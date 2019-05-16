Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

55 Swimmers, Divers Make Division III Academic All-District Teams

26 Division III swimmers and divers were among the 89 male student-athletes selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large Team. 29 women’s swimmers and divers were selected amongst 90 total honorees.

The 26 men’s swimmers and divers marked the highest number of selections for any at-large sport in 2019 ahead of lacrosse (15), tennis (13) and ice hockey (10).

The 29 women’s swimmers and divers were the most selections for any at-large sport, ahead of tennis (19), lacrosse (12), field hockey (9) and golf (9).

At-Large Teams are selected from all sports except men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country, which have their own Academic All-District and All-America teams selected per sport.

All-District honorees, which are selected from eight geographic regions across the country for Division III, are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June. The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

2019 Division III CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Men’s Teams

NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 1 (MA, ME, NH, VT)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Tyler Barr MIT Sr. 3.76 Mathematics with Computer Science
Swimming Jack Bauer Worcester Polytechnic Sr. 3.95 Chemical Engineering
Ice Hockey Ryan Bloom Univ. of New England Jr. 3.94 Neuroscience
Ice Hockey Josh Bowes Endicott Sr. 3.93 Biology / Biotechnology
Tennis Lubomir Cuba Middlebury Sr. 3.87 Economics
Swimming Bouke Edskes MIT Jr. 3.76 Mechanical Engineering
Gymnastics Jannik Haas Springfield Sr. 3.96 Mathematics
Swimming Brandon McKenzie MIT Sr. 3.92 Mechanical Engineering
Lacrosse, Hockey Wyatt Pickrell Castleton Sr. 4.00 Biology
Ice Hockey Thomas Pisciotta Endicott Gr. 4.00/3.91 Entrepreneurship (UG) / MBA (G)
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 2 (CT, DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, RI, WV)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Wrestling Yoseph Borai Stevens Sr. 3.90 Software Engineering
Volleyball Ian Capp Kean Jr. 3.40 Biology
Golf Brendan Demitus Fairleigh Dickinson – Florham Sr. 3.96 Biology / Pre-Pharmacy
Volleyball Kamil Garbowski Kean Sr. 3.80 Human Resource Management
Lacrosse Corey Gwin Salisbury Sr. 3.70 Environmental Studies
Lacrosse Carter Hawthorne Wesleyan Sr. 3.84 Economics / Psychology
Wrestling Brett Kaliner Stevens So. 3.89 Business & Technology
Swimming Emile Kuyl Johns Hopkins Sr. 3.66 Neuroscience / French
Volleyball David Lehman Stevens Jr. 3.71 Computer Engineering
Wrestling Zack Murillo Wesleyan Sr. 3.90 Economics / Mathematics
Fencing Solomon Polansky Johns Hopkins Sr. 3.97 Mechanical Engineering
Ice Hockey Tim Sestak Wesleyan Jr. 3.85 Molecular Biology & Biochemistry
Lacrosse Luc Swedlund Stockton So. 3.82 History / Education
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 3 (NY)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Ice Hockey Oscar Arfelt Manhattanville Sr. 3.80 Finance
Wrestling Jake Ashcraft Ithaca Sr. 3.85 Accounting
Ice Hockey Gianluca Baggetta Utica Sr. 3.99 Fraud & Financial Crime Investigation
Golf Thomas Conroy Clarkson Sr. 3.99 Electrical Engineering
Lacrosse Cam Isaac RIT Sr. 3.97 Biomedical Sciences
Ice Hockey Duggie Lagrone SUNY Geneseo Sr. 3.65 Economics
Ice Hockey Matt Lippa Manhattanville Sr. 3.75 Finance
Skiing Charles Maitland Clarkson Sr. 3.99 Engineering & Management
Swimming Trevor Maxfield Rensselaer Polytechnic Sr. 4.00 Mathematics / Computer Science
Wrestling Jake O’Brien Ithaca Sr. 3.86 Physics
Ice Hockey Jonas Toupal Hobart Sr. 3.91 Geoscience & Planetary Science
Tennis Anderson Walker Hobart So. 4.10 History / Psychology
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 4 (PA)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Gabe Bamforth Carnegie Mellon Sr. 3.73 Civil & Environmental Engineering
Fencing Gabriel Braun Haverford Sr. 3.98 Chemistry
Swimming Justin Britton Carnegie Mellon So. 4.00 Information Systems
Wrestling Dan D’Agostini Scranton Sr. 3.74 Electrical Engineering
Lacrosse Ben Frost Haverford Sr. 3.99 Chemistry
Tennis Brian Harkins Scranton Sr. 3.80 Accounting
Lacrosse Brian Kolen Gettysburg Jr. 3.63 Mathematical Economics
Lacrosse Billy Sasso York (Pa.) Sr. 3.85 Mechanical Engineering
Swimming Jonathon Sinton Franklin & Marshall Jr. 4.00 Physics / Business, Orgs, & Society
Tennis Kevin Yan Haverford Jr. 3.81 Economics
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 5 (AL, AR, FL, GA, MO, MS, NC, PR, SC, TN, VA)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Lacrosse Tyler Gallagher Lynchburg Jr. 3.86 Biomedical Science
Swimming Thomas Gordon Emory Sr. 3.61 Business Administration & Quantitative Services
Tennis Tim Hengst Brevard Sr. 3.91 Business & Org. Leadership / Mathematics
Swimming Trey Kolleck Emory Sr. 3.69 Accounting
Swimming Victor Kontopanos Randolph-Macon So. 4.06 Chemistry / Engineering Physics
Lacrosse Stevan Kriss Washington and Lee Jr. 4.00 Integrated Engineering
Lacrosse Brendan Markovic Randolph-Macon Jr. 4.12 Business Finance
Tennis Bernardo Neves Washington University (St. Louis) Jr. 3.98 Mechanical Engineering & Computer Science
Golf Brian Peccie Washington and Lee Jr. 3.86 Economics / Mathematics
Lacrosse Jason Sarro Roanoke Jr. 3.98 Business
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 6 (MI, MN, WI)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Jimmy Engelhart Wisconsin-Whitewater Sr. 3.96 Accounting & Finance
Ice Hockey Braden Hellems Adrian Sr. 3.89 Criminal Justice
Swimming Ben Holstege Calvin Sr. 3.76 Biochemistry
Tennis Chase Johnson Gustavus Adolphus Sr. 3.82 Statistics
Volleyball Cullen Liberski Marian (Wis.) Sr. 3.95 Business Administration
Golf Nick Ludka Kalamazoo Sr. 3.98 Chemistry & Pre-Med
Tennis Micheal O’Neil Gustavus Adolphus Jr. 4.00 Philosophy / Economics
Skiing Tyler Radtke St. Olaf Jr. 4.00 Economics
Swimming Sharif Shaker Kalamazoo Sr. 3.96 Computer Science
Golf Andrew Skibski Adrian Sr. 3.96 Exercise Science / Pre-Athletic Training
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 7 (IL, IN, OH)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Ben Baturka Kenyon Jr. 3.76 Classics
Swimming Ryan Campbell Wooster Sr. 3.88 Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Swimming Carson Clear Denison Sr. 3.79 Biology
Swimming Lance Culjat University of Chicago Jr. 3.69 Neuroscience
Wrestling Dante Ginnetti Baldwin Wallace Jr. 3.97 Accounting / MBA
Golf Max Gogel Rose-Hulman So. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering
Lacrosse J.C. Grabarek Illinois Wesleyan Sr. 3.94 Business
Swimming Drake Horton Denison So. 3.72 Data Analytics
Lacrosse Cameron Marous Ohio Northern Jr. 4.00 Marketing / Finance
Swimming A.J. Reid Kenyon Sr. 3.78 Film
Swim, Tennis Benjamin Strate Rose-Hulman Sr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering
Swimming Chris Szymczak Wheaton (Illinois) Sr. 3.91 Economics
Swimming Bebe Wang Denison Jr. 3.96 Physics & Mathematics
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 8 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, KS, LA, MT, ND, NE)
                                             (NM, NV, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada) 
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Golf Brice Cooper Texas – Dallas Gr. 3.92 Business Admin. / Healthcare Leadership & Mgmt
Tennis Julian Gordy Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Sr. 3.79 Economics
Golf Harrison Hicks Texas – Dallas Jr. 4.00 Neuroscience
Swimming Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman Trinity Jr. 3.99 Business Administration
Lacrosse Brendan Langmack Cornell College Jr. 3.98 Chemistry
Swimming Carter Lyons Nebraska Wesleyan Sr. 4.00 Physics / Mathematics
Wrestling Taylor Mehmen Coe College Jr. 3.77 Physics / Computer Science / Math
Swimming Dan Novinski Nebraska Wesleyan Sr. 4.00 Biology
Tennis Varun Shanker Cal Tech So. 4.00 Bioengineering
Swimming Daniel Valmassei Trinity So. 3.71 Physics
Tennis James Wei Cal Tech So. 4.00 Computer Science

2019 Division III CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Women’s Teams

NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 1 (MA, ME, NH, VT)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Alex Barmore Endicott Sr. 3.93 Sport Management
Lacrosse Kristen Breen Western New England Sr. 3.97 Sport Management
Gymnastics Jess Clemens Springfield Sr. 3.77 Sports Biology
Swimming Colleen Doolan Tufts Sr. 3.93 Biology & Community Health
Lacrosse Elizabeth Ettridge Bridgewater State Sr. 3.98 History & Secondary Education
Field Hockey Devon Goetz MIT Jr. 3.70 Mechanical Engineering / Brain & Cognitive Sci.
Ice Hockey Jocelyn Hunyadi Amherst Sr. 3.98 Biology / Statistics
Swimming Morgan Matranga MIT Sr. 3.84 Chemical Engineering
Swimming Sarah Murphy UMass – Dartmouth Jr. 3.99 History & Education
Field Hockey Michaila Parent Worcester State Sr. 4.00 Biotechnology
Tennis Christina Puccinelli Middlebury Sr. 3.98 Mathematics
Field Hockey Sarah Wells Castleton Sr. 3.98 Computer Information Systems
Swimming Deborah Wen MIT So. 4.00 Physics
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 2 (CT, DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, RI, WV)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Field Hockey Nicole Andriani Montclair State Jr. 3.97 Exercise Science
Swimming Mikayla Bisignani Johns Hopkins So. 4.00 Molecular & Cellular Biology / Psychology
Fencing Erin Chen Johns Hopkins Jr. 3.87 Molecular & Cellular Biology
Golf Rachel Fine Transylvania Jr. 4.00 Mathematics
Swimming Olivia Haskell Connecticut College Sr. 3.77 Economics
Field Hockey Julie Johnson Rowan Sr. 3.96 Accounting & MIS
Field Hockey Kayla Molnar Kean Sr. 4.00 Criminal Justice
Swimming Julia Portmann Washington College Sr. 4.00 Biology / Environmental Science
Swimming Mal Vishwanath Drew Jr. 3.99 Psychology
Swimming Maddie Weinberger Frostburg State Sr. 4.00 Athletic Training
Tennis Victoria Yu Wesleyan Sr. 3.98 Chemistry / Molecular Biology & Biochemistry
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 3 (NY)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Ice Hockey Kassi Abbott Plattsburgh State Sr. 3.55 Individualized Study
Swimming Anna Belson Ithaca Gr. 4.00/4.00 Physical Therapy
Golf Jenni Bluetling NYU Sr. 3.77 Mathematics / Anthropology
Swimming Honore Collins NYU Jr. 3.59 Business
Field Hockey MIkaela DiBello Rensselaer Polytechnic Sr. 3.98 Chemistry
Field Hockey Monica Feeley Vassar Sr. 3.83 Biology / Psychology
Ice Hockey Katie Granato Elmira Sr. 3.70 Nursing
Lacrosse Allie Panara Ithaca Sr. 4.00 Physical Therapy
Lacrosse Brianna Rizzari Nazareth Sr. 4.00 Physical Therapy
Gymnastics Emma Schulz SUNY Cortland So. 4.08 Biology
Skiing Ana Witkowski Clarkson Sr. 3.99 Biomolecular Science
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 4 (PA)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Lacrosse, Tennis Gina Babcock Marywood Jr. 3.97 Biology
Lacrosse Liza Barr Gettysburg Jr. 3.87 Organization and Management Studies
Field Hockey Rachel Buyan Washington & Jefferson Sr. 3.80 Accounting
Swimming Lauren Byrne Scranton So. 3.82 Exercise Science
Swimming Anne Shirley Dassow Grove City Jr. 3.97 Biology / Spanish
Lacrosse Allie Gibbons Haverford Sr. 3.89 Psychology
Swimming Anna Hess Franklin & Marshall Sr. 3.97 Chemistry
Golf Carly Jordan Carnegie Mellon Sr. 3.85 Business
Tennis Maggie Manchester Grove City Sr. 3.95 Psychology
Swimming Emma Nicklas-Morris Carnegie Mellon Jr. 3.91 Psychology
Lacrosse Becca Russo Scranton Jr. 3.89 Nursing
Swimming Molly Sternick Dickinson Sr. 3.98 Biochemistry / Molecular Biology
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 5 (AL, AR, FL, GA, MO, MS, NC, PR, SC, TN, VA)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Lilli Altenburg Lynchburg Sr. 3.91 Biomedical Science
Tennis Kristin Dantzler Randolph-Macon Jr. 4.00 Archaeology / Greek
Swimming Julia Durmer Emory Sr. 3.87 Human Health
Swimming Emily Hageboeck Washington and Lee Jr. 3.81 Accounting / Computer Science
Tennis Ally Persky Washington University – St. Louis So. 4.00 Chemical Engineering
Lacrosse Cordelia Peters Washington and Lee Sr. 3.99 Business Administration
Lacrosse Alixis Roccia Averett Gr. 4.00/4.00 Psychology (UG) / Education (G)
Tennis Rachel Summers Mary Washington Jr. 3.96 Biology
Swimming Meg Taylor Emory Sr. 3.66 Biology & Spanish
Tennis Emily Wandling Sweet Briar Jr. 3.99 Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 6 (MI, MN, WI)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Skiing Rosa Doda St. Olaf Sr. 3.91 Economics / Philosophy
Tennis Meg Hartzell Marian Sr. 3.95 Education
Swimming DeAnn Jones Carthage Jr. 3.98 Nursing
Tennis Maddy Knoll St. Catherine Jr. 4.00 Biology
Water Polo Lucille Moran Macalester Sr. 3.78 Political Science
Swimming Taylor Pehrson Wisconsin-Stevens Point Sr. 3.99 International Studies / History
Golf Kayla Priebe Wisconsin-Oshkosh Sr. 4.00 Accounting
Swimming Anna Serino Calvin Sr. 3.78 Kinesiology
Ice Hockey Lexi Thomeczek The College of St. Scholastica Jr. 3.96 Nursing
Ice Hockey Kenzie Torpy St. Thomas (Minn.) Sr. 3.87 Psychology
Tennis Sara Wennerstrand College of St. Scholastica Gr. 3.93/4.00 Occupational Therapy
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 7 (IL, IN, OH)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Golf Lauren Anderson Aurora Sr. 4.00 Marketing
Golf Anna Foley DePauw Jr. 4.00 Biochemistry
Swimming KT Kustritz Denison Jr. 3.70 Health, Exercise & Sport Studies
Tennis Sara Magnuson Wheaton (Ill.) Sr. 3.98 Applied Health Science
Swimming Kate Mesaros Denison Jr. 3.78 Biology
Tennis Lauren O’Malley John Carroll Sr. 4.00 Early Childhood Education
Swimming Hannah Orbach-Mandel Kenyon Sr. 3.90 Economics
Tennis Elizabeth Preister Saint Mary’s (Ind.) Sr. 4.00 Communicative Sciences & Disorders
Swimming Abby Wilson Kenyon Sr. 3.82 Molecular Biology
Swimming Natalie Zaravella Denison Jr. 3.86 Economics / Global Commerce
NCAA DIVISION III – DISTRICT 8 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, KS, LA, MT, ND, NE)
                                             (NM, NV, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada) 
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Lauren French Coe Sr. 3.59 Nursing
Lacrosse Corie Hack Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Sr. 3.75 Science & Management
Tennis Kathy Joseph Texas – Dallas Jr. 3.94 Biomedical Engineering
Swim, Water Polo Maddie Kauahi Pomona-Pitzer Sr. 3.74 Psychology
Tennis Elisa Kendall East Texas Baptist Jr. 3.93 Athletic Training
Golf Brooke Klostermann Wartburg Sr. 3.83 Biology
Water Polo Victoria Rose Meek California Lutheran Jr. 3.91 Criminology / Criminal Justice
Golf Emily Opsal Central College Jr. 3.97 Business Management
Golf Olivia Robinson University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Sr. 3.84 Mass Communication
Tennis Nicole Tan Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Jr. 3.81 Neuroscience
Swimming Riley Wadehra Colorado College Jr. 3.94 Environmental Science
Lacrosse Danielle Zahn Chapman Sr. 4.00 Psychology

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!