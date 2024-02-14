After Missing Semifinals, Ksawery Masiuk Swims Time That Would Have Won Bronze In 100 Back

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

After missing the semi-final of the men’s 100 backstroke on day 2, Ksawery Masiuk of Poland led off the team’s mixed medley relay in this morning’s heats in a time that would have won bronze in the individual men’s 100 backstroke on night 3.

Masiuk led off in a 53.09, the fastest of the relay field this morning. That was much faster than his prelims swim of a 54.33 that he swam just two days ago.

A 53.09 would have been the fastest time coming out of prelims for the individual 100 back. It also would have been third in both finals and semi-finals. Hunter Armstrong of the USA won gold in the event in a 52.68 while Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez won silver in a 52.70. Greece’s Apostolos Christou won bronze touching in a 53.36, which Masiuk was faster than this morning.

Masiuk was the 2022 World Junior Champion in the 100 backstroke and made the final of the event at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka where he ultimately finished 6th in a 52.92.

Coming into Doha, Masiuk was the 3rd seed in the 100 backstroke. He also is entered in the 200 backstroke and 50 backstroke. The 100 back was his highest seed of all three events.

Poland will swim in tonight’s final after swimming the 5th fastest relay of the morning.