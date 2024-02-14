2024 World Championships: Day 4 Finals Preview

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

Day 4 Finals Schedule

Men’s 800 free final

Women’s 200 free final

Men’s 100 free semifinal

Women’s 50 back semifinal

Men’s 200 fly final

Men’s 50 breast final

Women’s 200 fly semifinal

Men’s 200 IM semifinal

Mixed 4×100 medley relay final

It’s going to be a busy night. Kicking off the night is the men’s 800 free where Italy’s Luca De Tullio led the way yesterday morning. Fellow Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri will also be in the final tonight in lane 1. With the whole field separated by just over a second in prelims, this is going to be a battle. Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen will look to secure a spot on the podium tonight after finishing 4th in the event at 2023 Worlds.

The women’s 200 free final looks to be a good one. Siobhan Haughey led the way through the first heat of semifinals but faded down the last 50 as Erika Fairweather passed her to be the top seed heading into the final. Both women have already been on the podium so far as Fairweather won the 400 free on night 1 while Haughey won bronze in the 100 breast on night 3. Australia’s Shayna Jack swam her 4th fastest 200 free of all-time to win the second semifinal heat and is the third seed heading into the final. Also one to watch out for is China’s Li Bingjie who will swim out of an outside lane. Bingjie had the women’s 1500 free earlier in the semifinal session where she ended up winning silver, but tonight she will be fresh here.

After breaking the World Record on night one leading off China’s men’s 4×100 free relay, Pan Zhanle led the way in the prelims this morning and will look to make the final as well. Alessandro Miressi of Italy was the only other swimmer under the 48 second mark.

100 backstroke bronze medalist from last night Ingrid Wilm of Canada led the way in heats of the 50 back this morning. The gold medalist in the 100 back Claire Curzan (USA) swam the 3rd fastest time of the morning.

The men’s 200 fly field is separated by less than a second heading into the final. Italy’s Alberto Razzetti led the way just ahead of Tomoru Honda (Japan). Notably, Honda is swimming with a sprained ankle after injuring it slipping on stairs just over a week ago. Honda won silver in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. As Krzystof Chimielewski was disqualified in semis, twin brother Michal Chmielewski (Poland) will race as the third seed tonight.

Australia’s Sam Williamson swam a national record to lead the semifinals of the men’s 50 breast. Williamson was quickly followed by the 100 breast podium earlier in the meet. Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi won silver in the 100 and is the #2 seed, gold medalist Nic Fink of the US is the 3 seed, and Adam Peaty (Great Britain) is the 4th seed.

Helena Bach of Denmark swam the fastest time in the women’s 200 fly. Five women were under the 2:10 mark. Lana Pudar is one to watch after swimming a 2:11.05 this morning for 8th.

The men’s 200 IM was led by Jeremy Desplanches who swam a 1:58.17 this morning, one of three men under 1:59. Desplanches won bronze in the event at the Tokyo Olympics. Daiya Seto (Japan) and Carson Foster (USA) also were under the 1:59. Foster and Seto will look to make the podium this year after finishing 5th and 6th in the event at 2023 Worlds.

Great Britain led the heats of the mixed 4×100 medley relay but were only 0.04 seconds ahead of Australia. The USA was third this morning. Expect some changes in the lineups for tonight.