27 Named To Australian Roster For World C’ships; More Could Be On The Way

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

Live Results

The intense 6-day affair that was the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials concluded tonight in Brisbane, with the competition rendering an initial roster of 27 total men and women getting the nod to represent the green and gold in Gwangju, Korea. Of note, this roster is as of today, with possible additions in either Olympic or non-Olympic events being decided in the next few weeks.

The Aussie roster typically hovers around the 40-swimmer mark, so look for at least 10 swimmers to be included over the next few weeks.

Although the specific events aren’t spelled out in the Swimming Australia announcement, we can gauge most swimmers’ schedules based on their performances at these Trials. Kaylee McKeown, for example, racked up 3 distinct qualification standards, giving her a minimum individual event line-up of the 100m back, 200m back and 200m IM.

Minna Atherton also collected 2 QTs in the 100m and 200m back, while Cate Campbell took gold in QT’s in both the 50m and 100m free.

Then there was Kyle Chalmers, the 20-year-old who completed a trifecta of sprint wins in the 50m/100m/200m freestyles, earning QTs in the latter 2 events.

Emma McKeon also nabbed 3 QTs, hitting the mark in the 100m free, 200m free and 100m fly. Mitch Larkin also nailed 3 QTs in the form of the 100m back, 200m back and 200m IM, producing a new Aussie National Record in the latter.

Mack Horton, who was on the bubble of making the roster based on his sub-par performances, indeed was granted reprieve and named to the lineup for Gwangju. The reigning 400m free Olympic champion finished 2nd in that event, missing the minimum time qualification. He also missed out on the 200m and 800m freestyle events.

Coaches for the Aussies in Gwangju include the following: Dean Boxall (St Peters Western), Chris Nesbit (TSS Aquatic), Michael Bohl (Griffith University), Vince Raleigh (Chandler), Peter Bishop (Marion), Simon Cusack (Knox/Pymble), Chris Mooney (USC Spartans) and Adam Kable (SOPAC).

Looking at his lineup of strong swimmers, Head Coach Jacco Verhaeren stated, “We have very strong qualification standards which is based on the top eight times in previous world championships, so this is a smaller team than perhaps previous worlds, but a very strong team I believe,” he said.

“There have been some fantastic individual performances and the depth in some of our relay teams is very promising.

“Qualifying here is just the first step, we now have to convert and capitalise on these performances in South Korea, so our efforts in the coming five weeks will be focussed on that.”

The Australian Dolphins swim team will head to Cairns for a staging camp in the coming weeks, before moving to Nagaoka in Japan to train, and then traveling onto to Gwangju in South Korea for the World Championships beginning on July 21.

The Australian Dolphins Swim Team for the 2019 FINA World Swimming Championships