2024 US Open: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 U.S. Open Championships

It is time for day three finals of the 2024 US Open. Tonight’s events include the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, and the 4×50 freestyle relays.

Highlighting the evening is 17-year-old double winner Kennedi Dobson, who is slated to swim the A finals in two events again this evening, the 200 free and the 100 back. Two more wins won’t come easily for her, however, with Texas A&M 5th year and All-American Chloe Stepanek as the top seed in the 200 free, and U.S. Olympian Rhyan White swimming in the 100 back.

White is not the top seed in the women’s 100 back, however. That honor goes to 16-year-old NCAP swimmer Alyssa Sagle with her 52.48, crushing her previous personal best.

On the men’s side, Olympian Drew Kibler is the top seed in the 200 freestyle, taking the event by over half a second from the first heat in prelims.

We will also see 50 free champion Brady Samuels try to pick up another win in the 100 fly, after he qualified 1st for the final by over two seconds.

Women’s 400 IM — Finals

American Record: 3:54.60 — Ella Eastin (2018)

U.S. Open Record: 3:54.60 — Ella Eastin (2018)

Meet Record: 4:00.03 — Katinka Hosszu (2010)

Men’s 400 IM — Finals

American Record: 3:33.42 — Chase Kalisz (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 3:28.82 — Leon Marchard (2023)

Meet Record: 3:37.88 — Ryan Lochte (2007)

Women’s 100 Butterfly — Finals

American Record: 47.42 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 47.42 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)

Meet Record: 49.87 — Kelsi Worrell (2017)

Men’s 100 Butterfly — Finals

American Record: 42.80 — Caeleb Dressel (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 42.80 — Caeleb Dressel (2017)

Meet Record: 43.84 — Tom Shields (2016)

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Finals

American Record: 1:39.10 — Missy Franklin (2015)

U.S. Open Record: 1:39.10 — Missy Franklin (2015)

Meet Record: 1:41.17 — Mallory Comerford (2017)

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Finals

American Record: 1:28.81 — Luke Hobson (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 1:28.81 — Luke Hobson (2024)

Meet Record: 1:31.65 — Joao De Lucca (2013)

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Finals

American Record: 55.73 — Lilly King (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 55.73 — Lilly King (2019)

Meet Record: 57.62 — Alia Atkinson (2013)

Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Finals

American Record: 49.53 — Liam Bell (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 49.53 — Liam Bell (2024)

Meet Record: 50.80 — Nic Fink (2017)

Women’s 100 Backstroke — Finals

American Record: 48.10 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 48.10 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)

Meet Record: 50.64 — Natalie Coughlin (2007)

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Finals

American Record: 43.35 — Luca Urlando (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 43.35 — Luca Urlando (2022)

Meet Record: 44.07 — Nick Thoman (2013)

Women’s 4×50 Free Relay — Timed Finals

American Record: 1:23.87 – Virginia (Douglass, G. Walsh, Cuomo, A. Walsh), 2023

U.S. Open Record: 1:23.63 – Virginia (Nocentini, G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Parker), 2024

Meet Record: 1:27.19 – SwimMAC Carolina (Kennedy, Hall, Meili, Vanderpool-Wallace), 2021

Men’s 4×50 Free Relay — Timed Finals