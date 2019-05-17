WATCH: Distance Races from Night 1 of the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Bloomington

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

As reported by Jared Anderson. Videos courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL

Pro Swim Series record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2019)

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 16:49.19

Hannah Moore (Wolfpack Elite) – 16:11.42 Kristel Kobrich (Chile) – 16:23.19 Becca Mann (Unattached) – 16:25.49 Sierra Schmidt (Michigan) – 16:33.67 Cassy Jernberg (Unattached) – 16:38.48 Cierra Runge (Sun Devil) – 16:46.12 Kaitlynn Sims (MAC) – 16:46.35 Hayley Pike (NW Arkansas) – 16:57.07

Hannah Moore rolled through the opening heat for NC State’s Wolfpack Elite club, going 16:11.42. That’s a season-best for Moore, about two seconds faster than she went in winning this event in Richmond last month.

Chile’s Kristel Kobrich finished second – she was the runner-up in Richmond. Kobrich held off Becca Mann for second, besting Mann by two seconds. From there, things dropped back to Big Ten duo Sierra Schmidt (Michigan) and Cassy Jernberg (Indiana).

MEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL

Pro Swim Series record: 14:53.12 – Jordan Wilimovsky (2016)

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 15:44.89

Zane Grothe (Boulder City Henderson) – 15:17.12 Marcelo Acosta (Louisville) – 15:28.66 Ricardo Vargas (Michigan) – 15:30.04 Mikey Calvillo (Indiana Swim Club) – 15:40.94 Will Roberts (Michigan) – 15:46.91 Ford Blaylock (Mercersburg) – 15:55.16 Jake Mitchell (Carmel) – 15:56.67 Hayden Curley (Louisville) – 16:07.66

Zane Grothe got his first 1500 win of the series, going 15:17.12 to win the opening heat tonight. That time is actually slower than he went in Des Moines back in March (he was 15:13), but is much better than his Richmond swim last month (15:26). Grothe did go 15:05 at this time last year, so he’s a little off that. But his time tonight is similar to what he went a few times in-season last year before going 14:48 at the end of the summer.

Marcelo Acosta earns his second runner-up finish in a row in this event. Acosta was 15:28.66, holding off Michigan’s Ricardo Vargas by two seconds. Indiana’s Mikey Calvillo touched fourth, with another Michigan swimmer, Will Roberts, in fifth.