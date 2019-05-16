4 Women’s Water Polo Players Garner Academic All-District Accolades

Stanford’s Makenzie Fischer was the lone Division I women’s water polo among 86 female honorees for the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large Teams. Fischer, who boasts a 4.03 grade-point average in mechanical engineering, was named MVP of the NCAA Tournament after leading the Cardinal to their seventh national championship with a 9-8 win over #1 USC in the title match. Fischer, who ended the season with 84 goals, also was tabbed as the Player of the Year for the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

Three Division III water polo players were among the 90 female student-athletes selected to the Academic All-District At-Large Teams: Macalester’s Lucille Moran, Pomona-Pitzer’s Maddie Kauahi and Cal Lutheran’s Victoria Rose Meek.

Moran was a first team All-CWPA Division III selection, while guiding the Scots to the program’s third straight CWPA Division III crown. She scored 47 goals in 2019, pushing her career tally to 218.

Meek helped the Regals to the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s tournament title and to their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2009. She played in 29 games, scoring 29 goals and adding 15 steals and three assists.

Kauahi did not play for the Sagehens in 2019, but was a member of the school’s swim team. In the classroom, she managed a 3.74 GPA in psychology.

At-Large Teams are selected from all sports except men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country, which have their own Academic All-District and All-America teams selected per sport.

Student-athletes must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.30 and be a starter or contributor to be considered for Academic All-District and All-American accolades.

All-District honorees, which are selected from eight geographic regions across the country for Division III, are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June. The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

A full listing of the Division I and Division III honorees is here.

Division I

Makenzie Fischer, Stanford – Jr., 4.03 GPA, Mechanical Engineering

Division III

Lucille Moran, Macalester College – Sr., 3.78, Political Science

Maddie Kauahi, Pomona-Pitzer – Sr., 3.74, Psychology

Victoria Rose Meek, Cal Lutheran – Jr., 3.91, Criminology/Criminal Justice