-District and All-America teams selected per sport.
All-District honorees, which are selected from eight geographic regions across the country for Division III, are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June. The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.
2019 Division III CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Men’s Teams
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 1 (MA, ME, NH, VT)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Tyler Barr
|MIT
|Sr.
|3.76
|Mathematics with Computer Science
|Swimming
|Jack Bauer
|Worcester Polytechnic
|Sr.
|3.95
|Chemical Engineering
|Ice Hockey
|Ryan Bloom
|Univ. of New England
|Jr.
|3.94
|Neuroscience
|Ice Hockey
|Josh Bowes
|Endicott
|Sr.
|3.93
|Biology / Biotechnology
|Tennis
|Lubomir Cuba
|Middlebury
|Sr.
|3.87
|Economics
|Swimming
|Bouke Edskes
|MIT
|Jr.
|3.76
|Mechanical Engineering
|Gymnastics
|Jannik Haas
|Springfield
|Sr.
|3.96
|Mathematics
|Swimming
|Brandon McKenzie
|MIT
|Sr.
|3.92
|Mechanical Engineering
|Lacrosse, Hockey
|Wyatt Pickrell
|Castleton
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biology
|Ice Hockey
|Thomas Pisciotta
|Endicott
|Gr.
|4.00/3.91
|Entrepreneurship (UG) / MBA (G)
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 2 (CT, DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, RI, WV)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Wrestling
|Yoseph Borai
|Stevens
|Sr.
|3.90
|Software Engineering
|Volleyball
|Ian Capp
|Kean
|Jr.
|3.40
|Biology
|Golf
|Brendan Demitus
|Fairleigh Dickinson – Florham
|Sr.
|3.96
|Biology / Pre-Pharmacy
|Volleyball
|Kamil Garbowski
|Kean
|Sr.
|3.80
|Human Resource Management
|Lacrosse
|Corey Gwin
|Salisbury
|Sr.
|3.70
|Environmental Studies
|Lacrosse
|Carter Hawthorne
|Wesleyan
|Sr.
|3.84
|Economics / Psychology
|Wrestling
|Brett Kaliner
|Stevens
|So.
|3.89
|Business & Technology
|Swimming
|Emile Kuyl
|Johns Hopkins
|Sr.
|3.66
|Neuroscience / French
|Volleyball
|David Lehman
|Stevens
|Jr.
|3.71
|Computer Engineering
|Wrestling
|Zack Murillo
|Wesleyan
|Sr.
|3.90
|Economics / Mathematics
|Fencing
|Solomon Polansky
|Johns Hopkins
|Sr.
|3.97
|Mechanical Engineering
|Ice Hockey
|Tim Sestak
|Wesleyan
|Jr.
|3.85
|Molecular Biology & Biochemistry
|Lacrosse
|Luc Swedlund
|Stockton
|So.
|3.82
|History / Education
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 3 (NY)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Ice Hockey
|Oscar Arfelt
|Manhattanville
|Sr.
|3.80
|Finance
|Wrestling
|Jake Ashcraft
|Ithaca
|Sr.
|3.85
|Accounting
|Ice Hockey
|Gianluca Baggetta
|Utica
|Sr.
|3.99
|Fraud & Financial Crime Investigation
|Golf
|Thomas Conroy
|Clarkson
|Sr.
|3.99
|Electrical Engineering
|Lacrosse
|Cam Isaac
|RIT
|Sr.
|3.97
|Biomedical Sciences
|Ice Hockey
|Duggie Lagrone
|SUNY Geneseo
|Sr.
|3.65
|Economics
|Ice Hockey
|Matt Lippa
|Manhattanville
|Sr.
|3.75
|Finance
|Skiing
|Charles Maitland
|Clarkson
|Sr.
|3.99
|Engineering & Management
|Swimming
|Trevor Maxfield
|Rensselaer Polytechnic
|Sr.
|4.00
|Mathematics / Computer Science
|Wrestling
|Jake O’Brien
|Ithaca
|Sr.
|3.86
|Physics
|Ice Hockey
|Jonas Toupal
|Hobart
|Sr.
|3.91
|Geoscience & Planetary Science
|Tennis
|Anderson Walker
|Hobart
|So.
|4.10
|History / Psychology
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 4 (PA)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Gabe Bamforth
|Carnegie Mellon
|Sr.
|3.73
|Civil & Environmental Engineering
|Fencing
|Gabriel Braun
|Haverford
|Sr.
|3.98
|Chemistry
|Swimming
|Justin Britton
|Carnegie Mellon
|So.
|4.00
|Information Systems
|Wrestling
|Dan D’Agostini
|Scranton
|Sr.
|3.74
|Electrical Engineering
|Lacrosse
|Ben Frost
|Haverford
|Sr.
|3.99
|Chemistry
|Tennis
|Brian Harkins
|Scranton
|Sr.
|3.80
|Accounting
|Lacrosse
|Brian Kolen
|Gettysburg
|Jr.
|3.63
|Mathematical Economics
|Lacrosse
|Billy Sasso
|York (Pa.)
|Sr.
|3.85
|Mechanical Engineering
|Swimming
|Jonathon Sinton
|Franklin & Marshall
|Jr.
|4.00
|Physics / Business, Orgs, & Society
|Tennis
|Kevin Yan
|Haverford
|Jr.
|3.81
|Economics
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 5 (AL, AR, FL, GA, MO, MS, NC, PR, SC, TN, VA)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Lacrosse
|Tyler Gallagher
|Lynchburg
|Jr.
|3.86
|Biomedical Science
|Swimming
|Thomas Gordon
|Emory
|Sr.
|3.61
|Business Administration & Quantitative Services
|Tennis
|Tim Hengst
|Brevard
|Sr.
|3.91
|Business & Org. Leadership / Mathematics
|Swimming
|Trey Kolleck
|Emory
|Sr.
|3.69
|Accounting
|Swimming
|Victor Kontopanos
|Randolph-Macon
|So.
|4.06
|Chemistry / Engineering Physics
|Lacrosse
|Stevan Kriss
|Washington and Lee
|Jr.
|4.00
|Integrated Engineering
|Lacrosse
|Brendan Markovic
|Randolph-Macon
|Jr.
|4.12
|Business Finance
|Tennis
|Bernardo Neves
|Washington University (St. Louis)
|Jr.
|3.98
|Mechanical Engineering & Computer Science
|Golf
|Brian Peccie
|Washington and Lee
|Jr.
|3.86
|Economics / Mathematics
|Lacrosse
|Jason Sarro
|Roanoke
|Jr.
|3.98
|Business
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 6 (MI, MN, WI)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Jimmy Engelhart
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Sr.
|3.96
|Accounting & Finance
|Ice Hockey
|Braden Hellems
|Adrian
|Sr.
|3.89
|Criminal Justice
|Swimming
|Ben Holstege
|Calvin
|Sr.
|3.76
|Biochemistry
|Tennis
|Chase Johnson
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Sr.
|3.82
|Statistics
|Volleyball
|Cullen Liberski
|Marian (Wis.)
|Sr.
|3.95
|Business Administration
|Golf
|Nick Ludka
|Kalamazoo
|Sr.
|3.98
|Chemistry & Pre-Med
|Tennis
|Micheal O’Neil
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Jr.
|4.00
|Philosophy / Economics
|Skiing
|Tyler Radtke
|St. Olaf
|Jr.
|4.00
|Economics
|Swimming
|Sharif Shaker
|Kalamazoo
|Sr.
|3.96
|Computer Science
|Golf
|Andrew Skibski
|Adrian
|Sr.
|3.96
|Exercise Science / Pre-Athletic Training
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 7 (IL, IN, OH)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Ben Baturka
|Kenyon
|Jr.
|3.76
|Classics
|Swimming
|Ryan Campbell
|Wooster
|Sr.
|3.88
|Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
|Swimming
|Carson Clear
|Denison
|Sr.
|3.79
|Biology
|Swimming
|Lance Culjat
|University of Chicago
|Jr.
|3.69
|Neuroscience
|Wrestling
|Dante Ginnetti
|Baldwin Wallace
|Jr.
|3.97
|Accounting / MBA
|Golf
|Max Gogel
|Rose-Hulman
|So.
|4.00
|Mechanical Engineering
|Lacrosse
|J.C. Grabarek
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Sr.
|3.94
|Business
|Swimming
|Drake Horton
|Denison
|So.
|3.72
|Data Analytics
|Lacrosse
|Cameron Marous
|Ohio Northern
|Jr.
|4.00
|Marketing / Finance
|Swimming
|A.J. Reid
|Kenyon
|Sr.
|3.78
|Film
|Swim, Tennis
|Benjamin Strate
|Rose-Hulman
|Sr.
|4.00
|Mechanical Engineering
|Swimming
|Chris Szymczak
|Wheaton (Illinois)
|Sr.
|3.91
|Economics
|Swimming
|Bebe Wang
|Denison
|Jr.
|3.96
|Physics & Mathematics
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 8 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, KS, LA, MT, ND, NE)
|(NM, NV, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Golf
|Brice Cooper
|Texas – Dallas
|Gr.
|3.92
|Business Admin. / Healthcare Leadership & Mgmt
|Tennis
|Julian Gordy
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Sr.
|3.79
|Economics
|Golf
|Harrison Hicks
|Texas – Dallas
|Jr.
|4.00
|Neuroscience
|Swimming
|Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman
|Trinity
|Jr.
|3.99
|Business Administration
|Lacrosse
|Brendan Langmack
|Cornell College
|Jr.
|3.98
|Chemistry
|Swimming
|Carter Lyons
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Sr.
|4.00
|Physics / Mathematics
|Wrestling
|Taylor Mehmen
|Coe College
|Jr.
|3.77
|Physics / Computer Science / Math
|Swimming
|Dan Novinski
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biology
|Tennis
|Varun Shanker
|Cal Tech
|So.
|4.00
|Bioengineering
|Swimming
|Daniel Valmassei
|Trinity
|So.
|3.71
|Physics
|Tennis
|James Wei
|Cal Tech
|So.
|4.00
|Computer Science
2019 Division III CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Women’s Teams
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 1 (MA, ME, NH, VT)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Alex Barmore
|Endicott
|Sr.
|3.93
|Sport Management
|Lacrosse
|Kristen Breen
|Western New England
|Sr.
|3.97
|Sport Management
|Gymnastics
|Jess Clemens
|Springfield
|Sr.
|3.77
|Sports Biology
|Swimming
|Colleen Doolan
|Tufts
|Sr.
|3.93
|Biology & Community Health
|Lacrosse
|Elizabeth Ettridge
|Bridgewater State
|Sr.
|3.98
|History & Secondary Education
|Field Hockey
|Devon Goetz
|MIT
|Jr.
|3.70
|Mechanical Engineering / Brain & Cognitive Sci.
|Ice Hockey
|Jocelyn Hunyadi
|Amherst
|Sr.
|3.98
|Biology / Statistics
|Swimming
|Morgan Matranga
|MIT
|Sr.
|3.84
|Chemical Engineering
|Swimming
|Sarah Murphy
|UMass – Dartmouth
|Jr.
|3.99
|History & Education
|Field Hockey
|Michaila Parent
|Worcester State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biotechnology
|Tennis
|Christina Puccinelli
|Middlebury
|Sr.
|3.98
|Mathematics
|Field Hockey
|Sarah Wells
|Castleton
|Sr.
|3.98
|Computer Information Systems
|Swimming
|Deborah Wen
|MIT
|So.
|4.00
|Physics
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 2 (CT, DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, RI, WV)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Field Hockey
|Nicole Andriani
|Montclair State
|Jr.
|3.97
|Exercise Science
|Swimming
|Mikayla Bisignani
|Johns Hopkins
|So.
|4.00
|Molecular & Cellular Biology / Psychology
|Fencing
|Erin Chen
|Johns Hopkins
|Jr.
|3.87
|Molecular & Cellular Biology
|Golf
|Rachel Fine
|Transylvania
|Jr.
|4.00
|Mathematics
|Swimming
|Olivia Haskell
|Connecticut College
|Sr.
|3.77
|Economics
|Field Hockey
|Julie Johnson
|Rowan
|Sr.
|3.96
|Accounting & MIS
|Field Hockey
|Kayla Molnar
|Kean
|Sr.
|4.00
|Criminal Justice
|Swimming
|Julia Portmann
|Washington College
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biology / Environmental Science
|Swimming
|Mal Vishwanath
|Drew
|Jr.
|3.99
|Psychology
|Swimming
|Maddie Weinberger
|Frostburg State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Athletic Training
|Tennis
|Victoria Yu
|Wesleyan
|Sr.
|3.98
|Chemistry / Molecular Biology & Biochemistry
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 3 (NY)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Ice Hockey
|Kassi Abbott
|Plattsburgh State
|Sr.
|3.55
|Individualized Study
|Swimming
|Anna Belson
|Ithaca
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Physical Therapy
|Golf
|Jenni Bluetling
|NYU
|Sr.
|3.77
|Mathematics / Anthropology
|Swimming
|Honore Collins
|NYU
|Jr.
|3.59
|Business
|Field Hockey
|MIkaela DiBello
|Rensselaer Polytechnic
|Sr.
|3.98
|Chemistry
|Field Hockey
|Monica Feeley
|Vassar
|Sr.
|3.83
|Biology / Psychology
|Ice Hockey
|Katie Granato
|Elmira
|Sr.
|3.70
|Nursing
|Lacrosse
|Allie Panara
|Ithaca
|Sr.
|4.00
|Physical Therapy
|Lacrosse
|Brianna Rizzari
|Nazareth
|Sr.
|4.00
|Physical Therapy
|Gymnastics
|Emma Schulz
|SUNY Cortland
|So.
|4.08
|Biology
|Skiing
|Ana Witkowski
|Clarkson
|Sr.
|3.99
|Biomolecular Science
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 4 (PA)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Lacrosse, Tennis
|Gina Babcock
|Marywood
|Jr.
|3.97
|Biology
|Lacrosse
|Liza Barr
|Gettysburg
|Jr.
|3.87
|Organization and Management Studies
|Field Hockey
|Rachel Buyan
|Washington & Jefferson
|Sr.
|3.80
|Accounting
|Swimming
|Lauren Byrne
|Scranton
|So.
|3.82
|Exercise Science
|Swimming
|Anne Shirley Dassow
|Grove City
|Jr.
|3.97
|Biology / Spanish
|Lacrosse
|Allie Gibbons
|Haverford
|Sr.
|3.89
|Psychology
|Swimming
|Anna Hess
|Franklin & Marshall
|Sr.
|3.97
|Chemistry
|Golf
|Carly Jordan
|Carnegie Mellon
|Sr.
|3.85
|Business
|Tennis
|Maggie Manchester
|Grove City
|Sr.
|3.95
|Psychology
|Swimming
|Emma Nicklas-Morris
|Carnegie Mellon
|Jr.
|3.91
|Psychology
|Lacrosse
|Becca Russo
|Scranton
|Jr.
|3.89
|Nursing
|Swimming
|Molly Sternick
|Dickinson
|Sr.
|3.98
|Biochemistry / Molecular Biology
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 5 (AL, AR, FL, GA, MO, MS, NC, PR, SC, TN, VA)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Lilli Altenburg
|Lynchburg
|Sr.
|3.91
|Biomedical Science
|Tennis
|Kristin Dantzler
|Randolph-Macon
|Jr.
|4.00
|Archaeology / Greek
|Swimming
|Julia Durmer
|Emory
|Sr.
|3.87
|Human Health
|Swimming
|Emily Hageboeck
|Washington and Lee
|Jr.
|3.81
|Accounting / Computer Science
|Tennis
|Ally Persky
|Washington University – St. Louis
|So.
|4.00
|Chemical Engineering
|Lacrosse
|Cordelia Peters
|Washington and Lee
|Sr.
|3.99
|Business Administration
|Lacrosse
|Alixis Roccia
|Averett
|Gr.
|4.00/4.00
|Psychology (UG) / Education (G)
|Tennis
|Rachel Summers
|Mary Washington
|Jr.
|3.96
|Biology
|Swimming
|Meg Taylor
|Emory
|Sr.
|3.66
|Biology & Spanish
|Tennis
|Emily Wandling
|Sweet Briar
|Jr.
|3.99
|Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 6 (MI, MN, WI)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Skiing
|Rosa Doda
|St. Olaf
|Sr.
|3.91
|Economics / Philosophy
|Tennis
|Meg Hartzell
|Marian
|Sr.
|3.95
|Education
|Swimming
|DeAnn Jones
|Carthage
|Jr.
|3.98
|Nursing
|Tennis
|Maddy Knoll
|St. Catherine
|Jr.
|4.00
|Biology
|Water Polo
|Lucille Moran
|Macalester
|Sr.
|3.78
|Political Science
|Swimming
|Taylor Pehrson
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Sr.
|3.99
|International Studies / History
|Golf
|Kayla Priebe
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Sr.
|4.00
|Accounting
|Swimming
|Anna Serino
|Calvin
|Sr.
|3.78
|Kinesiology
|Ice Hockey
|Lexi Thomeczek
|The College of St. Scholastica
|Jr.
|3.96
|Nursing
|Ice Hockey
|Kenzie Torpy
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Sr.
|3.87
|Psychology
|Tennis
|Sara Wennerstrand
|College of St. Scholastica
|Gr.
|3.93/4.00
|Occupational Therapy
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 7 (IL, IN, OH)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Golf
|Lauren Anderson
|Aurora
|Sr.
|4.00
|Marketing
|Golf
|Anna Foley
|DePauw
|Jr.
|4.00
|Biochemistry
|Swimming
|KT Kustritz
|Denison
|Jr.
|3.70
|Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
|Tennis
|Sara Magnuson
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Sr.
|3.98
|Applied Health Science
|Swimming
|Kate Mesaros
|Denison
|Jr.
|3.78
|Biology
|Tennis
|Lauren O’Malley
|John Carroll
|Sr.
|4.00
|Early Childhood Education
|Swimming
|Hannah Orbach-Mandel
|Kenyon
|Sr.
|3.90
|Economics
|Tennis
|Elizabeth Preister
|Saint Mary’s (Ind.)
|Sr.
|4.00
|Communicative Sciences & Disorders
|Swimming
|Abby Wilson
|Kenyon
|Sr.
|3.82
|Molecular Biology
|Swimming
|Natalie Zaravella
|Denison
|Jr.
|3.86
|Economics / Global Commerce
|NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 8 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, KS, LA, MT, ND, NE)
|(NM, NV, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Lauren French
|Coe
|Sr.
|3.59
|Nursing
|Lacrosse
|Corie Hack
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Sr.
|3.75
|Science & Management
|Tennis
|Kathy Joseph
|Texas – Dallas
|Jr.
|3.94
|Biomedical Engineering
|Swim, Water Polo
|Maddie Kauahi
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Sr.
|3.74
|Psychology
|Tennis
|Elisa Kendall
|East Texas Baptist
|Jr.
|3.93
|Athletic Training
|Golf
|Brooke Klostermann
|Wartburg
|Sr.
|3.83
|Biology
|Water Polo
|Victoria Rose Meek
|California Lutheran
|Jr.
|3.91
|Criminology / Criminal Justice
|Golf
|Emily Opsal
|Central College
|Jr.
|3.97
|Business Management
|Golf
|Olivia Robinson
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Sr.
|3.84
|Mass Communication
|Tennis
|Nicole Tan
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Jr.
|3.81
|Neuroscience
|Swimming
|Riley Wadehra
|Colorado College
|Jr.
|3.94
|Environmental Science
|Lacrosse
|Danielle Zahn
|Chapman
|Sr.
|4.00
|Psychology
