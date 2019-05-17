Kelsia Dahlia Scratches Both Events On Day 2 of Bloomington Pro Swim

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Olympian Kelsi Dahlia has scratched both the 100 free and 200 fly the first full day of the 2019 Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, suggesting that she may not be attending the meet at all.

Dahlia was the fifth seed in the butterfly and sixth in the freestyle, and in good shape to contend for prize money in both. Her scratches suggest she may not be making the trip to Bloomington this week for the next stop on the Pro Swim Series. Dahlia has won the 100 fly at all three previous stops this season.

A handful of top Michigan names have also scratched. Siobhan Haughey is out of the 100 free after she had the 5th seed. Catie DeLoof is also out of that event, and Miranda Tucker has scratched the 100 breast.

You can see full heat sheets for Friday morning’s prelims here.

Scratches from the top 16 seeds:

Events not listed have no scratches from the top 16 seeds.

Women’s 100 free

#5 Siobhan Haughey

#6 Kelsi Dahlia

#10 Amanda Kendall

#12 Catie DeLoof

Men’s 100 free

Women’s 100 breast

Women’s 200 fly

Men’s 400 free