2024 World Championships Prelim Relay Lineups: Aikins & J. Foster In Mixed Medley For USA

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Relay Start Lists

The prelims relay lineups for mixed 4×100 medley relay are now posted, with all the podium countries from the 2023 Fukuoka World Championships opting to compete. The top 3 finishers from each relay in Fukuoka earned automatic qualification, while the remaining 13 teams will be selected by using the fastest times combined between the 2023 Worlds and Doha. Should the last qualifying spot result in a tie, a swim-off would be required to decide the final slot.

Team USA has opted for Jack Aikins (back), Jake Foster (breast), Rachel Klinker (fly), and Addison Sauickie (free) for today’s prelim line-up. Aikins took 8th in yesterday’s 100 back final, while Foster placed 9th in the 100 breast with a personal best. Klinker has yet to race here in Doha, and Sauickie posted a 12th place finish in yesterday’s 200 free semifinals.

After her decisive 200 IM victory on day one, American Kate Douglass spoke to World Aquatics and stated “I have got a few more races left in Doha – the relay, 100m freestyle and 200m breaststroke – I am excited to see how that feels.” Despite mentioning the possibility of not contesting any relays here in Doha prior to the meet, it appears Douglass is going to contest at least one, which would likely be this mixed medley relay and/or the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay. It would make sense for the United States to slot her into the freestyle leg in tonight’s final, as that would be her only swim of the session.

Hunter Armstrong (men’s 100 back winner), Nic Fink (men’s 100 breast winner), Claire Curzan (women’s 100 back winner, 100 fly silver medalist), and Douglass would be the anticipated line-up for tonight’s final, assuming the United States safely qualifies.

Team Australia, who claimed silver in Fukuoka, only has one of those four swimmers on their Doha roster. That swimmer is Shayna Jack, who anchored them in a sizzling 51.53. However, breaststroker Sam Williamson has had a great meet so far in Doha, and seems like he is headed in the direction to out split the 58.84 produced by Zac Stubblety-Cook in Fukuoka. Williamson nearly matched Stubblety-Cook’s split during the prelims of this relay in Fukuoka, splitting 58.88.

Australia has submitted a prelim line-up of Bradley Woodward (back), Sam Williamson (breast), Alexandria Perkins (fly), and Abbey Harkin (free). It seems likely that Woodward and Williamson will make an appearance on the finals quartet, with Throssell (fly) and Jack (free) joining in later. Throssell and Jack both have the 200 free final tonight though, but it’s the second event of the session and the relay will end the night. They could also go with a male freestyler (Kai Taylor) and a female backstroker (Iona Anderson) instead, based on their roster.

Defending champions China are missing their gold medal winning swimmers from Fukuoka. Their prelim line-up will consist of Chen Jie, Dong Zhihao, Yu Yiting, and Ji Xinjie.

FULL LINEUPS

Heat 1:

Lane 3 – Kenya (Thorpe, Brunlehner, Mohamed, Maina)

Lane 4 – Guam (Hendrix, Poppe, Bollinger, Lee)

Lane 5 – Maldives (Ahmed, Ibrahim, Shiham, Shaig)

Lane 6 – Cook Islands (Story, Connolly, Roberts, Laban)

Heat 2:

Lane 0 – Uganda (Namutebi, Mukalazi, Ssengonzi, Muzito)

Lane 1 – Czechia (no line-up submitted)

Lane 2 – Mongolia (Enkh-Amgalan, Enkhtur, Batbayar, Batbayar)

Lane 3 – Bahamas (Taylor, Gibbs, Johnson, Russell)

Lane 4 – Dominican Republic (Pineiro, Nunez, Fernandez, Santana)

Lane 5 – Lithuania (Grigaitis, Meilutyte, Sidlauskas, Plytnykaite)

Lane 6 – Armenia (Barseghyan, Chakhoyan, Manucharyan, Pogjosyan)

Lane 7 – Bahrain (Alobaidli, Ghali, Theibich, Yusuf Abdulla)

Lane 8 – India (Chetana Baskar, Selvaraj Prema, Mathew, Desinghu)

Lane 9 – Federated States of Micronesia (Moya, Limtiaco, Kihleng, Adams)

Heat 3:

Lane 0 – Thailand (Thammananthachote, Boonaphai, Wongcharoen, Srisa-Ard)

Lane 1 – Kazakhstan (Ignatova, Kozhakhmetov, Spodarenko, Mussin)

Lane 2 – Italy (Lamberti, Viberti, D’Innocenzo, Tarantino)

Lane 3 – Canada (Tierney, Dergousoff, Savard, Ruck)

Lane 4 – Australia (Woodward, Williamson, Perkins, Harkin)

Lane 5 – Netherlands (De Waard, Corbeau, Korstanje, Toussaint)

Lane 6 – Sweden (Rosvall, Persson, L. Hansson, R. Hanson)

Lane 7 – Spain (Weiler Sastre, Coll Marti, Molla Yanes, Daza Garcia)

Lane 8 – Hong Kong (Cheung, Lau, Kan, Ho)

Lane 9 – Slovakia (Ivan, Jablcnik, Tistan, Potocka)

Heat 4: